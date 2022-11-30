Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu True Colors - The Weeknd: So If I Love You, It'd Be Just For You

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar True Colors - The Weeknd di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu True Colors telah dirilis The Weeknd pada 19 April 2018 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu True Colors - The Weeknd:

[Verse]

N.C.

Tell me the truth

GbM7/Bb

Baby girl, who else been with you

Ebm7 Abm7

It's gon' come to my attention either way, yeah

B

And I understand

GbM7/Bb

Baby girl, we all had a past

Ebm7 Abm7

I'd much rather hear the truth come straight from you

[Pre-Hook]

BM7

So if I love you

GbM7/Bb

It'd be just for you

Ebm7

So when I'm touching you, can I trust in you

Abm7

Can I trust in you, oh baby

[Hook]

BM7

Girl, come show me your true colors

GbM7/Bb

Paint me a picture with your true colors

Ebm9

These are the questions of a new lover

Abm7

True colors, true colors

BM7

Girl, come show me your true colors

GbM7/Bb

Paint me a picture with your true colors

Ebm9

These are confessions of a new lover

Abm7

True colors, true colors

[Verse]

N.C.

What's done is done

GbM7/Bb

Now that I'm the only one

Ebm7 Abm7

If you tell me I'll accept what you've been through, oh yeah

B

And I don't believe

GbM7/Bb

All this inconsistency

Ebm7 Abm7

I've been hearing different stories about you

[Pre-Hook]

BM7

So if I love you

GbM7/Bb

It'd be just for you

Ebm7

So when I'm touching you, can I trust in you

Abm7

Can I trust in you, oh baby

[Hook]

BM7

Girl, come show me your true colors

GbM7/Bb

Paint me a picture with your true colors

Ebm9

These are the questions of a new lover

Abm7

True colors, true colors

BM7

Girl, come show me your true colors

GbM7/Bb

Paint me a picture with your true colors

Ebm9

These are confessions of a new lover

Abm7

True colors, true colors

[Bridge]

BM7

Baby, show me you're a keeper

GbM7/Bb

It's been hard for me to keep up

Ebm7

You've been tryna keep me in the dark

Abm7

But baby girl, I see you

BM7

Baby, show me you're a keeper

GbM7/Bb

It's been hard for me to keep up

Ebm7

You've been tryna keep me in the dark

Abm7

But baby girl, I see you

[Hook]

BM7

Girl, come show me your true colors

GbM7/Bb

Paint me a picture with your true colors

Ebm9

These are the questions of a new lover

Abm7

True colors, true colors

BM7

Girl, come show me your true colors

GbM7/Bb

Paint me a picture with your true colors

Ebm7

These are confessions of a new lover

Abm7

True colors, true colors

(Tribunnews.com)