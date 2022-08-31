Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Final Masquerade - Linkin Park

Chord Gitar Final Masquerade - Linkin Park: The light on the horizon was brighter yesterday with shadow floating over The scars begin to fade.

Berikut ini chord gitar Final Masquerade yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Final Masquerade yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.

Linkin Park merilis lagu Final Masquerade pada 10 Juni 2014.

Lagu Final Masquerade tergabung dalam album The Hunting Party (2014).

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Final Masquerade - Linkin Park 

[Intro]

Am/C/Am/C

            Am                                 C
Tearing me apart with the word you wouldn't say

               Am                           C
And suddenly tomorrow's a moment washed away

                         F                                C
'Cause I don't have the reason and you don't have the time

                      G                            Em
And we both keep on waiting for something we won't find

[Reff:]

                     F                           C
The light on the horizon was brighter yesterday

                      G                           Am  G
With shadow floating over  The scars begin to fade

                 F                              C
We said it was forever, but then it slipped away

                   G                       Am
Standing at the end of the final masquerade

    G
The final masquerade

[Instrumental]

Am/C/Am/C

           Am                                C
All I ever wanted the secret that you've keep

             Am                               C
All you ever wanted the truth I couldn't speak

                        F                                 C
'Cause I can't see forgiveness and you can't see the crime

                      G                        Em
And we both keep on waiting for what we left behind

(Kembali ke Reff:)

[Solo]

F/C/G/Am G/F/C/G/Am G

(Kembali ke Reff:)

         F                 C
Ohhh Ohh Ohhh ... Ohhh Ohh Ohhh

                 G                          Am
Standing at the end of the final masquerade

G        F                 C
Ohhh Ohh Ohhh ... Ohhh Ohh Ohhh

                 G                          Am
Standing at the end of the final masquerade

    G               F
The final masquerade

