Chord Dasar Hate Me If It Helps - Alexander 23, Kunci F: You Can Hate Me If It Helps

Ilustrasi - Chord Dasar Hate me If It Helps dari Alexander 23, mulai dari Kunci F: You can hate me if it helps.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord dasar dan lirik lagu Hate Me If It Helps yang dinyanyikan oleh Alexander 23 .

Alexander 23 mengunggah video klip Hate Me If It Helps di kanal YouTube-nya pada 11 Februari 2022.

Hingga kini, video klip Hate Me If It Helps telah ditonton lebih dari 418 ribu kali.

Selengkapnya, simak chord dasar berikut ini.

Chord Dasar Hate Me If It Helps - Alexander 23

Capo fret 2

F Am G

I wonder if your therapist likes me

F Am

I guess it depends on how much

G F

of the truth you tell to her

Am

and i wonder if your brother

G

Wants to fight me

F Am

would he change his mind if he saw

G Dm

his big sister at her worst?

Em F

so tell your friends i'm evil

Dm

write songs that say i suck

Em F

and roll your eyes when people

Em

ask about us..

Reff :

F

You can hate me if it helps

C G

Make me out to be the villain

F

Say you're better by yourself

C G

So it feels like your decision

F

You can tell 'em i'm the bad guy

C G

If it helps you sleep okay

F

Because all you want is closure,

C G

but there's nothing left to say

F Am G

so you can hate me if it helps

F

you can hate me if it helps

F

do you wonder if

Am G

I'm with someone new now?

F Am

if her clothes are in the drawer you

G F

used to take up in my room

Am G

yeah, i bet you think i never think about

F Am

You anymore, and God,

G Dm

I wish that, that were true

Em F

but i tell my friends i miss you

Dm

I write songs about how much

Em F

yeah, i know we had our issues

Em

so if you want

Reff :

F

You can hate me if it helps

C G

Make me out to be the villain

F

Say you're better by yourself

C G

so it feels like your decision

F

You can tell 'em i'm the bad guy

C G

if it helps you sleep okay

F

because all you want is closure,

C G

but there's nothing left to say

F Am G

so you can hate me if it helps

F Am G

You can hate me if it helps

F

I'm sorry i stayed up with you every night

C

for making you laugh

G

when you wanted to cry

F

I'm sorry i paid for your ssri's

C G

for making you happy i apologize

F

I'm sorry i put you in front of my friends

C

yeah, my bad forgiving you

G

for what you said

F

so go and be angry but you can't pretend

C G

cause i know that you never would

F

cause i know that you never could

C G

yeah, i know..

Outro :

F Am G

so you can hate me if it helps

F

You can hate me if it

Am G F..Am G F..Am G

Helps..

