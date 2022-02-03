Chord Dasar It'll be Okay - Shawn Mendes, Kunci C: If You Tell Me You're Leaving I'll Make It Easy

Ilustrasi - Berikut ini chord dasar It'll be Okay - Shawn Mendes, mulai dari kunci C.

Chord Dasar It'll be Okay - Shawn Mendes

[Verse 1]

C G D/F#

Are we gonna make it? Is this gonna hurt?

C G D/F#

Oh, we can try to sedate it but that never works, yeah

[Pre-Chorus]

C G D/F#

I start to imagine a world where we don't collide

C G D/F#

It's making me sick but we'll heal and the sun will rise

[Chorus]

C G

If you tell me you're leaving, I'll make it easy

D/F#

It'll be okay

C G

If we can't stop the bleeding, we don't have to fix it

D/F#

We don't have to stay

C

I will love you either way

G D

Ooh-oh, it'll be o-, be okay

Ooh-oh

[Verse 2]

C G D/F#

Oh, the future we dreamed of is fading to black

Oh-ohh, Oh-ohh

C G

And no, thеre's nothing more painful

D/F#

Nothing more painful, oh-woah (Oh-woah)

[Pre-Chorus]

C G D/F#

I start to imagine a world where we don't collide

C G D/F#

It's making me sick but we'll heal and the sun will rise

[Chorus]

C G

If you tell me you're leaving, I'll make it easy

D/F#

It'll be okay (It'll be okay)

C G

And if we can't stop the bleeding, we don't have to fix it

D/F#

We don't have to stay (Don't have to stay)

C

I will love you either way

G D

Ooh-oh, it'll be o-, be okay

Ooh-oh

[Bridge]

C

I will love you either way

G

It might be so sweet

D

It might be so bitter

C

I will love you either way

G

It might be so sweet

D

It might be so bitter (Ooh-ooh)

[Outro]

C G D/F#

Oh, if the future we've dreamed of is fading to black

C Cadd9 C G Gadd11 G D/F#

I will love you either way

