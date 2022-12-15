Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar After Last Night - Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic: I Think I'm In Love With You
Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul After Last Night yang dinyanyikan oleh Bruno Mars berkolaborasi dengan Anderson .Paak dan Silk Sonic.
Chord Gitar Lagu After Last Night - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic:
[Intro]
Fm9 Gm7 Abm7
Mmm, damn, I don’t even know who I was last night
Db/Eb
There’s just something about you
Fm9 Gm7
You just made me feel, mmm
Abm7 G7#9
Was it good for you? Ooo baby
Fm9 G7b9 Cm7 Eb
Now I don’t know what you did when you did what you did
Fm9 G7b9
But you did it girl See normally I don’t stutter
Cm7
but you d-d-d-d-do it to me! Silk Sonic
[Verse]
Fm9 Gaug Cm7
Wishing on a shooting star say a prayer for me
Eb Fm9 Gaug Cm7
And hope it comes true, A woo woo woo (Ah, yeah)
Fm9 Gaug
Throw my phone out the window
Cm7
There’s no player in me
Eb Fm9 Gaug
Those days are through (Those days are over baby)
Cm9
A Woo woo woo (Wait a minute now)
[Prechorus]
Abmaj7
You put it on me like I never felt before
C7sus2
That gushy gushy good, girl I want some more
F7sus2
Sweet, sticky, thick and pretty
G7#9
You changed the game (What’d you do?)
[Chorus]
Fm9 G7b9
After last night After last night
Cm7 Eb
I think I’m in love with you (I think I’m in love with you)
Fm9 G7b9 Cm7
Woke up and I can’t get you outta my head (I’ve tried, I’ve tried. Come on!)
Fm9 G7b9 Cm7 Eb
After last night I don’t know what to do (Baby you’ve got to tell me)
N.C C9sus2
When I’m gon see you again (Ah suki suki now)
[Verse]
Fm9 Gaug Cm7 Eb
If I still had my phone I’d call every girl I know and tell them goodbye
Fm9 Gaug Cm7
Ah bye bye (uh Toodeloo)
Fm9 Gaug Cm7 Eb
Cars, clothes, diamonds and gold anything you want any place you want
Fm9 Gaug
we’ll fly
C7sus2
Fly, yeah
[Pre-chorus]
Abmaj7
You put it on me like I never felt before
C7sus2
that gushy gushy good, girl I want some more
F7sus2
Sweet, sticky, thick and pretty
G7#9
You changed the game
[Chorus]
Fm9 G7b9
After last night After last night
Cm7 Eb
I think I’m in love with you (I think I’m in love with you)
Fm9 G7b9 Cm7
Woke up and I can’t get you outta my head (I’ve tried, I’ve tried. Come on!)
Fm9 G7b9 Cm7 Eb
After last night I don’t know what to do (Baby you’ve got to tell me)
N.C C7sus2
When I’m gon see you again (Ah suki suki now)
(Sock it to me one more time, come on)
Gm9 A7b9 Dm7 F
Ah ya ya, ah ya ya, ah ya ya, ooo yeah
Gm9 A7b9 Dm7
Ah ya ya, ah ah ah (Silk Sonic sing)
Gm9 A7b9 Dm7 F
Ah ya ya, ah ya ya, ah ya ya, ooo yeah (Here I come baby.)
Gm9 A7b9 Dm7
Ah ya ya, ah ah ah (Here I go girl.)
Gm9 A7b9 Dm7 F
After last night I think I’m in love with you (I think I’m in love with you)
Gm9 A7b9 Dm7
Woke and I can’t get you outta my head (I woke up this morning and you’re running through my mind baby.)
Gm9 A7b9 Dm7
After last night I don’t know what to do (Baby, oh you got to got tell me)
Gm9 D7sus2
When I’m gon see you again Ah yeah baba
