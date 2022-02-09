Ilustrasi chord gitar. Chord Dasar Traitor - Olivia Rodrigo: You Betrayed Me and I Know That You'll Never Feel Sorry.

Chord Dasar Traitor - Olivia Rodrigo

[Verse 1]

C G

Brown guilty eyes and little white lies

Am Fmaj7

Yeah, I played dumb but I always knew

C G

That you talk to her, maybe did even worse

Am Fmaj7

I kept quiet so I could keep you

[Pre-Chorus]

C

And ain't it funny

G

How you ran to her

Am Fmaj7

The second that we called it quits

C

And ain't it funny

G

How you said you were friends

Am Fmaj7

Now it sure as hell don't look like it

[Chorus]

C

You betrayed me

G Am

And I know that you'll never feel sorry

Fmaj7

For the way I hurt, yeah

C

You talked to her

G

When we were together

Am

Loved you at your worst

Fmaj7

But that didn't matter

C

It took you two weeks

G

To go off and date her

Am

Guess you didn't cheat

N.C.

But you're still a traitor

[Verse 2]

C

Now you bring her around

G

Just to shut me down

Am Fmaj7

Show her off like she's a new trophy

C

And I know if you were true

G

There's no damn way that you

Am Fmaj7

Could fall in love with somebody that quickly

[Pre-Chorus]

C

Ain't it funny

G

All the twisted games

Am Fmaj7

All the questions you used to avoid?

C

Ain't it funny?

G

Remember I brought her up

Am Fmaj7

And you told me I was paranoid

[Chorus]

C

You betrayed me

G Am

And I know that you'll never feel sorry

Fmaj7

For the way I hurt, yeah

C

You talked to her

G

When we were together

Am

Loved you at your worst

Fmaj7

But that didn't matter

C

It took you two weeks

G

To go off and date her

Am

Guess you didn't cheat

N.C.

But you're still a traitor

[Bridge]

C G Am

(Ah, ah, ah, ah) God, I wish that you had thought this through

Fmaj7

Before I went and fell in love with you

C G Am

(Ah, ah, ah, ah) When she's sleeping in the bed we made

Fmaj7

Don't you dare forget about the way

[Chorus]

C

You betrayed me

G Am

Cuz I know that you'll never feel sorry

Fmaj7

For the way I hurt, yeah

C

You talked to her

G

When we were together

Am

You gave me your word

Fmaj7

But that didn't matter

C

It took you two weeks

G

To go off and date her

Am

Guess you didn't cheat

Fmaj7 C G Am

But you're still, you're still a traitor (Ah, ah, ah, ah)

Fmaj7

Yeah, you're still a traitor

[Outro]

C G Am

Oh, oh, oh God, I wish that you had thought this through

Fm

before I went and fell in love with you

