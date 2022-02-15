Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu Happier - Olivia Rodrigo: Find Someone Great, but Don’t Find No One Better

Berikut ini chord gitar Happier - Olivia Rodrigo, mudah dimainkan dimulai dari kunci G.

Penulis: Inza Maliana
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Happier - Olivia Rodrigo: Find Someone Great, but Don’t Find No One Better
The Guardian
Berikut ini chord gitar Happier - Olivia Rodrigo, mudah dimainkan dimulai dari kunci G. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Happier yang dinyanyikan oleh Olivia Rodrigo.

Olivia Rodrigo mengunggah lagu ini di kanal YouTube pribadi-nya pada 21 Mei 2021.

Hingga Februari 2022, video klip lagu Happier telah ditonton lebih dari 98 juta kali.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Happier - Olivia Rodrigo:

[Verse 1]
G
We broke up a month ago

Your friends are mine
                                              Am
You know I know you've moved on
           A
Found someone new,
                 D
One more girl who brings out the better in you
       G
And I thought my heart was detached

From all the sunlight of our past
        Am
But she's so sweet,

She's so pretty,
D
Does she mean you forgot about me?

[Chorus]
    G
I hope you’re happy
      Em
But not like how you were with me
       Am
I’m selfish I know, I can’t let you go
      D7
So find someone great, but don’t find no one better
                                N.C.
I hope you’re happy but don’t be happier

[Verse 2]
G
And do you tell her she's the most beautiful girl you've ever seen?
                                                                        Am
An eternal love bullshit you know you'll never mean

Remember when I believed
                                      D
You meant it when you said it first to me?
         G
And now I'm pickin' her apart,
        Em
Like cuttin' her down will make you miss my wretched heart
                  Am
But she’s beautiful, she looks kind
        D7
She probably gives you butterflies

[Chorus]
    G
I hope you’re happy
      Em
But not like how you were with me
         Am
I’m selfish I know, I can’t let you go
      D7
So find someone great, but don’t find no one better

[Bridge]
G
I hope you're happy
   Em
I wish you all the best, really
        Am
Say you love her, baby

Just not like you love me
       D                       D7
And think of me fondly when your hand's around her
                               N.C
I hope you're happy but don't be happier

[Interlude]

G                   Em                Am                D
Ooooh oh oh ooooh oh oh ooooh oh oh ooooh oooh oooh oooh

[Outro]
           G
Oh, I hope you're happy
      Em
But not like how you were with me
        Am
I'm selfish, I know

I can't let you go
      D
So find someone great but don't find no one better
       D7
I hope you're happy
          N.C.
But don't be happier

Tonton juga video klip Happier - Olivia Rodrigo berikut ini.

(Tribunnews.com)

