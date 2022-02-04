Breaking News:

Lirik dan Chord Gitar Perfect - Simple Plan: Hey Dad Look At Me, Think Back and Talk To Me

Berikut lirik dan chord gitar lagu Perfect dari Simple Plan, lengkap dengan video klip.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan chord gitar lagu Perfect dari Simple Plan.

Lagu berjudul Perfect yang dipopulerkan oleh Simple Plan dirilis pada tahun 2009.

Lirik dan Chord Perfect - Simple Plan

[Verse 1]

D
Hey dad look at me

G
Think back and talk to me

D                                               G
Did I grow up according to plan?

D                                                                       G
And do you think I'm wasting my time doing things I wanna do?

D                                                                  G
But it hurts when you disapprove all along

Em
And now I try hard to make it

G                                             D
I just want to make you proud

D                                                                 Em
I'm never gonna be good enough for you

                                                G
I can't pretend that I'm alright

A
And you can't change me

[Chorus]

D
'Cuz we lost it all

A
Nothing lasts forever

Bm
I'm sorry

G
I can't be perfect

D
Now it's just too late and

A
We can't go back

Bm
I'm sorry

G
I can't be perfect

[Verse 2]

D
I try not to think

G
About the pain I feel inside

D                                                            G
Did you know you used to be my hero?

D                                                        G
All the days you spent with me now seem so far away

D                                                           G
And it feels like you don't care anymore

Em
And now I try hard to make it

G                                             D
I just want to make you proud

D                                                                Em
I'm never gonna be good enough for you

                                         G
I can't stand another fight

A
And nothing's alright

[Chorus]

D
'Cuz we lost it all

A
Nothing lasts forever

Bm
I'm sorry

G
I can't be perfect

D
Now it's just too late and

A
We can't go back

Bm
I'm sorry

G
I can't be perfect

[Bridge]

Bm                                                 A                          G
Nothing's gonna change the things that you said

Bm                                           A          G
Nothing's gonna make this right again

Bm
Please don't turn your back

     A
I can't believe it's hard

Em
Just to talk to you

G
But you don't understand

[Chorus]

D
'Cuz we lost it all

A
Nothing lasts forever

Bm
I'm sorry

G
I can't be perfect

D
Now it's just too late and

A
We can't go back

Bm
I'm sorry

G
I can't be perfect

D
'Cuz we lost it all

A
Nothing lasts forever

Bm
I'm sorry

G
I can't be perfect

D
Now it's just too late and

A
We can't go back

Bm
I'm sorry

G
I can't be perfect

