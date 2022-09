Chord Gitar Whatsername - Green Day, dari Kunci C: I Made A Point to Burn All of The Photographs

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Whatsername yang dinyanyikan oleh Green Day.

Green Day merilis lagu Whatsername pada 18 Juni 2006.

Lagu Whatsername tergabung dalam album American Idiot.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Whatsername - Green Day

[Intro] C Am C Am



C

Tought I ran into you down

Am

on the street

C

Then it turned out to only

Am

be a dream

[Chorus]

F C

I made a point to burn all

E Am G

of the photographs

F C

She went away and then

E Am G

I took a different path

F C

I remember the face

E Am G

but I can't recall the name

F G C

Now I wonder how Whatsername has been

[Intro] C Am C Am



C

Seems that she disappeared

Am

without a trace

C

Did she every marry old

Am

what's his face



[Chorus]

F C

I made a point to burn all

E Am G

of the photographs

F C

She went away and then

E Am G

I took a different path

F C

I remember the face

E Am G

but I can't recall the name

F G C

Now I wonder how Whatsername has been

[Interlude]

C Am C Am

F C E Am G

F C E Am G



F C

Remember, whatever,

G C

It seems like forever ago

F C

Remember, whatever,

G C

It seems like forever ago

F C

The regrets are useless,

E

In my mind,

Am

She's in my head,

G

I must confess,

F C

The regrets are useless,

E

In my mind

Am

She's in my head,

G

From so long ago

[Intro]

F C E Am G

F C E Am G



F G

And in the darkest night,

F G

If my memory serves me right,

F G

I'll never turn back time

F G

Forgetting you but not the time

[Outro] C Am C Am C

(Tribunnews.com)

