Lirik dan Chord Gitar Perfect - Simple Plan: Hey Dad Look At Me, Think Back and Talk To Me
Berikut lirik dan chord gitar lagu Perfect dari Simple Plan, lengkap dengan video klip.
Penulis: Indah Aprilin Cahyani
Editor: Tiara Shelavie
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan chord gitar lagu Perfect dari Simple Plan.
Lagu berjudul Perfect yang dipopulerkan oleh Simple Plan dirilis pada tahun 2009.
Lirik dan Chord Perfect - Simple Plan
[Verse 1]
D
Hey dad look at me
G
Think back and talk to me
D G
Did I grow up according to plan?
D G
And do you think I'm wasting my time doing things I wanna do?
D G
But it hurts when you disapprove all along
Em
And now I try hard to make it
G D
I just want to make you proud
D Em
I'm never gonna be good enough for you
G
I can't pretend that I'm alright
A
And you can't change me
[Chorus]
D
'Cuz we lost it all
A
Nothing lasts forever
Bm
I'm sorry
G
I can't be perfect
D
Now it's just too late and
A
We can't go back
Bm
I'm sorry
G
I can't be perfect
[Verse 2]
D
I try not to think
G
About the pain I feel inside
D G
Did you know you used to be my hero?
D G
All the days you spent with me now seem so far away
D G
And it feels like you don't care anymore
Em
And now I try hard to make it
G D
I just want to make you proud
D Em
I'm never gonna be good enough for you
G
I can't stand another fight
A
And nothing's alright
[Chorus]
D
'Cuz we lost it all
A
Nothing lasts forever
Bm
I'm sorry
G
I can't be perfect
D
Now it's just too late and
A
We can't go back
Bm
I'm sorry
G
I can't be perfect
[Bridge]
Bm A G
Nothing's gonna change the things that you said
Bm A G
Nothing's gonna make this right again
Bm
Please don't turn your back
A
I can't believe it's hard
Em
Just to talk to you
G
But you don't understand
[Chorus]
D
'Cuz we lost it all
A
Nothing lasts forever
Bm
I'm sorry
G
I can't be perfect
D
Now it's just too late and
A
We can't go back
Bm
I'm sorry
G
I can't be perfect
D
'Cuz we lost it all
A
Nothing lasts forever
Bm
I'm sorry
G
I can't be perfect
D
Now it's just too late and
A
We can't go back
Bm
I'm sorry
G
I can't be perfect
