Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu W.H.U.T - Aisha Retno, Kunci Mudah dari C

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul W.H.U.T (Wanna Hold U Tight) yang dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi asal Malaysia, Aisha Retno.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu W.H.U.T - Aisha Retno, Kunci Mudah dari C
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul W.H.U.T (Wanna Hold U Tight) yang dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi asal Malaysia, Aisha Retno.

Lagu W.H.U.T dirilis di kanal YouTube pribadinya sejak 9 Desember 2021, lalu.

Video lirik lagu tersebut telah ditonton lebih dari 1,7 juta kali hingga Rabu (9/2/2022).

Bahkan, kini lagu ini viral di aplikasi TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: Am silently screaming as you go approachin' me, and holdin' me tight while we were stargazing

Baca juga: Chord Dasar Tak Kan Berpisah - Ndarboy Genk: Matur Nuwun Sampun Nggawe Nyaman

Baca juga: Chord Dasar Sisa Rasa - Mahalini: Mengapa Masih Ada Sisa Rasa di Dada

Chord Gitar Lagu W.H.U.T - Aisha Retno:

[Intro]

C  C7  A  Dm  Fm

 [Verse 1]

C

Go on and ask me

C7

How I feel thinkin'

         F

'Bout you every night

Fm

Just to be mine

C

Now that I got you

C7

Breathe me in and out

            F

Cause all I can do

    Fm

Is say I love you

 [Pre-Chorus]

C

Dont ask me why

           C7

When you walk pass by

          F

Baby you know I tried to

     Fm

Sit still but I just

C

Can't help it I

            C7

These goosebumps oh I

        F

Am silently screaming

       Fm

As you go approachin me

 [Chorus]

C                       C7

And holdin' me tight

A                        Dm

While we were stargazing

        Fm

And just laughin'

C

All night

                 A

Forgettin' both our pasts

            Dm      Em

In this city of ours..

F              G                     C

I just wanna hold you tight

                   C7                 F

Hold you tight, hold you tight,

                Fm

Hold you tight..

 [Verse 2]

C

Screamin' our lungs out

C7

Singing along to

        F

Our favorite songs

Fm

In our own world

 [Pre-Chorus]

C

Don't ask me why

           C7

When you walk pass by

            F

Baby you know I tried to

      Fm

Sit still but I just

C

Can't help it I

            C7

These goosebumps oh I

        F

Am silently screaming

     Fm

As you go approachin' me

 [Chorus]

C                        C7

And holdin' me tight

A                        Dm

While we were stargazing

         Fm

And just laughin'

C

All night

                 A

Forgettin' both our pasts

            Dm      Em   

In this city of ours..

F              G                     C

I just wanna hold you tight

                   C7                    F                      Fm

Hold you tight, hold you tight, hold you tight..

 [Outro]

A

Hold you tight, God but sadly

These are all just imaginations

My 2am thoughts really said

“this goes to no one”

Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Lagu Its All Coming Back to Me Now - Celine Dion: Baby Baby If I Kiss You Like This

Baca juga: Chord Dasar Kalung Emas - Didi Kempot, Kunci Gitar dari C

Simak chord gitar lainnya

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Chord Gitar Lagu W.H.U.T
Lirik Lagu W.H.U.T
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu W.H.U.T
Chord W.H.U.T
W.H.U.T
chord gitar
Aisha Retno
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

Tribun JualBeli
Pasang Iklan
© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan