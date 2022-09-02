Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Somewhere I Belong - Linkin Park: I Want to Heal I Want to Feel What I Thought
Chord gitar Somewhere I Belong - Linkin Park: I want to heal I want to feel what I thought was never real. I want to let go of the pain I felt.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Somewhere I Belong yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.
Linkin Park merilis lagu Somewhere I Belong pada 24 Februari 2003.
Lagu Somewhere I Belong tergabung dalam album Meteora (2003).
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.
Chord Gitar Somewhere I Belong - Linkin Park
[Intro]
Bm G A Em x4
[Break]
Bm D G Em
Bm D A Em
Bm G A Em
[Verse 1]
Bm G
When this began, I had nothing to say
A Em Bm
And I'd get lost in the nothingness inside of me (I was confused)
(Bm) G
And I let it all out to find
A Em Bm
That I'm not the only person with these things in mind (inside of me)
(Bm) G
But all the vacancy the words revealed
A Em Bm
Is the only real thing that I got left to feel. (nothing to lose)
(Bm) G
Just stuck, hollow and alone
A Em
And the fault is my own, and the fault is my own.
[Chorus]
Bm
I want to heal,
D
I want to feel,
G Em
what I thought was never real
Bm D A Em
I want to let go of the pain I felt so long (Erase all the pain ‘til it's gone)
Bm
I want to heal,
D
I want to feel,
G Em
like I'm close to something real
Bm D A
I want to find something I've wanted all along
Em (Bm)
Somewhere I belong
[Verse 2]
G
And I've got nothing to say
A Em Bm
I can't believe I didn't fall right down on my face (I was confused)
G
Looking everywhere only to find
A Em Bm
That it's not the way I had imagined it all in my mind (So what am I?)
G
What do I have but negativity?
A Em Bm
'Cause I can't justify the way everyone is looking at me. (nothing to lose)
G
Nothing to gain, hollow and alone
A Em
And the fault is my own, and the fault is my own
[Chorus]
Bm
I want to heal,
D
I want to feel,
G Em
what I thought was never real
Bm D A Em
I want to let go of the pain I felt so long (Erase all the pain ‘til it's gone)
Bm
I want to heal,
D
I want to feel,
G Em
like I'm close to something real
Bm D A
I want to find something I've wanted all along
Em (Bm)
Somewhere I belong
[Bridge]
G
I will never know
A Em Bm
myself until I do this on my own
G
And I will never feel,
A Em Bm
anything else until my wounds are healed
G
I will never be
A Em Bm
anything 'til I break away from me
G
I will break away,
A Em (Bm)
I'll find myself today
[Repeat intro once]
Bm G A Em
[Chorus]
Bm
I want to heal,
D
I want to feel,
G Em
what I thought was never real
Bm D A Em
I want to let go of the pain I felt so long (Erase all the pain ‘til it's gone)
Bm
I want to heal,
D
I want to feel,
G Em
like I'm close to something real
Bm D A
I want to find something I've wanted all along
Em Bm
Somewhere I belong
D
I want to heal.
G Em Bm Bm
I want to feel like I'm, somewhere I belong, somewhere I belong.
