Chord Gitar Dasar Lagu Every Summertime - NIKI, OST Film Shang Chi

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Every Summertime yang dipopulerkan NIKI dalam artikel ini.

Pemilik nama asli Nichole Zefanya itu merilis lagu Every Summertime pada Agustus 2021 silam.

Lagu Every Summertime juga menjadi original soundtrack film Marvel yang berjudul Shang-Chi.

Chord Gitar Every Summertime - NIKI:

[Intro]

D C (2x)

[Verse 1]

D

Eighteen, we were undergrads

C

Stayed out late, never made it to class, uh

D

Outer Richmond in a taxi cab

C

You were sweatin' bullets on the way to my Dad's

G Em A D C

And oh, you said, "Baby, think?we're?movin'?too fast!"

[Pre-Chorus 1]

G Em G D D7

And I swear the magnolias flashed a smile (Flashed a smile)

G Bm G Em A A

And that's when I caught me hopin' you'd stay a while (Stay a while)

[Chorus]

F C

Baby, I'd give up anything to travel inside your mind

F C

Baby, I fall in love again come every summertime

F C

My daddy taught me to choose 'em wisely but you don't have to try

F A

'Cause, baby, I fall in lov? every summertim?

[Verse 2]

D

Twenty-five, man we're missin' church

C

Laugh 'bout everyone we're hatin' at work

D

Dinner with your sister and the jokes kinda hurt

C G Em

Cry the way home and you're puttin' me first, oh

A D C

Yeah, you just always know what to say

[Pre-Chorus 2]

G Em G D D7

We're strolling down the boulevard, and dancing under streetlights (Oh, the lights)

G Bm G Em A A

Every year we get older and I'm still on your side (Oh, I)

[Chorus]

F C

Baby, I'd give up anything to travel inside your mind

F C

Baby, I fall in love again come every summertime

F C

My daddy taught me to choose 'em wisely but you don't have to try

F A

'Cause, baby, I fall in lov? every summertim?

[Outro]

F

Every day is summertime

C

Every day is summertime

F C

Every day is summertime with you

F

Every day is summertime

C

Every day is summertime

F C

Every day is summertime with you

F C (4x)

Baca juga: Chord Dasar Fortune Cookie In Love - JKT48, Viral di TikTok

Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Lagu Hari Ini Esok Dan Seterusnya - Nirina Zubir: Cinta Cinta Cinta, Aku Jatuh Cinta

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu If I Let You Go - Westlife, Kunci C: Day After Day Time Passed Away

Baca juga: Chord Cintaku - Chrisye: Betapa Nikmatnya Dicumbu Asmara

(Tribunnews.com)