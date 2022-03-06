Breaking News:

Chord Dasar Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Love & Let Go - Raisa: Don't be Afraid to Ever Let Me Go

Lagu Love & Let Go menceritakan tentang seseorang yang ingin lepas dari kekasihnya untuk menemukan jati dirinya.

Chord Dasar Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Love & Let Go - Raisa: Don't be Afraid to Ever Let Me Go
(tangkapan layar di Youtube Enzy Storia)
Chord Dasar Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Love and Let Go: Raisa: Don't be Afraid to Ever Let Me Go 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Love & Let Go yang dinyanyikan oleh Raisa, selengkapnya dalam artikel ini.

Lagu ini dirilis pada tahun 2021.

Love & Let Go menceritakan tentang seseorang yang ingin lepas dari kekasihnya untuk menemukan jati dirinya.

Hingga kini Minggu (6/3/2022), musik video lagu Love & Let Go telah disaksikan lebih dari 1,6 juta kali di YouTube.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Love & Let Go - Raisa:

C Gmaj7 G# C#Maj7
Fm D# C# G#

Instrumen

A#M7 F#
Aah-aah

G#    D#    C#
Don't ever change

G#      D#           C#
That's what you said

G#      D#      C#
I need some space

Cm7            C#
We'll grow apart

A#m7      
With one foot out the door

             Cm7
This is goodbye

A#m7
Will you still be here
                                                C
When I have finally found myself?

F                         Fm                 Dm     Gm7
Don't be afraid to ever let me go

C                               F
Just say you hope that

Am7                                   Dm7              Gm7
I would find what I am searching for

C7                          A7        Dm7                   C
'Cause time and time again, I stayed true

Gsus4                           G7
But this time I won't choose you

Gm7                    
Oh I never meant to hurt you

C                                                                       F
Set me free for now, and I will come find you

A#     F
Aah-aah
Aah-aah

A#m7  
With one foot out the door

            G#m       C
This is goodbye

F         
Will you still be here
                                              A#m7  C
When I have finally found myself?

F                         Am                 Dm7     Gm7
Don't be afraid to ever let me go

C                               F
Just say you hope that

Am7                                   Dm7              Gm7
I would find what I am searching for

C7                          A7       Dm7                   C
'Cause time and time again, I stayed true

G                           Gm7
But this time I won't choose you

Gm7                    
Oh I never meant to hurt you

C7                                                                       F
Set me free for now, and I will come find you

Cm7        F
Feelings can come and go

A#maj7
You and I both know it's true

Cm7                       F7
There's a chance it may compromise

A#maj7        
My way back home to you

C#maj7
But I have learn by living

Cm7             Fm7       F7
To love and let go

A#m7                 A#m7
Will you be here when I found me?

C          D
I don't know

Reff

G                      Gm                 Em7     Am7
Don't be afraid to ever let me go

D                               G
Just say you hope that

Bm7                                   Em7              Am7
I would find what I am searching for

D7                                Em7      D
'Cause time and time again, I stayed true

Am                          
But this time I won't choose you

Am7                    
Oh I never meant to hurt you

D                                                    G                   C
Set me free for now, and I will come find you

G         C
Inst 

