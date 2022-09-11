Chord Gitar Last Night on Earth - Green Day, dari Kunci A: I Text A Postcard Sent to You

Ilustrasi chord gitar. - Berikut ini chord gitar Last Night on Earth yang dinyanyikan Green Day.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Last Night on Earth yang dinyanyikan oleh Green Day.

Green Day merilis lagu Last Night on Earth pada 2009.

Lagu Last Night on Earth tergabung dalam album 21st Century Breakdown.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Last Night on Earth - Green Day

Tuning: Standard

[Intro]

A-A-A-A7

D-Dm-A-A

[Verse]

A

I text a postcard, sent to you

A A7

Did it go through?

D Dm A

Sending all my love to you

A A7

You are the moonlight of my life every night

D Dm A

Giving all my love to you

[Chorus]

D Dm A

My beating heart belongs to you

D Dm A

I walked for miles 'til I found you

D Dm

I'm here to honor you

A A7 D(hold)

If I lose everything in the fire

Dm A

I'm sending all my love to you

A-A-A-A7

D-Dm-A-A

[Verse]

A

With every breath that I am worth

A A7

Here on Earth

D Dm A

I'm sending all my love to you

A

So if you dare to second guess

A A7

You can rest

D Dm A

Assured that all my love's for you

[Chorus]

D Dm A

My beating heart belongs to you

D Dm A

I walked for miles 'til I found you

D Dm

I'm here to honor you

A A7 D(hold)

If I lose everything in the fire

Dm A

I'm sending all my love to you

A-A-A-A7

D-Dm-A-A

A-A-A-A7

D-Dm-A-A

[Chorus]

D Dm A

My beating heart belongs to you

D Dm A

I walked for miles 'til I found you

D Dm

I'm here to honor you

A A7 D(hold)

If I lose everything in the fire

Dm A

Did I ever make it through?

[Outro]

A-A-A-A7

D-Dm-A(hold)

(Tribunnews.com)

