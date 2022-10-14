Chord Gitar Easier to Run - Linkin Park: It's Easier to Run Replacing This Pain with Something Numb

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Easier to Run yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.

Lagu Easier to Run tergabung dalam album Meteora (2003).

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Easier to Run - Linkin Park

[Chorus]

D Gm

It's easier to run

C Am7

Replacing this pain with something numb

D Gm

It's so much easier to go

C Am

Than face all this pain here all alone

[Verse 1]

Dm Am

Something has been taken from deep inside of me

Dm Am

A secret I've kept locked away no one can ever see

Dm Am

Wounds so deep they never show, they never go away

Dm Am

Like moving pictures in my head, for years and years they've played

[Refrain]

Dm

If I could change, I would, take back the pain, I would

Am

Retrace every wrong move that I made, I would

Dm

If I could stand up and take the blame, I would

Am

If I could take all the shame to the grave, I would

Dm

If I could change, I would, take back the pain, I would

Am

Retrace every wrong move that I made, I would

Dm

If I could stand up and take the blame, I would

Am

I would take all my shame to the grave

[Chorus]

D Gm

It's easier to run

C Am7

Replacing this pain with something numb

D Gm

It's so much easier to go

C Am

Than face all this pain here all alone

[Verse 2]

Dm Am

Sometimes, I remember the darkness of my past

Dm Am

Bringing back these memories I wish I didn't have

Dm Am

Sometimes, I think of letting go and never looking back

Dm Am

And never moving forward so there'd never be a past

[Refrain]

Dm

If I could change, I would, take back the pain, I would

Am

Retrace every wrong move that I made, I would

Dm

If I could stand up and take the blame, I would

Am

If I could take all the shame to the grave, I would

Dm

If I could change, I would, take back the pain, I would

Am

Retrace every wrong move that I made, I would

Dm

If I could stand up and take the blame, I would

Am

I would take all my shame to the grave

[Bridge]

Bb C

Just washing it aside

Dsus2 Am

All of the helplessness inside

Bb C

Pretending I don't feel misplaced

Is so much simpler than change

[Chorus]

D Gm

It's easier to run

C Am7

Replacing this pain with something numb

D Gm

It's so much easier to go

C Am

Than face all this pain here all alone

[Outro]

D Gm

It's easier to run

C

(If I could change, I would, take back the pain, I would

Am7

Retrace every wrong move that I made)

D Gm

It's easier to go

C

(If I could change, I would, take back the pain, I would

Am

Retrace every wrong move that I made, I would

If I could stand up and take the blame, I would

C Dm

I would take all my shame, to the grave)

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Thank You - Dido, Viral di TikTok: The Morning Rain Clouds Up My Window

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Dia atau Diriku - Dadali: Aku Tak Mampu Menahan Sakit Ini

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Feel Something - Bea Miller: I Just Wanna Feel Something

(Tribunnews.com)

Chord Gitar lainnya