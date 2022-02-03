Chord Gitar
Chord Dasar Lagu Christmas Tree - V BTS, OST Drama Korea Our Beloved Summer
Chord dasar lagu Christmas Tree yang dinyanyikan oleh V BTS. Lagu ini menjadi OST drama Korea Our Beloved Summer.
Chord Dasar Christmas Tree - V BTS
[Intro]
C
[Verse 1]
C G
In this moment I see you
Am
It always comes around
F G
As I believed
C
When the rain stops
G
You shine on me
Am
Your light’s the only thing
F G
that keeps the cold out
[Pre-chorus]
F G
Moon in the summer night
C
Whispering of the stars
G F
They’re singing like
G
Christmas trees for us
[Chorus]
C
So I’ll tell you
G
A Million tiny things that
Am
You have never known
F G
It all gets tangled up inside
C
And I’ll tell you
G
A Million little reasons
Am
I’m falling for your eyes
F G
I just want to be where you are
[Post-chorus]
F G
It’s such a strange thing to do
C G
Sometimes I don’t understand you
F G
But It always brings me back
To where you are
[Interlude]
C G F
[Verse 2]
C
hoksi ani
G Am F G
neoegen naman aneun moseubi isseo
C G
hanyeoreumbam oneun cheonnungachi
Am
mitgiji anneun gijeok
F G
gateun nollaun sungan, neon
[Pre-chorus]
F Em Dm
eonjenga tto bureoon barame
F G
maeumi naradanyeodo gidarilge
[Chorus]
C
So I’ll tell you
G
A Million tiny things that
Am
You have never known
F G
It all gets tangled up inside
C
And I’ll tell you
G
A Million little reasons
Am
I’m falling for your eyes
F G
I just want to be where you are
[Post-chorus]
C
Tell you
G
A Million tiny things that
Am
You have never known
F G
It all gets tangled up inside
C
Tell you
G
A Million little reasons
Am
I’m falling for your eyes
F G
I just want to be where you are
