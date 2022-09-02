Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Somewhere I Belong - Linkin Park: I Want to Heal I Want to Feel What I Thought

Chord gitar Somewhere I Belong - Linkin Park: I want to heal I want to feel what I thought was never real. I want to let go of the pain I felt.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Somewhere I Belong yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.

Linkin Park merilis lagu Somewhere I Belong pada 24 Februari 2003.

Lagu Somewhere I Belong tergabung dalam album Meteora (2003).

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Somewhere I Belong - Linkin Park

        [Intro]
Bm   G   A   Em   x4

[Break]

Bm   D   G   Em

Bm   D   A   Em

Bm   G   A   Em

[Verse 1]

            Bm         G
When this began, I had nothing to say

            A                         Em                   Bm
And I'd get lost in the nothingness inside of me (I was confused)

(Bm)             G
And I let it all out to find

         A                              Em                        Bm
That I'm not the only person with these things in mind (inside of me)

(Bm)                    G
But all the vacancy the words revealed

       A                          Em                        Bm
Is the only real thing that I got left to feel. (nothing to lose)

(Bm)          G
Just stuck, hollow and alone

        A                        Em
And the fault is my own, and the fault is my own.

[Chorus]

          Bm
I want to heal,

          D
I want to feel,

       G                 Em
what I thought was never real

          Bm            D              A                   Em
I want to let go of the pain I felt so long (Erase all the pain ‘til it's gone)

          Bm
I want to heal,

          D
I want to feel,

         G                  Em
like I'm close to something real

          Bm                  D          A
I want to find something I've wanted all along

Em            (Bm)
Somewhere I belong

[Verse 2]

             G
And I've got nothing to say

        A                           Em                        Bm
I can't believe I didn't fall right down on my face (I was confused)

                   G
Looking everywhere only to find

          A                             Em                         Bm
That it's not the way I had imagined it all in my mind (So what am I?)

                   G
What do I have but negativity?

               A                           Em                         Bm
'Cause I can't justify the way everyone is looking at me. (nothing to lose)

                 G
Nothing to gain, hollow and alone

        A                        Em
And the fault is my own, and the fault is my own

[Chorus]

          Bm
I want to heal,

          D
I want to feel,

       G                 Em
what I thought was never real

          Bm            D              A                   Em
I want to let go of the pain I felt so long (Erase all the pain ‘til it's gone)

          Bm
I want to heal,

          D
I want to feel,

         G                  Em
like I'm close to something real

          Bm                  D          A
I want to find something I've wanted all along

Em            (Bm)
Somewhere I belong

[Bridge]

       G
I will never know

  A            Em            Bm
myself until I do this on my own

           G
And I will never feel,

A               Em                Bm
anything else until my wounds are healed

       G
I will never be

A               Em              Bm
anything 'til I break away from me

       G
I will break away,

     A      Em     (Bm)
I'll find myself today

[Repeat intro once]

Bm   G   A   Em

[Chorus]

          Bm
I want to heal,

          D
I want to feel,

       G                 Em
what I thought was never real

          Bm            D              A                   Em
I want to let go of the pain I felt so long (Erase all the pain ‘til it's gone)

          Bm
I want to heal,

          D
I want to feel,

         G                  Em
like I'm close to something real

          Bm                  D          A
I want to find something I've wanted all along

Em            Bm
Somewhere I belong

          D
I want to heal.

          G              Em             Bm                  Bm
I want to feel like I'm, somewhere I belong, somewhere I belong.

