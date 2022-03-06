Chord Gitar
Chord Dasar Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Love & Let Go - Raisa: Don't be Afraid to Ever Let Me Go
Lagu Love & Let Go menceritakan tentang seseorang yang ingin lepas dari kekasihnya untuk menemukan jati dirinya.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Love & Let Go yang dinyanyikan oleh Raisa, selengkapnya dalam artikel ini.
Lagu ini dirilis pada tahun 2021.
Hingga kini Minggu (6/3/2022), musik video lagu Love & Let Go telah disaksikan lebih dari 1,6 juta kali di YouTube.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Love & Let Go - Raisa:
C Gmaj7 G# C#Maj7
Fm D# C# G#
Instrumen
A#M7 F#
Aah-aah
G# D# C#
Don't ever change
G# D# C#
That's what you said
G# D# C#
I need some space
Cm7 C#
We'll grow apart
A#m7
With one foot out the door
Cm7
This is goodbye
A#m7
Will you still be here
C
When I have finally found myself?
F Fm Dm Gm7
Don't be afraid to ever let me go
C F
Just say you hope that
Am7 Dm7 Gm7
I would find what I am searching for
C7 A7 Dm7 C
'Cause time and time again, I stayed true
Gsus4 G7
But this time I won't choose you
Gm7
Oh I never meant to hurt you
C F
Set me free for now, and I will come find you
A# F
Aah-aah
Aah-aah
A#m7
With one foot out the door
G#m C
This is goodbye
F
Will you still be here
A#m7 C
When I have finally found myself?
F Am Dm7 Gm7
Don't be afraid to ever let me go
C F
Just say you hope that
Am7 Dm7 Gm7
I would find what I am searching for
C7 A7 Dm7 C
'Cause time and time again, I stayed true
G Gm7
But this time I won't choose you
Gm7
Oh I never meant to hurt you
C7 F
Set me free for now, and I will come find you
Cm7 F
Feelings can come and go
A#maj7
You and I both know it's true
Cm7 F7
There's a chance it may compromise
A#maj7
My way back home to you
C#maj7
But I have learn by living
Cm7 Fm7 F7
To love and let go
A#m7 A#m7
Will you be here when I found me?
C D
I don't know
Reff
G Gm Em7 Am7
Don't be afraid to ever let me go
D G
Just say you hope that
Bm7 Em7 Am7
I would find what I am searching for
D7 Em7 D
'Cause time and time again, I stayed true
Am
But this time I won't choose you
Am7
Oh I never meant to hurt you
D G C
Set me free for now, and I will come find you
G C
Inst
