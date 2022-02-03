Chord Dasar Save My Soul - Padi Reborn, Kunci Gitar Mudah dari C

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord Save My Soul, lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh band Padi yang kini bernama Padi Reborn.

Lagu Save My Soul ini termuat di album ke-empat mereka yang bertajuk Padi, dirilis pada 2005 silam.

Berikut chord Save My Soul dari Padi Reborn

Intro: C G D C C G D C

C G

Now im sitting in the corner of My room

D C

Staring through the window Watching the sun goes down

C G

And the shadow starts to creep across the floor

D C

In this loneliness Im crying in My bed

Coda : C Am F C

C G

And the rain begin to fall down on me

D C

As the sadness growing deep down inside me

C G

I feel a little insecure right now

D C

I Am crawling Looking for a place to hide

C Am

So where has all My lights gone?

F C

for i need to find the way out of here

C Am

In My every breath I Am chanting your nAme

Bb C

Give me strength so i can Save My soul

Intro: C Am F C

C G

My mind keeps telling me to hold on

D C

And says i have to be a real man

C G

Im still wondering if ill ever find My way

D C

That leads me to your light and to your grace

C Am

So where has all My lights gone?

F C

for i need to find the way out of here

C Am

In My every breath I Am chanting your nAme

Bb

With My every breath Im hoping

Bb C

I can find the way to Save My soul

