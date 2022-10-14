Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Easier to Run - Linkin Park

Chord gitar Easier to Run - Linkin Park: It's easier to run replacing this pain with something numb. It's so much easier to go.

Chord Gitar Easier to Run - Linkin Park
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut ini chord gitar Easier to Run - Linkin Park, mulai dari kunci D. 

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Easier to Run yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.

Lagu Easier to Run tergabung dalam album Meteora (2003).

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Easier to Run - Linkin Park

[Chorus]

     D         Gm
It's easier to run

                 C                  Am7
Replacing this pain with something numb

             D         Gm
It's so much easier to go

                     C             Am
Than face all this pain here all alone

[Verse 1]

Dm                              Am
Something has been taken from deep inside of me

Dm                               Am
A secret I've kept locked away no one can ever see

Dm                               Am
Wounds so deep they never show, they never go away

Dm                                 Am
Like moving pictures in my head, for years and years they've played

[Refrain]

Dm
If I could change, I would, take back the pain, I would

Am
Retrace every wrong move that I made, I would

Dm
If I could stand up and take the blame, I would

Am
If I could take all the shame to the grave, I would

Dm
If I could change, I would, take back the pain, I would

Am
Retrace every wrong move that I made, I would

Dm
If I could stand up and take the blame, I would

Am
I would take all my shame to the grave

[Chorus]

     D         Gm
It's easier to run

                 C                  Am7
Replacing this pain with something numb

             D         Gm
It's so much easier to go

                     C             Am
Than face all this pain here all alone

[Verse 2]

Dm                             Am
Sometimes, I remember the darkness of my past

Dm                               Am
Bringing back these memories I wish I didn't have

Dm                                 Am
Sometimes, I think of letting go and never looking back

Dm                                 Am
And never moving forward so there'd never be a past

[Refrain]

Dm
If I could change, I would, take back the pain, I would

Am
Retrace every wrong move that I made, I would

Dm
If I could stand up and take the blame, I would

Am
If I could take all the shame to the grave, I would

Dm
If I could change, I would, take back the pain, I would

Am
Retrace every wrong move that I made, I would

Dm
If I could stand up and take the blame, I would

Am
I would take all my shame to the grave

[Bridge]

Bb               C
Just washing it aside

           Dsus2        Am
All of the helplessness inside

           Bb              C
Pretending I don't feel misplaced

Is so much simpler than change

[Chorus]

     D         Gm
It's easier to run

                 C                  Am7
Replacing this pain with something numb

             D         Gm
It's so much easier to go

                     C             Am
Than face all this pain here all alone

[Outro]

     D         Gm
It's easier to run

            C
(If I could change, I would, take back the pain, I would

  Am7
Retrace every wrong move that I made)

     D         Gm
It's easier to go

            C
(If I could change, I would, take back the pain, I would

  Am
Retrace every wrong move that I made, I would

If I could stand up and take the blame, I would

                          C               Dm
I would take all my shame, to the grave)

