Chord Gitar My Sacrifice - Creed, Kunci Dimainkan dari C: Hello My Friend We Meet Again

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu My Sacrifice yang dipopulerkan oleh Creed.

Lagu My Sacrifice dirilis pada tahun 2001, silam.

Lagu ini termuat dalam album Creed yang bertajuk Weathered.

My Sacrifice - Creed

C

Hello my friend we meet again

Am

It's been a while, where should we begin

F

Feels like forever

C

Within my heart are memories

Am

Of perfect love that you gave to me

F

Oh, I remember

F C G

When you are with me, I'm free

Am F

I'm careless, I believe

C G

Above all the others we'll fly

Am F

This brings tears to my eyes

C Am F

My sacrifice

C

We've seen our share of ups and downs

Am

Oh how quickly life can turn around

F

In an instant

C

It feels so good to reunite

Am

Within yourself and within your mind

F

Let's find peace there

F C G

'Cause when you are with me, I'm free

Am F

I'm careless, I believe

C G

Above all the others we'll fly

Am F

This brings tears to my eyes

C

My sacrifice

C

I just want to say hello again

C

I just want to say hello again

C G

When you are with me I'm free

Am F

I'm careless, I believe

C G

Above all the others we'll fly

Am F

This brings tears to my eyes

F C G

'Cause when you are with me I am free

Am F

I'm careless, I believe

C G

Above all the others we'll fly

Am F

This brings tears to my eyes

C

My sacrifice, My sacrifice

I just want to say hello again

I just want to say hello again

My sacrifice

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Dont Stay - Linkin Park, dari Kunci E: Dont Stay Forget Our Memories

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu I Love You - Paul Partohap, Viral di TikTok: Ill Keep Choosing You

(Tribunnews.com)