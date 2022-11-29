Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Tears In The Rain - The Weeknd: Like Tears In The Rain

Musik Video Tears In The Rain - The Weeknd. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Tears In The Rain - The Weeknd:

Lagu Tears In The Rain telah dirilis The Weeknd pada 1 November 2018 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Intro : Am C F G C F Em F D

Am G Bm

Am Em G

Bm Am

They all feel the same

Em G

Adjust to the fame

Bm Am

Cause no one will love you like her

Em

It's pointless

G

Like tears in the rain

D Am

So now that she's gone

Em G

Embrace all that come

D Am

And die with a smile

Em G

Don't show the world how alone you've become

D Am

They all feel the same

Em G

Adjust to the fame

Bm Am

Cause no one will love you like her

Em

It's pointless

G

Like tears in the rain

D Am

So now that she's gone

Em G

Embrace all that come

D Am

And die with a smile

Em G

Don't show the world how alone you've become

D Am

When it's said and done

Em G

I already felt love

Bm

And I let it end up

Dying by itself

Am

And when it's said and done

Em

You were better off

G

You deserve real love

Bm

And I deserve to be by myself

Am

Cause I've gone too far

Em

And I started too young

To give up

D

And even if I changed

Am

It would be too late

Em

I exposed my ways

G

Now every girl I touch

D Am

They all feel the same

Em

Adjust to the fame

D Am

Cause no one will love you like her

Em

It's pointless

D

Like tears in the rain

Am

So now that she's gone

Em

Embrace all that come

Am

And die with a smile

Em D

Don't show the world how alone you've become

Am

They all feel the same

Am Em

I should've let you leave

G D

But, I let you watch me slip away

Am Em

I could've set you free

G

But, I'm selfish

D

I watched you stay

Am F

She has no recollection

C

Of the life she had without me

F C

She let it slip away, away, away

Am

It's so sad it had to be this

D

She forgot the good things about me

G

She let it slip away, away, away

Am F

She has no recollection

C

Of the life she had without me

F C

She let it slip away, away, away

Am

It's so sad it had to be this

D

She forgot the good things about me

G

She let it slip away, away, away

Bm Am

They all feel the same

Em G

Adjust to the fame

Bm Am

Cause no one will love you like her

Em

It's pointless

G

Like tears in the rain

D Am

So now that she's gone

Em G

Embrace all that come

D Am

And die with a smile

Em G

Don't show the world how alone you've become

Bm Am

They all feel the same

Em G

Adjust to the fame

Bm Am

Cause no one will love you like her

Em

It's pointless

G

Like tears in the rain

D Am

So now that she's gone

Em G

Embrace all that come

D Am

And die with a smile

Em G

Don't show the world how alone you've become

Am F

She has no recollection

C

Of the life she had without me

F C

She let it slip away, away, away

Am

It's so sad it had to be this

D

She forgot the good things about me

G

She let it slip away, away, away

