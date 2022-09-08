5 Lagu My Chemical Romance yang Paling Banyak Didengarkan di Spotify

Berikut ini daftar lagu dari My Chemical Romance yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify

Editor: Salma Fenty
zoom-inlihat foto 5 Lagu My Chemical Romance yang Paling Banyak Didengarkan di Spotify
Ist
My Chemical Romance - Berikut ini daftar lagu dari My Chemical Romance yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah daftar lagu dari My Chemical Romance yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify.

Band yang terbentuk di New Jersey, AS ini berdiri tahun 2001.

Setelah menelurkan empat album dan satu album live concert, pada tahun 2013 MCR secara resmi mengumumkan kalau bubar.

Tiga tahun semenjak bubar, pada tahun 2016 lalu, ada isu akan adanya reuni.

Dan akhirnya, pada tahun 2019, MCR kembali melakukan reuni.

Dari empat album yang telah dirilis, berikut daftar lagu yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify per September 2022

Teenagers - 622 juta

Baca juga: 5 Lagu Michael Jackson yang Paling Banyak Didengarkan di Spotify

They're gonna clean up your looks with all the lies in the books
To make a citizen out of you
Because they sleep with a gun and keep an eye on you, son
So they can watch all the things you do
Because the drugs never work, they're gonna give you a smirk
'Cause they got methods of keeping you clean
They're gonna rip up your heads, your aspirations to shreds
Another cog in the murder machine

They said "All teenagers scare the living shit out of me
They could care less as long as someone'll bleed"
So, darken your clothes or strike a violent pose
Maybe they'll leave you alone, but not me

The boys and girls in the clique, the awful names that they stick
You're never gonna fit in much, kid
But if you're troubled and hurt, what you got under your shirt
Will make them pay for the things that they did

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
My Chemical Romance
Spotify
Teenagers
Welcome To The Black Parade
Helena
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

Tribun JualBeli
Pasang Iklan
© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan