Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Fair Weather Friend - Bruno Major

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Fair-Weather Friend dari Bruno Major.

Lagu Fair-Weather Friend ini rilis pada tahun 2017.

Fair-Weather Friend merupakan salah satu lagu hit dari Bruno Major.

Lagu ini bagian dari album debut Bruno Major yang bertajudul A Song Every Moon.

Fair-Weather Friend - Bruno Major

Verse 1:

Db Ebm Fm Gb

He could buy you a bed

Db

But it won't help you sleep

Db Ebm Fm Gb

He could give you a watch

Db

But not his time to keep

F7 Bbm7 Db7 Gb

He could fly you to Verona or a mountain in the snow

Gbm6 Cb Db

He won't know the places that we used to go

Verse 2:

Db Ebm Fm Gb Db

I heard he's best friends with Hollywood now

Db Ebm Fm Gb Db

He can afford all the champagne in town

F7 Bbm7 Db7 Gb

I heard he's got a big house up on easy street

Gbm6 Cb Db

But I've got a big heart that I want you to keep

Db9

Chorus:

F#

My fair-weather friend

C# D#m

I wish you could see

D#m C# F# G#

He'll ne-ver love you

F# C#

Quite like me

A#m7 A#sus4 D#7

He'll sing you a sad song just like one of mine

F#m6 A B Db

But I know it won't make you cry

Verse 3:

Db Ebm Fm Gb

Don't you remember

Db

The promise we made

Db Ebm Fm Gb

As our shadows grew long

Db

In the field where we lay

F7 Bbm7

That you'd always be you,

Db7 Gb

And I'd always be me

Gbm6

As the sun fell asleep

Cb Db Db7

And so did we



Chorus:

F#

My fair-weather friend

C# D#m

I wish you could see

D#m C# F# G#

He'll ne-ver love you

F# C#

Quite like me

A#m7 A#sus4 D#7

He'll sing you a sad song just like one of mine

F#m6 A B

But I know it won't make you cry

F#

My fair-weather friend

C# D#m

I wish you could see

D#m C# F# G#

He'll ne-ver love you

F# C#

Quite like me

A#m7 A#sus4 D#7

He'll sing you a sad song just like one of mine

F#m6 C#

But I know it won't make you cry

Outro:

D#7 G#7 C#

And I know it won't make you cry

(Tribunnews.com)