Chord Dasar It'll be Okay - Shawn Mendes, Kunci C: If You Tell Me You're Leaving I'll Make It Easy

Chord Dasar It'll be Okay - Shawn Mendes, Kunci C: If you tell me you're leaving, I'll make it easy. Lagu It'll be Okay rilis pertama 1 Desember 2021.

Ilustrasi - Berikut ini chord dasar It'll be Okay - Shawn Mendes, mulai dari kunci C.
Freepik
Ilustrasi - Berikut ini chord dasar It'll be Okay - Shawn Mendes, mulai dari kunci C. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord dasar dan lirik lagu It'll be Okay yang dinyanyikan oleh Shawn Mendes.

Lagu It'll be Okay rilis pertama pada 1 Desember 2021.

Shawn Mendes mengunggah video klip It'll be Okay di kanal YouTube-nya pada 14 Januari 2022.

Hingga kini, video klip It'll be Okay telah ditonton lebih dari 17 juta kali.

Selengkapnya, simak chord dasar berikut ini.

Chord Dasar It'll be Okay - Shawn Mendes

[Verse 1]

C             G                       D/F#
Are we gonna make it?  Is this gonna hurt?

C                    G                      D/F#
Oh, we can try to sedate it but that never works, yeah

[Pre-Chorus]

    C                 G                     D/F#
I start to imagine a world where we don't collide

        C                      G                    D/F#
It's making me sick but we'll heal and the sun will rise

[Chorus]

                         C                   G
If you tell me you're leaving, I'll make it easy

         D/F#
It'll be okay

                         C                       G
If we can't stop the bleeding, we don't have to fix it

                 D/F#
We don't have to stay

                         C
I will love you either way

       G                  D
Ooh-oh, it'll be o-, be okay

Ooh-oh

[Verse 2]

C                    G                     D/F#
Oh, the future we dreamed of is fading to black

Oh-ohh, Oh-ohh

C                              G
And no, thеre's nothing more painful

               D/F#
Nothing more painful, oh-woah (Oh-woah)

[Pre-Chorus]

    C                 G                       D/F#
I start to imagine a world where we don't collide

        C                      G                    D/F#
It's making me sick but we'll heal and the sun will rise

[Chorus]

                        C                   G
If you tell me you're leaving, I'll make it easy

          D/F#
It'll be okay (It'll be okay)

                           C                         G
And if we can't stop the bleeding, we don't have to fix it

                 D/F#
We don't have to stay (Don't have to stay)

                         C
I will love you either way

       G                  D
Ooh-oh, it'll be o-, be okay

Ooh-oh

[Bridge]

                        C
I will love you either way

                 G
It might be so sweet

                   D
It might be so bitter

                        C
I will love you either way

                G
It might be so sweet

                   D
It might be so bitter (Ooh-ooh)

[Outro]

C                          G                    D/F#
Oh, if the future we've dreamed of is fading to black

                        C  Cadd9 C  G  Gadd11 G  D/F#
I will love you either way

(Tribunnews.com)

