Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu W.H.U.T - Aisha Retno, Kunci Mudah dari C

Chord Gitar Lagu W.H.U.T - Aisha Retno:

[Intro]

C C7 A Dm Fm

[Verse 1]

C

Go on and ask me

C7

How I feel thinkin'

F

'Bout you every night

Fm

Just to be mine

C

Now that I got you

C7

Breathe me in and out

F

Cause all I can do

Fm

Is say I love you

[Pre-Chorus]

C

Dont ask me why

C7

When you walk pass by

F

Baby you know I tried to

Fm

Sit still but I just

C

Can't help it I

C7

These goosebumps oh I

F

Am silently screaming

Fm

As you go approachin me

[Chorus]

C C7

And holdin' me tight

A Dm

While we were stargazing

Fm

And just laughin'

C

All night

A

Forgettin' both our pasts

Dm Em

In this city of ours..

F G C

I just wanna hold you tight

C7 F

Hold you tight, hold you tight,

Fm

Hold you tight..

[Verse 2]

C

Screamin' our lungs out

C7

Singing along to

F

Our favorite songs

Fm

In our own world

[Pre-Chorus]

C

Don't ask me why

C7

When you walk pass by

F

Baby you know I tried to

Fm

Sit still but I just

C

Can't help it I

C7

These goosebumps oh I

F

Am silently screaming

Fm

As you go approachin' me

[Chorus]

C C7

And holdin' me tight

A Dm

While we were stargazing

Fm

And just laughin'

C

All night

A

Forgettin' both our pasts

Dm Em

In this city of ours..

F G C

I just wanna hold you tight

C7 F Fm

Hold you tight, hold you tight, hold you tight..

[Outro]

A

Hold you tight, God but sadly

These are all just imaginations

My 2am thoughts really said

“this goes to no one”

