Chord Gitar With You - Linkin Park, dari Kunci A: It's True The Way I Feel Was Promised by Your Face

Chord Gitar With You - Linkin Park

[Intro]

A A A A

D A F C

[Verse]

A

I woke up in a dream today

D F D

to the cold of the static, and put my cold feet on the floor

F

Forgot all about yesterday

C

remembering I'm pretending to be where I'm not anymore

D

A little taste of hypocrisy

A

And I'm left in the wake of the mistake, slow to react

F

Even though you're so close to me,

C

you're still so distant, and I can't bring you back

[Chorus]

A

It's true the way I feel was promised by your face

A

The sound of your voice painted on my memories, even if you're not with me

D A

I'm with you

(You now I see keeping everything inside)

F C

With you

(You now I see even when I close my eyes)

[Verse]

F

I hit you and you hit me back

A

We fall to the floor, the rest of the day stands still

F

Fine line between this and that

C

When things go wrong, I pretend that the past isn't real

F

Now I'm trapped in this memory

A

And I'm left in the wake of the mistake, slow to react

F

So, even though you're so close to me

C

You're still so distant, and I can't bring you back

[Chorus]

A

It's true the way I feel was promised by your face

A

The sound of your voice painted on my memories, even if you're not with m

D A

I'm with you

(You now I see keeping everything inside)

F C

With you

(You now I see even when I close my eyes)

D A

With you

(You now I see keeping everything inside)

F C

With you (You now I see even when I close my eyes)

[Instrumental]

A A

A A

[Interlude]

D A

No, no matter how far we've come

F C

I can't wait to see tomorrow

D A

No matter how far we've come I,

F C

I can't wait to see tomorrow

[Outro]

D A

(You now I see keeping everything inside)

F C

With you

(You now I see even when I close my eyes)

D A

With you

(You now I see keeping everything inside)

F C

With you

(You now I see even when I close my eyes)

