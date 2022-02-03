Breaking News:

Chord Dasar Lagu Christmas Tree - V BTS, OST Drama Korea Our Beloved Summer

Chord dasar lagu Christmas Tree yang dinyanyikan oleh V BTS. Lagu ini menjadi OST drama Korea Our Beloved Summer.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Dasar Lagu Christmas Tree - V BTS, OST Drama Korea Our Beloved Summer
Tangkapan layar YouTube SBS NOW
Chord Dasar Lagu Christmas Tree - V BTS, OST Drama Korea Our Beloved Summer, Selengkapnya dalam artikel ini. 

Berikut chord dasar lagu Christmas Tree yang dinyanyikan oleh V BTS.

Lagu ini menjadi OST drama Korea Our Beloved Summer.

Chord Dasar Christmas Tree - V BTS 

[Intro]
C

[Verse 1]

            C                 G
In this moment I see you

   Am
It always comes around

            F          G
As I believed

                  C
When the rain stops

       G
You shine on me

        Am
Your light’s the only thing

                            F           G
that keeps the cold out

[Pre-chorus]

                       F                     G
Moon in the summer night

                      C
Whispering of the stars

               G          F
They’re singing like

                                    G
Christmas trees for us

[Chorus]

       C
So I’ll tell you

                G
A Million tiny things that

                            Am
You have never known

                  F                     G
It all gets tangled up inside

        C
And I’ll tell you

                         G
A Million little reasons

                                 Am
I’m falling for your eyes

                    F                             G
I just want to be where you are

[Post-chorus]

F                  G
It’s such a strange thing to do

C                                 G
Sometimes I don’t understand you

F                                          G
But It always brings me back

To where you are

[Interlude]
C     G      F

[Verse 2]

          C
hoksi ani

G              Am                                    F       G
neoegen naman aneun moseubi isseo

                          C                                       G
hanyeoreumbam oneun cheonnungachi

                          Am
mitgiji anneun gijeok

                                 F           G
gateun nollaun sungan, neon

[Pre-chorus]

F           Em     Dm
eonjenga tto bureoon barame

F                                    G
maeumi naradanyeodo gidarilge

[Chorus]

           C
So I’ll tell you

               G
A Million tiny things that

                            Am
You have never known

                    F                   G
It all gets tangled up inside

          C
And I’ll tell you

                         G
A Million little reasons

                                Am
I’m falling for your eyes

                    F                             G
I just want to be where you are

[Post-chorus]

C
Tell you

                        G
A Million tiny things that

                            Am
You have never known

                 F                     G
It all gets tangled up inside

C
Tell you

                            G
A Million little reasons

                                 Am
I’m falling for your eyes

                         F                       G
I just want to be where you are

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Christmas Tree - V BTS
chord Christmas Tree - V BTS
chord gitar Christmas Tree
Our Beloved Summer
chord gitar
