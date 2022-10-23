Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu One Last Breath - Creed: Please Come Now, I Think I'm Falling
Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu One Last Breath yang dipopulerkan oleh Creed. Kunci dimainkan dari C.
Penulis: Yurika Nendri Novianingsih
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu One Last Breath yang dipopulerkan oleh band rock asal Amerika, Creed.
Lagu One Last Breath merupakan ciptaan dari Mark Tremonti.
Lagu ini dirilis pada tahun 2001 dan menjadi salah satu singel dari album Creed yang bertajuk Weathered.
One Last Breath - Creed
Intro: C G Am F [2x]
C G Am
Please come now, I think I'm falling
F C
I'm Holding on to all I think is safe
G Am
I seem to've found the road to nowhere
F C
and I'm trying to escape
G Am
I yelled back when I heard thunder
F C
but I'm down to one last breath
G Am F
and with it let me say, let me say
Reff:
C E
Hold me now
Am F C
I'm six feet from the edge and I'm thinkin'
E Am F
maybe six feet ain't so far down
Musik : C G Am F [2x]
C G Am
I'm looking down, now that it's over
F C
reflecting on all of my mistakes
G Am
I thought I found the road to somewhere,
F C
somewhere in His grace
G Am
I cried out "Heaven save me!"
F C
but I'm down to one last breath
G Am F
and with it let me say, let me say
Back to: Reff [2x]
Am F
Am F
I'm so far down
Bridge:
D F C
Sad eyes follow me
G Am F
'cause I still believe there's something left for me
D F C
so please come stay with me
G Am F
cause' I still believe there's something left for you and me
for you and me, for you and me
(Violin Interlude)
C E
Hold me now
Am F
I'm six feet from the edge and I'm thinkin'(thinkin')
Back to: Reff [2x]
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Broken Clocks - SZA: All I Got Is These Broken Clocks
Baca juga: Chord Gitar With You - Linkin Park, dari Kunci A: Its True The Way I Feel Was Promised by Your Face
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Terpaut Oleh Waktu - Danilla Riyadi
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Kau Lukaiku Lagi - Vagetoz: Belum Puaskah Dirimu
|Chord Gitar Pushing Me Away - Linkin Park: Why I Never Walked Away Why I Played Myself
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Buaian - Danilla Riyadi
|Chord Timur Tragedi - Power Metal: Sanak Saudara Hilang Entah ke Mana