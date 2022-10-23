Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu One Last Breath - Creed: Please Come Now, I Think I'm Falling

Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu One Last Breath yang dipopulerkan oleh Creed. Kunci dimainkan dari C.

Pixabay/Free-Photos
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu One Last Breath dari Creed. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu One Last Breath yang dipopulerkan oleh band rock asal Amerika, Creed.

Lagu One Last Breath merupakan ciptaan dari Mark Tremonti.

Lagu ini dirilis pada tahun 2001 dan menjadi salah satu singel dari album Creed yang bertajuk Weathered.

One Last Breath - Creed

Intro: C G Am F [2x]

C                      G                      Am
Please come now, I think I'm falling
                            F                   C
I'm Holding on to all I think is safe
                   G                                  Am
I seem to've found the road to nowhere
              F                     C
and I'm trying to escape
              G                               Am
I yelled back when I heard thunder
            F                                C
but I'm down to one last breath
         G                 Am             F
and with it let me say, let me say

Reff:
C                E
Hold me now
           Am                  F                         C
I'm six feet from the edge and I'm thinkin'
                 E            Am         F
maybe six feet ain't so far down

Musik : C G Am F [2x]

C                G                             Am
I'm looking down, now that it's over
                     F                         C
reflecting on all of my mistakes
                     G                              Am
I thought I found the road to somewhere,
F                                   C
somewhere in His grace
            G                       Am
I cried out "Heaven save me!"
                 F                       C
but I'm down to one last breath
          G          Am              F
and with it let me say, let me say

Back to: Reff [2x]

     Am        F
     Am        F
I'm so far down

 

Bridge:
D           F            C
Sad eyes follow me
                   G                          Am                   F
'cause I still believe there's something left for me
D                        F            C
so please come stay with me
                   G                          Am                   F
cause' I still believe there's something left for you and me

for you and me, for you and me

(Violin Interlude)

C                E
Hold me now
            Am                   F
I'm six feet from the edge and I'm thinkin'(thinkin')

Back to: Reff [2x]

