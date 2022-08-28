Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Castle of Glass - Linkin Park: Cause I'm Only A Crack in This Castle of Glass
Chord Gitar Castle of Glass - Linkin Park: Cause I'm only a crack in this castle of glass. Hardly anything there for you to see.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Castle of Glass yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.
Linkin Park merilis lagu Castle of Glass pada 10 November 2012 dalam album Living Things.
Chord Gitar Castle of Glass - Linkin Park
Capo: 4 fret
[Intro]
Am C G D Am C G D
Am C G D F G
Am
[Verse 1]
Am
Take me down to the river bend,
Am
Take me down to the fighting end,
G
Wash the poison from off my skin
Am
Show me how to be whole again
Am
Fly me up on a silver wing
Am
Past the black where the sirens sing
G
Warm me up in a nova's glow
Am
And drop me down to the dream below
[Chorus]
F C G Am
Cause I'm only a crack in this castle of glass
F C G
Hardly anything there for you to see.
(Am)
For you to see
[Interlude]
Am C G D
Am C G D
[Verse 2]
Am
Bring me home in blinding dream
Am
Through the secrets that I have seen
G
Wash the sorrow from off my skin
Am
And show me how to be whole again
[Chorus]
F C G Am
Cause I'm only a crack in this castle of glass
F C G G
Hardly anything there for you to see.
(Fmaj7)
For you to see
[Interlude]
Fmaj7 C G D Am Am
Fmaj7 C G D Am Am
[Chorus]
F C G Am
Cause I'm only a crack in this castle of glass
F C G Am
Hardly anything else I need to be
F C G Am
Cause I'm only a crack in this castle of glass
F C G G
Hardly anything there for you to see.
(Am)
For you to see
[Outro]
Am C G D Am C G D (Am)
For you to see
Am Am Am Am
