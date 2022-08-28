Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Castle of Glass - Linkin Park: Cause I'm Only A Crack in This Castle of Glass

Chord Gitar Castle of Glass - Linkin Park: Cause I'm only a crack in this castle of glass. Hardly anything there for you to see.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Castle of Glass - Linkin Park: Cause I'm Only A Crack in This Castle of Glass
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar. - Berikut ini chord gitar Castle of Glass - Linkin Park. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Castle of Glass yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.

Linkin Park merilis lagu Castle of Glass pada 10 November 2012 dalam album Living Things.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Castle of Glass - Linkin Park

Capo: 4 fret

[Intro]

Am  C  G  D  Am  C  G  D

Am  C  G  D  F      G

Am

[Verse 1]

 Am
Take me down to the river bend,

 Am
Take me down to the fighting end,

 G
Wash the poison from off my skin

 Am
Show me how to be whole again

 Am
Fly me up on a silver wing

 Am
Past the black where the sirens sing

 G
Warm me up in a nova's glow

     Am
And drop me down to the dream below

[Chorus]

          F        C            G         Am
Cause I'm only a crack in this castle of glass

        F         C               G
Hardly anything there for you to see.

          (Am)
For you to see

[Interlude]

Am  C  G  D

Am  C  G  D

[Verse 2]

 Am
Bring me home in blinding dream

  Am
Through the secrets that I have seen

 G
Wash the sorrow from off my skin

     Am
And show me how to be whole again

[Chorus]

           F       C            G          Am
Cause I'm only a crack in this castle of glass

        F         C               G         G
Hardly anything there for you to see.

         (Fmaj7)
For you to see

[Interlude]

Fmaj7  C  G  D  Am      Am

Fmaj7  C  G  D  Am      Am

[Chorus]

          F        C            G         Am
Cause I'm only a crack in this castle of glass

       F        C               G         Am
Hardly anything else I need to be

          F        C            G         Am
Cause I'm only a crack in this castle of glass

       F          C               G        G
Hardly anything there for you to see.

          (Am)
For you to see

[Outro]

Am  C  G  D  Am  C  G  D          (Am)

                        For you to see

Am     Am    Am    Am

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Rindu - Base Jam: Walau Jarak Memisahkan Kita Berdua

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Need You More Today - Caleb Santos

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Kudu Nangis - Ndarboy Genk feat Dewa Budjana

(Tribunnews.com)

Chord Gitar lainnya

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Chord Gitar Castle of Glass
Chord Gitar Castle of Glass - Linkin Park
Linkin Park
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan