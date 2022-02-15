Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Happier - Olivia Rodrigo: Find Someone Great, but Don’t Find No One Better
Berikut ini chord gitar Happier - Olivia Rodrigo, mudah dimainkan dimulai dari kunci G.
Penulis: Inza Maliana
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Happier yang dinyanyikan oleh Olivia Rodrigo.
Olivia Rodrigo mengunggah lagu ini di kanal YouTube pribadi-nya pada 21 Mei 2021.
Hingga Februari 2022, video klip lagu Happier telah ditonton lebih dari 98 juta kali.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Leave Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo: Well, good for you, you look happy and healthy
Baca juga: Chord Dasar Traitor - Olivia Rodrigo: You Betrayed Me and I Know That Youll Never Feel Sorry
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Happier - Olivia Rodrigo:
[Verse 1]
G
We broke up a month ago
Your friends are mine
Am
You know I know you've moved on
A
Found someone new,
D
One more girl who brings out the better in you
G
And I thought my heart was detached
From all the sunlight of our past
Am
But she's so sweet,
She's so pretty,
D
Does she mean you forgot about me?
[Chorus]
G
I hope you’re happy
Em
But not like how you were with me
Am
I’m selfish I know, I can’t let you go
D7
So find someone great, but don’t find no one better
N.C.
I hope you’re happy but don’t be happier
[Verse 2]
G
And do you tell her she's the most beautiful girl you've ever seen?
Am
An eternal love bullshit you know you'll never mean
Remember when I believed
D
You meant it when you said it first to me?
G
And now I'm pickin' her apart,
Em
Like cuttin' her down will make you miss my wretched heart
Am
But she’s beautiful, she looks kind
D7
She probably gives you butterflies
[Chorus]
G
I hope you’re happy
Em
But not like how you were with me
Am
I’m selfish I know, I can’t let you go
D7
So find someone great, but don’t find no one better
[Bridge]
G
I hope you're happy
Em
I wish you all the best, really
Am
Say you love her, baby
Just not like you love me
D D7
And think of me fondly when your hand's around her
N.C
I hope you're happy but don't be happier
[Interlude]
G Em Am D
Ooooh oh oh ooooh oh oh ooooh oh oh ooooh oooh oooh oooh
[Outro]
G
Oh, I hope you're happy
Em
But not like how you were with me
Am
I'm selfish, I know
I can't let you go
D
So find someone great but don't find no one better
D7
I hope you're happy
N.C.
But don't be happier
Baca juga: Chord Gitar When I Was Your Man - Bruno Mars, Kunci dari C: That I Should’ve Bought Your Flowers
Tonton juga video klip Happier - Olivia Rodrigo berikut ini.
(Tribunnews.com)
Berita lain terkait Chord Gitar
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Chord Gitar
|1. Chord Dasar Lagu Every Summertime - NIKI: Every Year We Get Older and I'm Still On Your Side
|2. Chord Dasar Can't Help Falling in Love - Elvis Presley: Wise Men Say, Only Fools Rush In
|3. Chord Dasar Terlalu Berharap - Rossa: Ingin Denganmu Tapi Seperti Tak Ada Tujuan
|4. Chord Gitar Sakit Gigi - Meggy Z, Kunci Dasar C: Jangankan Diriku Semut Pun Kan Marah
|5. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu If I Let You Go - Westlife