Lirik Lagu Life's Too Short - aespa English Version dan Terjemahan, Pernah Dinyanyikan di Coachella
Berikut ini lirik lagu Life's Too Short - aespa versi bahasa Inggris. aespa pernah menyanyikan lagu Life's Too Short di Coachella, April lalu.
Penulis: Tartila Abidatu Safira
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu Life's Too Short - aespa versi bahasa Inggris.
Diketahui, sebelum lagu Life's Too Short rilis, aespa pernah menyanyikan lagu Life's Too Short di festival musik Coachella, California pada 23 April 2022.
Namun, tanggal rilis lagu Life's Too Short adalah 24 Juni 2022.
Lagu Life's Too Short temasuk dalam album aespa bertajuk 'Girls'.
Sementara itu, video musik lagu Life's Too Short telah ditonton sebanyak 48.155 juta kali.
Simak lirik lagu Life's Too Short oleh aespa dan terjemahannya.
All of this discussion
Talking about nothing
You would ever say to my face
You think your words are Gospel
But they’re only trouble
I ain’t got the time to waste
You need to get a life
Cause life’s too short
You must be bored out your mind
You should really take that nonsense
somewhere else
Cause you’ve got to realize
I’m doing me regardless
And I don’t care
what you say about it
And it don’t matter
if you like it or not
I’m having all this fun so
Why would I ever stop
Doing me regardless
No I don’t care
what you say about it
And Imma do it any way
that I want
I’m having all this fun so
Why would I ever stop
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
