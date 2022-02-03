Chord Dasar Lagu Christmas Tree - V BTS, OST Drama Korea Our Beloved Summer

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dasar lagu Christmas Tree yang dinyanyikan oleh V BTS, selengkapnya dalam artikel ini.

Lagu ini menjadi OST drama Korea Our Beloved Summer.

Chord Dasar Christmas Tree - V BTS

[Intro]

C

[Verse 1]

C G

In this moment I see you

Am

It always comes around

F G

As I believed

C

When the rain stops

G

You shine on me

Am

Your light’s the only thing

F G

that keeps the cold out

[Pre-chorus]

F G

Moon in the summer night

C

Whispering of the stars

G F

They’re singing like

G

Christmas trees for us

[Chorus]

C

So I’ll tell you

G

A Million tiny things that

Am

You have never known

F G

It all gets tangled up inside

C

And I’ll tell you

G

A Million little reasons

Am

I’m falling for your eyes

F G

I just want to be where you are

[Post-chorus]

F G

It’s such a strange thing to do

C G

Sometimes I don’t understand you

F G

But It always brings me back



To where you are

[Interlude]

C G F

[Verse 2]

C

hoksi ani

G Am F G

neoegen naman aneun moseubi isseo

C G

hanyeoreumbam oneun cheonnungachi

Am

mitgiji anneun gijeok

F G

gateun nollaun sungan, neon

[Pre-chorus]

F Em Dm

eonjenga tto bureoon barame

F G

maeumi naradanyeodo gidarilge



[Chorus]

C

So I’ll tell you

G

A Million tiny things that

Am

You have never known

F G

It all gets tangled up inside

C

And I’ll tell you

G

A Million little reasons

Am

I’m falling for your eyes

F G

I just want to be where you are

[Post-chorus]

C

Tell you

G

A Million tiny things that

Am

You have never known

F G

It all gets tangled up inside

C

Tell you

G

A Million little reasons

Am

I’m falling for your eyes

F G

I just want to be where you are

