Lirik Lagu Maroon - Taylor Swift: And I Chose You The One I Was Dancing With In New York

Lagu berjudul Maroon dirilis pada 22 Oktober 2022 dan dinyanyikan oleh Taylor Swift.

Lirik Lagu Maroon - Taylor Swift

When the morning came

We were cleaning incense off your vinyl shelf

Cause we lost track of time again

Laughing with my feet in your lap

Like you were my closest friend

How'd we end up on the floor, anyway? You say

Your roommate's cheap-ass screw-top rosé, that's how

I see you every day now

[Chorus]

And I chose you

The one I was dancing with

In New York, no shoes

Looked up at the sky and it was

The burgundy on my t-shirt

When you splashed your wine into me

And how the blood rushed into my cheeks

So scarlet, it was

The mark they saw on my collarbone

The rust that grew between telephones

The lips I used to call home

So scarlet, it was maroon

[Verse 2]

When the silence came

We were shaking, blind and hazy

How the hell did we lose sight of us again?

Sobbing with your head in your hands

Ain't that the way shit always ends?

You were standing hollow-eyed in the hallway

Carnations you had thought were roses, that's us

I feel you, no matter what

The rubies that I gave up

[Chorus]

And I lost you

The one I was dancing with

In New York, no shoes

Looked up at the sky and it was (Maroon)

The burgundy on my t-shirt

When you splashed your wine into me

And how the blood rushed into my cheeks

So scarlet, it was (Maroon)

The mark they saw on my collarbone

The rust that grew between telephones

The lips I used to call home

So scarlet, it was maroon

[Bridge]

And I wake with your memory over me

That's a real fucking legacy, legacy (It was maroon)

And I wake with your memory over me

That's a real fucking legacy to leave

[Chorus]

The burgundy on my t-shirt

When you splashed your wine into me

And how the blood rushed into my cheeks

So scarlet, it was maroon

The mark they saw on my collarbone

The rust that grew between telephones

The lips I used to call home

So scarlet, it was maroon

It was maroon

It was maroon

