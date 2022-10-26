Chord Gitar My Sacrifice - Creed, Kunci Dimainkan dari C: Hello My Friend We Meet Again

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar My Sacrifice - Creed

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu My Sacrifice yang dipopulerkan oleh Creed.

Lagu My Sacrifice dirilis pada tahun 2001, silam.

Lagu ini termuat dalam album Creed yang bertajuk Weathered.

My Sacrifice - Creed

C
Hello my friend we meet again
                                                         Am
It's been a while, where should we begin
                  F
Feels like forever
C
Within my heart are memories
                                                     Am
Of perfect love that you gave to me
          F
Oh, I remember

F                      C                     G
When you are with me, I'm free
      Am             F
I'm careless, I believe
                        C                 G
Above all the others we'll fly
                     Am                F
This brings tears to my eyes
                    C Am F
My sacrifice

C
We've seen our share of ups and downs
                                                   Am
Oh how quickly life can turn around
          F
In an instant
C
It feels so good to reunite
                                                       Am
Within yourself and within your mind
                  F
Let's find peace there

F                                     C                 G
'Cause when you are with me, I'm free
       Am            F
I'm careless, I believe
                        C                   G
Above all the others we'll fly
                     Am                F
This brings tears to my eyes
                    C
My sacrifice

C
I just want to say hello again
C
I just want to say hello again

                          C                    G
When you are with me I'm free
        Am             F
I'm careless, I believe
                         C                  G
Above all the others we'll fly
                      Am                F
This brings tears to my eyes

F                                      C                      G
'Cause when you are with me I am free
       Am             F
I'm careless, I believe
                        C                   G
Above all the others we'll fly
                      Am                 F
This brings tears to my eyes
C
My sacrifice, My sacrifice

I just want to say hello again
I just want to say hello again
My sacrifice

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
