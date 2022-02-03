Chord Dasar Save My Soul - Padi Reborn, Kunci Gitar Mudah dari C

Chord Gitar
Save My Soul - Padi Reborn
Berikut chord Save My Soul, lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh band Padi yang kini bernama Padi Reborn.
Lagu Save My Soul ini termuat di album ke-empat mereka yang bertajuk Padi, dirilis pada 2005 silam.
Berikut chord Save My Soul dari Padi Reborn
Intro: C G D C C G D C
C G
Now im sitting in the corner of My room
D C
Staring through the window Watching the sun goes down
C G
And the shadow starts to creep across the floor
D C
In this loneliness Im crying in My bed
Coda : C Am F C
C G
And the rain begin to fall down on me
D C
As the sadness growing deep down inside me
C G
I feel a little insecure right now
D C
I Am crawling Looking for a place to hide
C Am
So where has all My lights gone?
F C
for i need to find the way out of here
C Am
In My every breath I Am chanting your nAme
Bb C
Give me strength so i can Save My soul
Intro: C Am F C
C G
My mind keeps telling me to hold on
D C
And says i have to be a real man
C G
Im still wondering if ill ever find My way
D C
That leads me to your light and to your grace
C Am
So where has all My lights gone?
F C
for i need to find the way out of here
C Am
In My every breath I Am chanting your nAme
Bb
With My every breath Im hoping
Bb C
I can find the way to Save My soul
