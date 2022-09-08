5 Lagu My Chemical Romance yang Paling Banyak Didengarkan di Spotify
Berikut ini daftar lagu dari My Chemical Romance yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify
Penulis: Muhammad Renald Shiftanto
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah daftar lagu dari My Chemical Romance yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify.
Band yang terbentuk di New Jersey, AS ini berdiri tahun 2001.
Setelah menelurkan empat album dan satu album live concert, pada tahun 2013 MCR secara resmi mengumumkan kalau bubar.
Tiga tahun semenjak bubar, pada tahun 2016 lalu, ada isu akan adanya reuni.
Dan akhirnya, pada tahun 2019, MCR kembali melakukan reuni.
Dari empat album yang telah dirilis, berikut daftar lagu yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify per September 2022
Teenagers - 622 juta
They're gonna clean up your looks with all the lies in the books
To make a citizen out of you
Because they sleep with a gun and keep an eye on you, son
So they can watch all the things you do
Because the drugs never work, they're gonna give you a smirk
'Cause they got methods of keeping you clean
They're gonna rip up your heads, your aspirations to shreds
Another cog in the murder machine
They said "All teenagers scare the living shit out of me
They could care less as long as someone'll bleed"
So, darken your clothes or strike a violent pose
Maybe they'll leave you alone, but not me
The boys and girls in the clique, the awful names that they stick
You're never gonna fit in much, kid
But if you're troubled and hurt, what you got under your shirt
Will make them pay for the things that they did