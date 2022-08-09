Chord Gitar No More Sorrow - Linkin Park: No No More Sorrow I've Paid for Your Mistakes

Chord Gitar
Penulis: Yunita Rahmayanti
Editor: Siti Nurjannah Wulandari
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu No More Sorrow yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.
Linkin Park mengunggah video klip No More Sorrow di kanal YouTube-nya pada 28 Maret 2015.
Lagu No More Sorrow tergabung dalam album Minutes to Midnight.
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.
Chord Gitar No More Sorrow - Linkin Park
D#
Are you lost
In your lies
Do you tell yourself I don't realize
D#
Your crusade's a disguise
Replace freedom with fear
You trade money for lives
D# D#
I'm aware of what you've done
Chorus:
B A# D#
No, no more sorrow
B A# D#
I've paid for your mistakes
B A# D#
Your, your time is borrowed
F# A# D#
Your time has come to be replaced
D#
I see pain
I see need
I see liars and thieves
Abuse power with greed
D#
I had hope
I believed
But I'm beginning to think that I've been deceived
D# D#
You will pay for what you've done
Chorus:
B A# D#
No, no more sorrow
B A# D#
I've paid for your mistakes
B A# D#
Your, your time is borrowed
F# A# D#
Your time has come to be replaced
C# D# D F E D C# F#
Thieves and hypocrites
C# D# D F E D C# F#
Thieves and hypocrites
C# D# D F E D C# F#
Thieves and hypocrites
Chorus:
D#
No, no more sorrow
I've paid for your mistakes
D#
your time is borrowed
B A# D#
Your time has come to be replaced
No more sorrow
B A# D#
I've paid for your mistakes
B A# D#
Your, your time is borrowed
F# A# B A# D#
Your time has come to be replaced
B A# D# B A# D#
Your time has come to be replaced
F# A# D#
Your time has come to be erased
