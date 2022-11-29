Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Tears In The Rain - The Weeknd: Like Tears In The Rain

Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Tears In The Rain - The Weeknd
The Weeknd telah merilis lagu Tears In The Rain pada 1 November 2018
Tears In The Rain - The Weeknd
Lagu Tears In The Rain telah dirilis The Weeknd pada 1 November 2018
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Tears In The Rain - The Weeknd:
Intro : Am C F G C F Em F D
Am G Bm
Am Em G
Bm Am
They all feel the same
Em G
Adjust to the fame
Bm Am
Cause no one will love you like her
Em
It's pointless
G
Like tears in the rain
D Am
So now that she's gone
Em G
Embrace all that come
D Am
And die with a smile
Em G
Don't show the world how alone you've become
D Am
They all feel the same
Em G
Adjust to the fame
Bm Am
Cause no one will love you like her
Em
It's pointless
G
Like tears in the rain
D Am
So now that she's gone
Em G
Embrace all that come
D Am
And die with a smile
Em G
Don't show the world how alone you've become
D Am
When it's said and done
Em G
I already felt love
Bm
And I let it end up
Dying by itself
Am
And when it's said and done
Em
You were better off
G
You deserve real love
Bm
And I deserve to be by myself
Am
Cause I've gone too far
Em
And I started too young
To give up
D
And even if I changed
Am
It would be too late
Em
I exposed my ways
G
Now every girl I touch
D Am
They all feel the same
Em
Adjust to the fame
D Am
Cause no one will love you like her
Em
It's pointless
D
Like tears in the rain
Am
So now that she's gone
Em
Embrace all that come
Am
And die with a smile
Em D
Don't show the world how alone you've become
Am
They all feel the same
Am Em
I should've let you leave
G D
But, I let you watch me slip away
Am Em
I could've set you free
G
But, I'm selfish
D
I watched you stay
Am F
She has no recollection
C
Of the life she had without me
F C
She let it slip away, away, away
Am
It's so sad it had to be this
D
She forgot the good things about me
G
She let it slip away, away, away
Am F
She has no recollection
C
Of the life she had without me
F C
She let it slip away, away, away
Am
It's so sad it had to be this
D
She forgot the good things about me
G
She let it slip away, away, away
Bm Am
They all feel the same
Em G
Adjust to the fame
Bm Am
Cause no one will love you like her
Em
It's pointless
G
Like tears in the rain
D Am
So now that she's gone
Em G
Embrace all that come
D Am
And die with a smile
Em G
Don't show the world how alone you've become
Bm Am
They all feel the same
Em G
Adjust to the fame
Bm Am
Cause no one will love you like her
Em
It's pointless
G
Like tears in the rain
D Am
So now that she's gone
Em G
Embrace all that come
D Am
And die with a smile
Em G
Don't show the world how alone you've become
Am F
She has no recollection
C
Of the life she had without me
F C
She let it slip away, away, away
Am
It's so sad it had to be this
D
She forgot the good things about me
G
She let it slip away, away, away
