Chord Gitar No More Sorrow - Linkin Park: No No More Sorrow I've Paid for Your Mistakes

Chord Gitar No More Sorrow - Linkin Park

D#

Are you lost

In your lies

Do you tell yourself I don't realize

D#

Your crusade's a disguise

Replace freedom with fear

You trade money for lives

D# D#

I'm aware of what you've done

Chorus:

B A# D#

No, no more sorrow

B A# D#

I've paid for your mistakes

B A# D#

Your, your time is borrowed

F# A# D#

Your time has come to be replaced

D#

I see pain

I see need

I see liars and thieves

Abuse power with greed

D#

I had hope

I believed

But I'm beginning to think that I've been deceived

D# D#

You will pay for what you've done

Chorus:

B A# D#

No, no more sorrow

B A# D#

I've paid for your mistakes

B A# D#

Your, your time is borrowed

F# A# D#

Your time has come to be replaced

C# D# D F E D C# F#

Thieves and hypocrites

C# D# D F E D C# F#

Thieves and hypocrites

C# D# D F E D C# F#

Thieves and hypocrites

Chorus:

D#

No, no more sorrow

I've paid for your mistakes

D#

your time is borrowed

B A# D#

Your time has come to be replaced

No more sorrow

B A# D#

I've paid for your mistakes

B A# D#

Your, your time is borrowed

F# A# B A# D#

Your time has come to be replaced

B A# D# B A# D#

Your time has come to be replaced

F# A# D#

Your time has come to be erased

