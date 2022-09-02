Chord Gitar Somewhere I Belong - Linkin Park: I Want to Heal I Want to Feel What I Thought

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Somewhere I Belong yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.

Linkin Park merilis lagu Somewhere I Belong pada 24 Februari 2003.

Lagu Somewhere I Belong tergabung dalam album Meteora (2003).

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Somewhere I Belong - Linkin Park

[Intro]

Bm G A Em x4

[Break]

Bm D G Em

Bm D A Em

Bm G A Em

[Verse 1]

Bm G

When this began, I had nothing to say

A Em Bm

And I'd get lost in the nothingness inside of me (I was confused)

(Bm) G

And I let it all out to find

A Em Bm

That I'm not the only person with these things in mind (inside of me)

(Bm) G

But all the vacancy the words revealed

A Em Bm

Is the only real thing that I got left to feel. (nothing to lose)

(Bm) G

Just stuck, hollow and alone

A Em

And the fault is my own, and the fault is my own.

[Chorus]

Bm

I want to heal,

D

I want to feel,

G Em

what I thought was never real

Bm D A Em

I want to let go of the pain I felt so long (Erase all the pain ‘til it's gone)

Bm

I want to heal,

D

I want to feel,

G Em

like I'm close to something real

Bm D A

I want to find something I've wanted all along

Em (Bm)

Somewhere I belong

[Verse 2]

G

And I've got nothing to say

A Em Bm

I can't believe I didn't fall right down on my face (I was confused)

G

Looking everywhere only to find

A Em Bm

That it's not the way I had imagined it all in my mind (So what am I?)

G

What do I have but negativity?

A Em Bm

'Cause I can't justify the way everyone is looking at me. (nothing to lose)

G

Nothing to gain, hollow and alone

A Em

And the fault is my own, and the fault is my own

[Chorus]

Bm

I want to heal,

D

I want to feel,

G Em

what I thought was never real

Bm D A Em

I want to let go of the pain I felt so long (Erase all the pain ‘til it's gone)

Bm

I want to heal,

D

I want to feel,

G Em

like I'm close to something real

Bm D A

I want to find something I've wanted all along

Em (Bm)

Somewhere I belong

[Bridge]

G

I will never know

A Em Bm

myself until I do this on my own

G

And I will never feel,

A Em Bm

anything else until my wounds are healed

G

I will never be

A Em Bm

anything 'til I break away from me

G

I will break away,

A Em (Bm)

I'll find myself today

[Repeat intro once]

Bm G A Em

[Chorus]

Bm

I want to heal,

D

I want to feel,

G Em

what I thought was never real

Bm D A Em

I want to let go of the pain I felt so long (Erase all the pain ‘til it's gone)

Bm

I want to heal,

D

I want to feel,

G Em

like I'm close to something real

Bm D A

I want to find something I've wanted all along

Em Bm

Somewhere I belong

D

I want to heal.

G Em Bm Bm

I want to feel like I'm, somewhere I belong, somewhere I belong.

Chord Gitar lainnya