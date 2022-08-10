Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Take Me Out - Franz Ferdinand

Berikut ini chord kunci gitar dan lirik lagu Take Me Out dari Franz Ferdinand

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Take Me Out dari Franz Ferdinand.

Lagu Take Me Out dirilis tahun 2004 silam sebagai single.

Franz Ferdinand sendiri merupakan band rock asal Glasgow, Skotlandia.

Take Me Out - Franz Ferdinand

[Verse]
E           Am            D
So if you're lonely
G                        Bm                    Em
you know I'm here waiting for you
Am                        D
I'm just a crosshair
G                   Bm                Em
I'm just a shot away from you
Am                        D
and if you leave here
G                           Bm                   Em
you leave me broken and shattered alive
Am             D
I'm just a crosshair
G                 Bm                     Em
I'm just a shot then we can die

G A Em G A Em
Ahhh-ahhh-ahhh

G            D           F           C         Em
I know I won't be leaving here with you

Em (slow down)

Em Em Am Bm x2

[Chorus]
Em
I say don't you know
Em
you say you don't know
Am                     Bm
I say... take me out
Em
I say you don't show
Em
don't move time is slow
Am                        Bm
I say... take me out

Em Em Am Bm

Em
I say you don't know
Em
you say you don't know
Am                 Bm
I say... take me out
Em
If I move this could die
Em
eyes move this can die
Am                         Bm
I want you to take me out

Em Em

[Bridge]
Am                C               D
I know I won't be leaving here
Am              C            D
I know I won't be leaving here
Am                 C                    D
I know I won't be leaving here
Am                C                     D
I know I won't be leaving here with you

Em Em Am Bm

[Chorus]
Em
I say don't you know
Em
you say you don't know
Am Bm
I say... take me out
Em
I wane this could die
Em
I wait this could die
Am Bm
I want you to take me out
Em
If I move this could die
Em
eyes move this can die
Am Bm N.C.
c'mon... take me out

[Instrumental]
Em Em Am Bm
Em Em

[Bridge]
Am            C              D
I know I won't be leaving here
Am            C           D
I know I won't be leaving here
Am                C             D
I know I won't be leaving here
Am            C                  D
I know I won't be leaving here with you

