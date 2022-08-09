Chord Gitar No More Sorrow - Linkin Park: No No More Sorrow I've Paid for Your Mistakes

Chord Gitar

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu No More Sorrow yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.

Linkin Park mengunggah video klip No More Sorrow di kanal YouTube-nya pada 28 Maret 2015.

Lagu No More Sorrow tergabung dalam album Minutes to Midnight.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar No More Sorrow - Linkin Park

         D#
Are you lost

In your lies

Do you tell yourself I don't realize

        D#
Your crusade's a disguise     

Replace freedom with fear

You trade money for lives

D#                             D#
I'm aware of what you've done

Chorus:

B A# D#
No, no more sorrow

B     A#          D#
I've paid for your mistakes

B A# D#
Your, your time is borrowed

F#                         A#   D#
Your time has come to be replaced

       D#
I see pain

I see need

I see liars and thieves

Abuse power with greed

       D#
I had hope

I believed

But I'm beginning to think that I've been deceived

D#                                 D#
You will pay for what you've done

Chorus:

B A# D#
No, no more sorrow

B     A#          D#
I've paid for your mistakes

B A# D#
Your, your time is borrowed

F#                         A#   D#
Your time has come to be replaced

C#  D#  D F E D C# F#
Thieves and hypocrites

C#  D#  D F E D C# F#
Thieves and hypocrites

C#  D#  D F E D C# F#
Thieves and hypocrites

Chorus:

D#
No, no more sorrow

I've paid for your mistakes

D#
your time is borrowed

                             B A# D#
Your time has come to be replaced

No more sorrow

B     A#          D#
I've paid for your mistakes

B A# D#
Your, your time is borrowed

F#                         A#   B A# D#
Your time has come to be replaced

B    A#     D#             B A# D#
Your time has come to be replaced

F#                    A#    D#
Your time has come to be erased

