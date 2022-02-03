Chord Gitar
Chord Dasar It'll be Okay - Shawn Mendes, Kunci C: If You Tell Me You're Leaving I'll Make It Easy
Chord Dasar It'll be Okay - Shawn Mendes, Kunci C: If you tell me you're leaving, I'll make it easy. Lagu It'll be Okay rilis pertama 1 Desember 2021.
Penulis: Yunita Rahmayanti
Editor: Sri Juliati
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord dasar dan lirik lagu It'll be Okay yang dinyanyikan oleh Shawn Mendes.
Lagu It'll be Okay rilis pertama pada 1 Desember 2021.
Shawn Mendes mengunggah video klip It'll be Okay di kanal YouTube-nya pada 14 Januari 2022.
Hingga kini, video klip It'll be Okay telah ditonton lebih dari 17 juta kali.
Selengkapnya, simak chord dasar berikut ini.
Chord Dasar It'll be Okay - Shawn Mendes
[Verse 1]
C G D/F#
Are we gonna make it? Is this gonna hurt?
C G D/F#
Oh, we can try to sedate it but that never works, yeah
[Pre-Chorus]
C G D/F#
I start to imagine a world where we don't collide
C G D/F#
It's making me sick but we'll heal and the sun will rise
[Chorus]
C G
If you tell me you're leaving, I'll make it easy
D/F#
It'll be okay
C G
If we can't stop the bleeding, we don't have to fix it
D/F#
We don't have to stay
C
I will love you either way
G D
Ooh-oh, it'll be o-, be okay
Ooh-oh
[Verse 2]
C G D/F#
Oh, the future we dreamed of is fading to black
Oh-ohh, Oh-ohh
C G
And no, thеre's nothing more painful
D/F#
Nothing more painful, oh-woah (Oh-woah)
[Pre-Chorus]
C G D/F#
I start to imagine a world where we don't collide
C G D/F#
It's making me sick but we'll heal and the sun will rise
[Chorus]
C G
If you tell me you're leaving, I'll make it easy
D/F#
It'll be okay (It'll be okay)
C G
And if we can't stop the bleeding, we don't have to fix it
D/F#
We don't have to stay (Don't have to stay)
C
I will love you either way
G D
Ooh-oh, it'll be o-, be okay
Ooh-oh
[Bridge]
C
I will love you either way
G
It might be so sweet
D
It might be so bitter
C
I will love you either way
G
It might be so sweet
D
It might be so bitter (Ooh-ooh)
[Outro]
C G D/F#
Oh, if the future we've dreamed of is fading to black
C Cadd9 C G Gadd11 G D/F#
I will love you either way
Baca juga: Chord Dasar Lagu Merasa Indah - Tiara Andini: Bila Cinta Ini Tak Nyata, Jangan Engkau Beri Harapan
Baca juga: Chord Dasar Save My Soul - Padi Reborn, Kunci Gitar Mudah dari C
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Mungkin Nanti - NOAH: Saatnya Ku Berkata, Mungkin yang Terakhir Kalinya
Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar Menghapus Jejakmu - NOAH: Engkau Bukanlah Segalaku
(Tribunnews.com)
Chord Gitar lainnya