Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Snap - Rosa Linn: Snapping One Two, Where are You? Viral di TikTok

Lagu berjudul Snap dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Rosa Linn.

Snap menceritakan tentang perasaan seseorang yang berusaha move on dari mantan kekasihnya.

Lagu baru milik Rosa Linn berjudul Snap ini baru dirilis pada tanggal 30 Juli 2022 lalu.

Foto Rosa Linn saat menyanyikan lagu Snap. (Instagram @rosalinnmusic)

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Snap - Rosa Linn:

Intro :

Am -F C

-G Am

it's 4 am

-F C

i can't turn my head off

-G Am

wishin' these memories would fade

-F C

they never do

-G Am

turns out people lie

-F C

they say, just snap your fingers

-G Am

as if it was really that easy

-F C -G

for me to get over you

F G

i just need time..

Reff :

Am

snapping one, two

F C

where are you?

-G/B Am F C

you're still in my heart..

-G/B Am

snapping three, four

F C

don't need you here anymore

-G/B Am F C

get out of my heart..

-G/B

cause i might snap

Am

i'm writing a song..

-F C

said, this is the last one

-G Am

how many last songs are left?

-F C

don't losing count..

-G Am

since june twenty-second

-F C

my heart's been on fire..

-G Am

i been spending my nights in the rain

-F C

tryna put it out..

Reff :

Am

so i'm snapping one, two

F C

where are you?

-G/B Am F C

you're still in my heart..

-G/B Am

snapping three, four

F C

don't need you here anymore

-G/B Am F C

get out of my heart..

-G/B Am

cause i might snap

F C

oh uwoh oh..

-G/B Am

cause i might snap

F C

oh uwoh ohh..

-G/B F

and if one more person says,

G

you should get over it..

F

oh, i might stop talking to people

G

before i snap, snap, snap

oh, i might stop talking to people

before i snap

Reff :

(Am)

snapping one, two

(F) C

where are you? (where are you?)

-G/B Am F C

you're still in my heart..

(still in my heart)

-G/B Am

snapping three, four

F C

don't need you here anymore

(need you here anymore)

-G/B Am F C

get out of my heart..

-G/B Am

cause i might snap..

F C

oh uwoh oh.. (snap)

-G/B Am

cause i might snap..

F C

oh uwoh ohh.. (snap)

-G/B Am

get out of my heart..

F C

oh uwoh oh..

-G/B Am

cause i might snap..

F C

oh uwoh ohh..

(get out of my heart yeah)

-G/B (Am)

cause i might snap..

Video Klip Snap - Rosa Linn:

