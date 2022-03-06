Chord Dasar Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Love & Let Go - Raisa: Don't be Afraid to Ever Let Me Go

Chord Dasar Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Love and Let Go: Raisa: Don't be Afraid to Ever Let Me Go

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Love & Let Go yang dinyanyikan oleh Raisa, selengkapnya dalam artikel ini.

Lagu ini dirilis pada tahun 2021.

Love & Let Go menceritakan tentang seseorang yang ingin lepas dari kekasihnya untuk menemukan jati dirinya.

Hingga kini Minggu (6/3/2022), musik video lagu Love & Let Go telah disaksikan lebih dari 1,6 juta kali di YouTube.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Love & Let Go - Raisa:

C Gmaj7 G# C#Maj7

Fm D# C# G#

Instrumen

A#M7 F#

Aah-aah

G# D# C#

Don't ever change

G# D# C#

That's what you said

G# D# C#

I need some space

Cm7 C#

We'll grow apart

A#m7

With one foot out the door

Cm7

This is goodbye

A#m7

Will you still be here

C

When I have finally found myself?

F Fm Dm Gm7

Don't be afraid to ever let me go

C F

Just say you hope that

Am7 Dm7 Gm7

I would find what I am searching for

C7 A7 Dm7 C

'Cause time and time again, I stayed true

Gsus4 G7

But this time I won't choose you

Gm7

Oh I never meant to hurt you

C F

Set me free for now, and I will come find you

A# F

Aah-aah

Aah-aah

A#m7

With one foot out the door

G#m C

This is goodbye

F

Will you still be here

A#m7 C

When I have finally found myself?

F Am Dm7 Gm7

Don't be afraid to ever let me go

C F

Just say you hope that

Am7 Dm7 Gm7

I would find what I am searching for

C7 A7 Dm7 C

'Cause time and time again, I stayed true

G Gm7

But this time I won't choose you

Gm7

Oh I never meant to hurt you

C7 F

Set me free for now, and I will come find you

Cm7 F

Feelings can come and go

A#maj7

You and I both know it's true

Cm7 F7

There's a chance it may compromise

A#maj7

My way back home to you

C#maj7

But I have learn by living

Cm7 Fm7 F7

To love and let go

A#m7 A#m7

Will you be here when I found me?

C D

I don't know

Reff

G Gm Em7 Am7

Don't be afraid to ever let me go

D G

Just say you hope that

Bm7 Em7 Am7

I would find what I am searching for

D7 Em7 D

'Cause time and time again, I stayed true

Am

But this time I won't choose you

Am7

Oh I never meant to hurt you

D G C

Set me free for now, and I will come find you

G C

Inst

(Tribunnews.com)