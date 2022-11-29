Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Tears In The Rain - The Weeknd: Like Tears In The Rain

The Weeknd telah merilis lagu Tears In The Rain pada 1 November 2018 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Editor: Salma Fenty
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Tears In The Rain - The Weeknd: Like Tears In The Rain
Tangkapan Layar YouTube The Weeknd
Musik Video Tears In The Rain - The Weeknd. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Tears In The Rain - The Weeknd: 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Tears In The Rain - The Weeknd di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Tears In The Rain telah dirilis The Weeknd pada 1 November 2018 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Tears In The Rain - The Weeknd:

Intro : Am C F G C F Em F D

        Am G Bm

        Am Em G

Bm               Am

They all feel the same

Em               G

Adjust to the fame

Bm                               Am

Cause no one will love you like her

Em

It's pointless

                     G

Like tears in the rain

D                    Am

So now that she's gone

Em                   G

Embrace all that come

D                   Am

And die with a smile

Em                                         G

Don't show the world how alone you've become

D                    Am

They all feel the same

Em               G

Adjust to the fame

Bm                               Am

Cause no one will love you like her

Em

It's pointless

                     G

Like tears in the rain

D                    Am

So now that she's gone

Em                   G

Embrace all that come

D                  Am

And die with a smile

Em                                         G

Don't show the world how alone you've become

D                     Am

When it's said and done

Em                 G

I already felt love

Bm

And I let it end up

Dying by itself

Am

And when it's said and done

Em

You were better off

G

You deserve real love

Bm

And I deserve to be by myself

Am

Cause I've gone too far

Em

And I started too young

To give up

D

And even if I changed

Am

It would be too late

Em

I exposed my ways

G

Now every girl I touch

D                   Am

They all feel the same

Em

Adjust to the fame

D                                Am

Cause no one will love you like her

             Em

It's pointless

                     D

Like tears in the rain

                      Am

So now that she's gone

                     Em

Embrace all that come

                    Am

And die with a smile

Em                                         D

Don't show the world how alone you've become

                     Am

They all feel the same

Am                      Em

I should've let you leave

G                                D

But, I let you watch me slip away

Am                     Em

I could've set you free

G

But, I'm selfish

D

I watched you stay

Am                     F

She has no recollection

                              C

Of the life she had without me

F                     C

She let it slip away, away, away

Am

It's so sad it had to be this

D

She forgot the good things about me

G

She let it slip away, away, away

Am                     F

She has no recollection

                              C

Of the life she had without me

F                     C

She let it slip away, away, away

Am

It's so sad it had to be this

D

She forgot the good things about me

G

She let it slip away, away, away

Bm               Am

They all feel the same

Em               G

Adjust to the fame

Bm                               Am

Cause no one will love you like her

Em

It's pointless

                     G

Like tears in the rain

D                    Am

So now that she's gone

Em                   G

Embrace all that come

D                   Am

And die with a smile

Em                                         G

Don't show the world how alone you've become

Bm               Am

They all feel the same

Em               G

Adjust to the fame

Bm                               Am

Cause no one will love you like her

Em

It's pointless

                     G

Like tears in the rain

D                    Am

So now that she's gone

Em                   G

Embrace all that come

D                   Am

And die with a smile

Em                                         G

Don't show the world how alone you've become

Am                     F

She has no recollection

                              C

Of the life she had without me

F                     C

She let it slip away, away, away

Am

It's so sad it had to be this

D

She forgot the good things about me

G

She let it slip away, away, away

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Is There Someone Else? - The Weeknd

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu How Do I Make You Love Me? - The Weeknd

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
The Weeknd
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar
chord gitar
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan