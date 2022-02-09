Chord Gitar
Chord Dasar Traitor - Olivia Rodrigo: You Betrayed Me and I Know That You'll Never Feel Sorry
Chord dasar lagu berjudul Traitor yang dipopulerkan oleh Olivia Rodrigo. Video klip lagu Traitor diunggah di kanal YouTube Olivia pada 21 Mei 2022.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dasar lagu berjudul Traitor yang dipopulerkan oleh Olivia Rodrigo.
Video klip lagu Traitor telah diunggah di kanal YouTube Olivia pada 21 Mei 2021, lalu.
Hingga kini Rabu (9/2/2022), musik video Traitor telah disaksikan lebih dari 84 juta kali di YouTube.
Chord Dasar Traitor - Olivia Rodrigo
[Verse 1]
C G
Brown guilty eyes and little white lies
Am Fmaj7
Yeah, I played dumb but I always knew
C G
That you talk to her, maybe did even worse
Am Fmaj7
I kept quiet so I could keep you
[Pre-Chorus]
C
And ain't it funny
G
How you ran to her
Am Fmaj7
The second that we called it quits
C
And ain't it funny
G
How you said you were friends
Am Fmaj7
Now it sure as hell don't look like it
[Chorus]
C
You betrayed me
G Am
And I know that you'll never feel sorry
Fmaj7
For the way I hurt, yeah
C
You talked to her
G
When we were together
Am
Loved you at your worst
Fmaj7
But that didn't matter
C
It took you two weeks
G
To go off and date her
Am
Guess you didn't cheat
N.C.
But you're still a traitor
[Verse 2]
C
Now you bring her around
G
Just to shut me down
Am Fmaj7
Show her off like she's a new trophy
C
And I know if you were true
G
There's no damn way that you
Am Fmaj7
Could fall in love with somebody that quickly
[Pre-Chorus]
C
Ain't it funny
G
All the twisted games
Am Fmaj7
All the questions you used to avoid?
C
Ain't it funny?
G
Remember I brought her up
Am Fmaj7
And you told me I was paranoid
[Chorus]
C
You betrayed me
G Am
And I know that you'll never feel sorry
Fmaj7
For the way I hurt, yeah
C
You talked to her
G
When we were together
Am
Loved you at your worst
Fmaj7
But that didn't matter
C
It took you two weeks
G
To go off and date her
Am
Guess you didn't cheat
N.C.
But you're still a traitor
[Bridge]
C G Am
(Ah, ah, ah, ah) God, I wish that you had thought this through
Fmaj7
Before I went and fell in love with you
C G Am
(Ah, ah, ah, ah) When she's sleeping in the bed we made
Fmaj7
Don't you dare forget about the way
[Chorus]
C
You betrayed me
G Am
Cuz I know that you'll never feel sorry
Fmaj7
For the way I hurt, yeah
C
You talked to her
G
When we were together
Am
You gave me your word
Fmaj7
But that didn't matter
C
It took you two weeks
G
To go off and date her
Am
Guess you didn't cheat
Fmaj7 C G Am
But you're still, you're still a traitor (Ah, ah, ah, ah)
Fmaj7
Yeah, you're still a traitor
[Outro]
C G Am
Oh, oh, oh God, I wish that you had thought this through
Fm
before I went and fell in love with you
