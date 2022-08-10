Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Take Me Out - Franz Ferdinand

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Take Me Out dari Franz Ferdinand.

Lagu Take Me Out dirilis tahun 2004 silam sebagai single.

Franz Ferdinand sendiri merupakan band rock asal Glasgow, Skotlandia.

Take Me Out - Franz Ferdinand

[Verse]

E Am D

So if you're lonely

G Bm Em

you know I'm here waiting for you

Am D

I'm just a crosshair

G Bm Em

I'm just a shot away from you

Am D

and if you leave here

G Bm Em

you leave me broken and shattered alive

Am D

I'm just a crosshair

G Bm Em

I'm just a shot then we can die

G A Em G A Em

Ahhh-ahhh-ahhh

G D F C Em

I know I won't be leaving here with you

Em (slow down)

Em Em Am Bm x2

[Chorus]

Em

I say don't you know

Em

you say you don't know

Am Bm

I say... take me out

Em

I say you don't show

Em

don't move time is slow

Am Bm

I say... take me out

Em Em Am Bm

Em

I say you don't know

Em

you say you don't know

Am Bm

I say... take me out

Em

If I move this could die

Em

eyes move this can die

Am Bm

I want you to take me out

Em Em

[Bridge]

Am C D

I know I won't be leaving here

Am C D

I know I won't be leaving here

Am C D

I know I won't be leaving here

Am C D

I know I won't be leaving here with you

Em Em Am Bm

[Chorus]

Em

I say don't you know

Em

you say you don't know

Am Bm

I say... take me out

Em

I wane this could die

Em

I wait this could die

Am Bm

I want you to take me out

Em

If I move this could die

Em

eyes move this can die

Am Bm N.C.

c'mon... take me out

[Instrumental]

Em Em Am Bm

Em Em

[Bridge]

Am C D

I know I won't be leaving here

Am C D

I know I won't be leaving here

Am C D

I know I won't be leaving here

Am C D

I know I won't be leaving here with you

