Chord Dasar Save My Soul - Padi Reborn, Kunci Gitar Mudah dari C

Berikut chord Save My Soul, lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh band Padi yang kini bernama Padi Reborn.

TRIBUN/HO
Grup Band Padi Reborn menghibur pengunjung Lippo Mall Kemang dalam acara Magnificent Seven with Padi Reborn di Jakarta, Jumat (27/9/2019). Acara tersebut digelar untuk merayakan ulang tahun yang ke-7 Lippo Mall Kemang. TRIBUNNEWS/HO 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord Save My Soul, lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh band Padi yang kini bernama Padi Reborn.

Lagu Save My Soul ini termuat di album ke-empat mereka yang bertajuk Padi, dirilis pada 2005 silam.

Berikut chord Save My Soul dari Padi Reborn

Intro: C G D C C G D C

C                            G
Now  im  sitting  in  the  corner  of  My  room
D                             C
Staring  through  the  window Watching  the  sun  goes  down
C                                   G
And  the  shadow  starts  to  creep  across  the  floor
D                              C
In  this  loneliness Im  crying  in  My  bed

Coda : C Am F C

C                                  G
And  the  rain  begin  to  fall  down  on  me
D                                C
As  the  sadness  growing  deep  down  inside  me
C                                 G
I  feel  a  little  insecure  right  now
D                         C
I  Am  crawling Looking  for  a  place  to  hide

C                   Am
So  where  has  all  My  lights  gone?
F                             C
for  i  need  to  find  the  way  out  of  here
C                         Am
In  My  every  breath I  Am  chanting  your  nAme
Bb                               C
Give  me  strength  so  i  can  Save  My  soul

Intro: C Am F C

C                             G
My  mind  keeps  telling  me  to  hold  on
D                      C
And  says  i  have  to  be  a  real  man
C                        G
Im  still  wondering  if  ill  ever  find  My  way
D                              C
That  leads  me  to  your  light  and  to  your  grace

C                              Am
So  where  has  all  My  lights  gone?
F                  C
for  i  need  to  find  the  way  out  of  here
C                                     Am
In  My  every  breath I  Am  chanting  your  nAme
Bb
With  My  every  breath Im  hoping
Bb                                   C
I  can  find  the  way  to  Save  My  soul

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
