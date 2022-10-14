Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Easier to Run - Linkin Park: It's Easier to Run Replacing This Pain with Something Numb
Chord gitar Easier to Run - Linkin Park: It's easier to run replacing this pain with something numb. It's so much easier to go.
Penulis: Yunita Rahmayanti
Editor: Arif Tio Buqi Abdulah
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Easier to Run yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.
Lagu Easier to Run tergabung dalam album Meteora (2003).
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.
Chord Gitar Easier to Run - Linkin Park
[Chorus]
D Gm
It's easier to run
C Am7
Replacing this pain with something numb
D Gm
It's so much easier to go
C Am
Than face all this pain here all alone
[Verse 1]
Dm Am
Something has been taken from deep inside of me
Dm Am
A secret I've kept locked away no one can ever see
Dm Am
Wounds so deep they never show, they never go away
Dm Am
Like moving pictures in my head, for years and years they've played
[Refrain]
Dm
If I could change, I would, take back the pain, I would
Am
Retrace every wrong move that I made, I would
Dm
If I could stand up and take the blame, I would
Am
If I could take all the shame to the grave, I would
Dm
If I could change, I would, take back the pain, I would
Am
Retrace every wrong move that I made, I would
Dm
If I could stand up and take the blame, I would
Am
I would take all my shame to the grave
[Chorus]
D Gm
It's easier to run
C Am7
Replacing this pain with something numb
D Gm
It's so much easier to go
C Am
Than face all this pain here all alone
[Verse 2]
Dm Am
Sometimes, I remember the darkness of my past
Dm Am
Bringing back these memories I wish I didn't have
Dm Am
Sometimes, I think of letting go and never looking back
Dm Am
And never moving forward so there'd never be a past
[Refrain]
Dm
If I could change, I would, take back the pain, I would
Am
Retrace every wrong move that I made, I would
Dm
If I could stand up and take the blame, I would
Am
If I could take all the shame to the grave, I would
Dm
If I could change, I would, take back the pain, I would
Am
Retrace every wrong move that I made, I would
Dm
If I could stand up and take the blame, I would
Am
I would take all my shame to the grave
[Bridge]
Bb C
Just washing it aside
Dsus2 Am
All of the helplessness inside
Bb C
Pretending I don't feel misplaced
Is so much simpler than change
[Chorus]
D Gm
It's easier to run
C Am7
Replacing this pain with something numb
D Gm
It's so much easier to go
C Am
Than face all this pain here all alone
[Outro]
D Gm
It's easier to run
C
(If I could change, I would, take back the pain, I would
Am7
Retrace every wrong move that I made)
D Gm
It's easier to go
C
(If I could change, I would, take back the pain, I would
Am
Retrace every wrong move that I made, I would
If I could stand up and take the blame, I would
C Dm
I would take all my shame, to the grave)
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Thank You - Dido, Viral di TikTok: The Morning Rain Clouds Up My Window
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Dia atau Diriku - Dadali: Aku Tak Mampu Menahan Sakit Ini
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Feel Something - Bea Miller: I Just Wanna Feel Something
(Tribunnews.com)
Chord Gitar lainnya
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
|Chord Gitar Lagu Soundtrack 2 My Life - Kid Cudi, Kunci dari Em
|Chord Kanjuruhan - Iwan Fals: Napas Tersedak Sesak di Ruang Terkunci
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Closure - Hayd: I Guess Sometimes You Find The One, But The Timing's Off
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Sakit Teramat Sakit - Dadali: Bila Memang Dia Pengganti Diriku
|Chord Gitar In Pieces - Linkin Park: So I, I Won't Be The One Be The One to Leave This