Lirik dan Chord Perfect - Simple Plan

[Verse 1]

D

Hey dad look at me

G

Think back and talk to me

D G

Did I grow up according to plan?

D G

And do you think I'm wasting my time doing things I wanna do?

D G

But it hurts when you disapprove all along

Em

And now I try hard to make it

G D

I just want to make you proud

D Em

I'm never gonna be good enough for you

G

I can't pretend that I'm alright

A

And you can't change me

[Chorus]

D

'Cuz we lost it all

A

Nothing lasts forever

Bm

I'm sorry

G

I can't be perfect

D

Now it's just too late and

A

We can't go back

Bm

I'm sorry

G

I can't be perfect

[Verse 2]

D

I try not to think

G

About the pain I feel inside

D G

Did you know you used to be my hero?

D G

All the days you spent with me now seem so far away

D G

And it feels like you don't care anymore

Em

And now I try hard to make it

G D

I just want to make you proud

D Em

I'm never gonna be good enough for you

G

I can't stand another fight

A

And nothing's alright

[Chorus]

D

'Cuz we lost it all

A

Nothing lasts forever

Bm

I'm sorry

G

I can't be perfect

D

Now it's just too late and

A

We can't go back

Bm

I'm sorry

G

I can't be perfect

[Bridge]

Bm A G

Nothing's gonna change the things that you said

Bm A G

Nothing's gonna make this right again

Bm

Please don't turn your back

A

I can't believe it's hard

Em

Just to talk to you

G

But you don't understand

[Chorus]

D

'Cuz we lost it all

A

Nothing lasts forever

Bm

I'm sorry

G

I can't be perfect

D

Now it's just too late and

A

We can't go back

Bm

I'm sorry

G

I can't be perfect

D

'Cuz we lost it all

A

Nothing lasts forever

Bm

I'm sorry

G

I can't be perfect

D

Now it's just too late and

A

We can't go back

Bm

I'm sorry

G

I can't be perfect

