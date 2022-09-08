5 Lagu My Chemical Romance yang Paling Banyak Didengarkan di Spotify

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah daftar lagu dari My Chemical Romance yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify.

Band yang terbentuk di New Jersey, AS ini berdiri tahun 2001.

Setelah menelurkan empat album dan satu album live concert, pada tahun 2013 MCR secara resmi mengumumkan kalau bubar.

Tiga tahun semenjak bubar, pada tahun 2016 lalu, ada isu akan adanya reuni.

Dan akhirnya, pada tahun 2019, MCR kembali melakukan reuni.

Dari empat album yang telah dirilis, berikut daftar lagu yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify per September 2022

Teenagers - 622 juta

They're gonna clean up your looks with all the lies in the books

To make a citizen out of you

Because they sleep with a gun and keep an eye on you, son

So they can watch all the things you do

Because the drugs never work, they're gonna give you a smirk

'Cause they got methods of keeping you clean

They're gonna rip up your heads, your aspirations to shreds

Another cog in the murder machine

They said "All teenagers scare the living shit out of me

They could care less as long as someone'll bleed"

So, darken your clothes or strike a violent pose

Maybe they'll leave you alone, but not me

The boys and girls in the clique, the awful names that they stick

You're never gonna fit in much, kid

But if you're troubled and hurt, what you got under your shirt

Will make them pay for the things that they did