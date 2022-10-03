5 Lagu Michael Learn to Rock yang Paling Banyak Didengarkan di Spotify

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah lima lagu Michael Learn to Rock alias MLTR yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify.

Michael Learn to Rock merupakan band yang berasal dari Denmark.

Terbentuk tahun 1988, Michael Learn to Rock punya banyak lagu yang romantis.

Lagu-lagunya juga banyak yang menjadi hits, seperti That's Why You Go Away.

Nah berikut ini Tribunnews.com rangkum lima lagu dari Michael Learn to Rock yang paling banyak didengarkan di Spotify

- The Actor (33 juta)

He takes you out and he takes you up

'cause he can show you so much

I go to bed and tomorrow again

there's a lot of work to be done

He gives you gold and he'll promise you

the whole world will be yours

I just can tell you I love you so

even though my odds are low

I'm not an actor I'm not a star

and I don't even have my own car

But I'm hoping so much you'll stay

that you will love me anyway

The dirty games and the neonshows

this is the world he knows

Watching the stars satisfies my soul

thinking of him makes me feel so cold