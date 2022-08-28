Chord Gitar Castle of Glass - Linkin Park: Cause I'm Only A Crack in This Castle of Glass

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Castle of Glass yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.

Linkin Park merilis lagu Castle of Glass pada 10 November 2012 dalam album Living Things.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Castle of Glass - Linkin Park

Capo: 4 fret

[Intro]

Am C G D Am C G D

Am C G D F G

Am

[Verse 1]

Am

Take me down to the river bend,

Am

Take me down to the fighting end,

G

Wash the poison from off my skin

Am

Show me how to be whole again

Am

Fly me up on a silver wing

Am

Past the black where the sirens sing

G

Warm me up in a nova's glow

Am

And drop me down to the dream below

[Chorus]

F C G Am

Cause I'm only a crack in this castle of glass

F C G

Hardly anything there for you to see.

(Am)

For you to see

[Interlude]

Am C G D

Am C G D

[Verse 2]

Am

Bring me home in blinding dream

Am

Through the secrets that I have seen

G

Wash the sorrow from off my skin

Am

And show me how to be whole again

[Chorus]

F C G Am

Cause I'm only a crack in this castle of glass

F C G G

Hardly anything there for you to see.

(Fmaj7)

For you to see

[Interlude]

Fmaj7 C G D Am Am

Fmaj7 C G D Am Am

[Chorus]

F C G Am

Cause I'm only a crack in this castle of glass

F C G Am

Hardly anything else I need to be

F C G Am

Cause I'm only a crack in this castle of glass

F C G G

Hardly anything there for you to see.

(Am)

For you to see

[Outro]

Am C G D Am C G D (Am)

For you to see

Am Am Am Am

