Lirik Lagu Life's Too Short - aespa English Version dan Terjemahan, Pernah Dinyanyikan di Coachella

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu Life's Too Short - aespa versi bahasa Inggris.

Diketahui, sebelum lagu Life's Too Short rilis, aespa pernah menyanyikan lagu Life's Too Short di festival musik Coachella, California pada 23 April 2022.

Namun, tanggal rilis lagu Life's Too Short adalah 24 Juni 2022.

Lagu Life's Too Short temasuk dalam album aespa bertajuk 'Girls'.

Sementara itu, video musik lagu Life's Too Short telah ditonton sebanyak 48.155 juta kali.

Simak lirik lagu Life's Too Short oleh aespa dan terjemahannya.

All of this discussion

Talking about nothing

You would ever say to my face

You think your words are Gospel

But they’re only trouble

I ain’t got the time to waste

You need to get a life

Cause life’s too short

You must be bored out your mind

You should really take that nonsense

somewhere else

Cause you’ve got to realize

I’m doing me regardless

And I don’t care

what you say about it

And it don’t matter

if you like it or not

I’m having all this fun so

Why would I ever stop

Doing me regardless

No I don’t care

what you say about it

And Imma do it any way

that I want

I’m having all this fun so

Why would I ever stop