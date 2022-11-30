Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu True Colors - The Weeknd: So If I Love You, It'd Be Just For You
The Weeknd telah merilis lagu True Colors di kanal YouTube-nya pada 19 April 2018.
[Verse]
N.C.
Tell me the truth
GbM7/Bb
Baby girl, who else been with you
Ebm7 Abm7
It's gon' come to my attention either way, yeah
B
And I understand
GbM7/Bb
Baby girl, we all had a past
Ebm7 Abm7
I'd much rather hear the truth come straight from you
[Pre-Hook]
BM7
So if I love you
GbM7/Bb
It'd be just for you
Ebm7
So when I'm touching you, can I trust in you
Abm7
Can I trust in you, oh baby
[Hook]
BM7
Girl, come show me your true colors
GbM7/Bb
Paint me a picture with your true colors
Ebm9
These are the questions of a new lover
Abm7
True colors, true colors
BM7
Girl, come show me your true colors
GbM7/Bb
Paint me a picture with your true colors
Ebm9
These are confessions of a new lover
Abm7
True colors, true colors
[Verse]
N.C.
What's done is done
GbM7/Bb
Now that I'm the only one
Ebm7 Abm7
If you tell me I'll accept what you've been through, oh yeah
B
And I don't believe
GbM7/Bb
All this inconsistency
Ebm7 Abm7
I've been hearing different stories about you
[Pre-Hook]
BM7
So if I love you
GbM7/Bb
It'd be just for you
Ebm7
So when I'm touching you, can I trust in you
Abm7
Can I trust in you, oh baby
[Hook]
BM7
Girl, come show me your true colors
GbM7/Bb
Paint me a picture with your true colors
Ebm9
These are the questions of a new lover
Abm7
True colors, true colors
BM7
Girl, come show me your true colors
GbM7/Bb
Paint me a picture with your true colors
Ebm9
These are confessions of a new lover
Abm7
True colors, true colors
[Bridge]
BM7
Baby, show me you're a keeper
GbM7/Bb
It's been hard for me to keep up
Ebm7
You've been tryna keep me in the dark
Abm7
But baby girl, I see you
BM7
Baby, show me you're a keeper
GbM7/Bb
It's been hard for me to keep up
Ebm7
You've been tryna keep me in the dark
Abm7
But baby girl, I see you
[Hook]
BM7
Girl, come show me your true colors
GbM7/Bb
Paint me a picture with your true colors
Ebm9
These are the questions of a new lover
Abm7
True colors, true colors
BM7
Girl, come show me your true colors
GbM7/Bb
Paint me a picture with your true colors
Ebm7
These are confessions of a new lover
Abm7
True colors, true colors
