Chord Gitar Wonderful Tonight - Eric Clapton, Kunci Dimainkan dari G

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Wonderful Tonight yang dipopulerkan oleh Eric Clapton.

Lagu Wonderful Tonight dirilis pada tahun 1977.

Lagu ini merupakan singel dalam album kelima Eric Clapton yang bertajuk Slowhand.

Wonderful Tonight - Eric Clapton

[Verse]

G D

It's late in the evening

C D

She's wondering what clothes to wear

G D

She puts on her makeup

C D

And brushes her long blonde hair

C D

And then she asks me

G D/F# Em

Do I look alright?

[Refrain]

C D G

And I say yes, you look wonderful tonight

(Intro/Riff)

[Verse]

G D

We go to a party

C D

And everyone turns to see

G D

This beautiful lady

C D

That's walking around with me

C D

And then she asks me

G D/F# Em

Do you feel alright?

[Refrain]

C D G G7

And I say yes, I feel wonderful tonight

[Bridge]

C

I feel wonderful

D G D/F# Em

Because I see the love light in your eyes

C D

And the wonder of it all

C D [HOLD]

Is that you just don't realize

How much I love you

[Verse]

G D

It's time to go home now

C D

And I've got an aching head

G D

So I give her the car keys

C D

She helps me to bed

C D

And then I tell her

G D/F# Em

As I turn out the light

[Refrain]

C D G D/F# Em

I say my darling, you were wonderful tonight

C D G

Oh my darling, you were wonderful tonight

(Intro/Riff)

