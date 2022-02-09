Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu W.H.U.T - Aisha Retno, Kunci Mudah dari C
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul W.H.U.T (Wanna Hold U Tight) yang dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi asal Malaysia, Aisha Retno.
Penulis: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
Editor: Whiesa Daniswara
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul W.H.U.T (Wanna Hold U Tight) yang dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi asal Malaysia, Aisha Retno.
Lagu W.H.U.T dirilis di kanal YouTube pribadinya sejak 9 Desember 2021, lalu.
Video lirik lagu tersebut telah ditonton lebih dari 1,7 juta kali hingga Rabu (9/2/2022).
Bahkan, kini lagu ini viral di aplikasi TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: Am silently screaming as you go approachin' me, and holdin' me tight while we were stargazing
Baca juga: Chord Dasar Tak Kan Berpisah - Ndarboy Genk: Matur Nuwun Sampun Nggawe Nyaman
Baca juga: Chord Dasar Sisa Rasa - Mahalini: Mengapa Masih Ada Sisa Rasa di Dada
Chord Gitar Lagu W.H.U.T - Aisha Retno:
[Intro]
C C7 A Dm Fm
[Verse 1]
C
Go on and ask me
C7
How I feel thinkin'
F
'Bout you every night
Fm
Just to be mine
C
Now that I got you
C7
Breathe me in and out
F
Cause all I can do
Fm
Is say I love you
[Pre-Chorus]
C
Dont ask me why
C7
When you walk pass by
F
Baby you know I tried to
Fm
Sit still but I just
C
Can't help it I
C7
These goosebumps oh I
F
Am silently screaming
Fm
As you go approachin me
[Chorus]
C C7
And holdin' me tight
A Dm
While we were stargazing
Fm
And just laughin'
C
All night
A
Forgettin' both our pasts
Dm Em
In this city of ours..
F G C
I just wanna hold you tight
C7 F
Hold you tight, hold you tight,
Fm
Hold you tight..
[Verse 2]
C
Screamin' our lungs out
C7
Singing along to
F
Our favorite songs
Fm
In our own world
[Pre-Chorus]
C
Don't ask me why
C7
When you walk pass by
F
Baby you know I tried to
Fm
Sit still but I just
C
Can't help it I
C7
These goosebumps oh I
F
Am silently screaming
Fm
As you go approachin' me
[Chorus]
C C7
And holdin' me tight
A Dm
While we were stargazing
Fm
And just laughin'
C
All night
A
Forgettin' both our pasts
Dm Em
In this city of ours..
F G C
I just wanna hold you tight
C7 F Fm
Hold you tight, hold you tight, hold you tight..
[Outro]
A
Hold you tight, God but sadly
These are all just imaginations
My 2am thoughts really said
“this goes to no one”
Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Lagu Its All Coming Back to Me Now - Celine Dion: Baby Baby If I Kiss You Like This
Baca juga: Chord Dasar Kalung Emas - Didi Kempot, Kunci Gitar dari C
Simak chord gitar lainnya
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Chord Gitar Lagu W.H.U.T
Lirik Lagu W.H.U.T
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu W.H.U.T
Chord W.H.U.T
W.H.U.T
chord gitar
Aisha Retno
Chord Gitar
|1. Chord Dasar Tak Kan Berpisah - Ndarboy Genk: Matur Nuwun Sampun Nggawe Nyaman
|2. Chord Dasar Sisa Rasa - Mahalini: Mengapa Masih Ada Sisa Rasa di Dada
|3. Lirik dan Chord Lagu Its All Coming Back to Me Now - Celine Dion: Baby Baby If I Kiss You Like This
|4. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu All I Want - Kodaline, Mudah Dimainkan dari C
|5. Chord Dasar Kalung Emas - Didi Kempot, Kunci Gitar dari C