Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Who's Gonna Save Me Now? - Lighthouse Family.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Who's Gonna Save Me Now? - Lighthouse Family di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Who's Gonna Save Me Now telah dirilis Lighthouse Family pada 4 Juli 2019 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Who's Gonna Save Me Now? - Lighthouse Family:

[Intro]

Bb Gm/Bb Fsus4 F Eb

[Verse 1]

Bb

I'm just trying to get back

Gm/Bb

To our glory days

Fsus4 F

To the time in our life

Eb

When you and me, we were so free

Bb

Trying to get myself back

Gm/Bb

Live my life again

Fsus4 F

I know I ain't forgotten

Eb

Just how good it all can be

[Bridge]

F F6

Sometimes I wonder

Eb Eb7

Oh, will I ever know

Fsus4 F

Why the things you need the most

Eb

Are always the ones that you let go

[Pre-chorus]

Bb

Oh, my Lord

Gm

I'm missing you

F

I never knew

Eb

I needed you

Bb

Lord, I know

Gm

I'm missing you

F

I never knew

Eb

I needed you

[Chorus]

Bb

So who's gonna save me now

F

Who's gonna save me now

Eb

Who's gonna save me now

Gm F Bb

Who's gonna save me now

[Verse 2]

Bb

I'm just trying to get back

Gm/Bb

To our glory days

Fsus4 F

Maybe some other life

Eb

We'll be together, you and me

Bb

And if one day I come back

Gm/Bb

Back to life again

Fsus4 F

I won't need to remember

Eb

Just how good we used to be

[Bridge]

F F6

Sometimes I wonder

Eb Eb7

Oh, will I ever know

Fsus4 F

Why the things you need the most

Eb

Are always the ones that you let go

[Pre-chorus]

Bb

Oh, my Lord

Gm

I'm missing you

F

I never knew

Eb

I needed you

Bb

Lord, I know

Gm

I'm missing you

F

I never knew

Eb

I needed you

[Chorus]

Bb

So who's gonna save me now

F

Who's gonna save me now

Eb

Who's gonna save me now

Gm F

Who's gonna save

Bb

Who's gonna save me now

F

Who's gonna save me now

Eb

Who's gonna save me now

Gm F Bb

Who's gonna save me now

[Outro]

Bb

I'm just trying to get back

Gm/Bb

To our glory days

