Chord Gitar After Last Night - Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic: I Think I'm In Love With You

Chord Gitar Lagu After Last Night - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic:

[Intro]

Fm9 Gm7 Abm7

Mmm, damn, I don’t even know who I was last night

Db/Eb

There’s just something about you

Fm9 Gm7

You just made me feel, mmm

Abm7 G7#9

Was it good for you? Ooo baby

Fm9 G7b9 Cm7 Eb

Now I don’t know what you did when you did what you did

Fm9 G7b9

But you did it girl See normally I don’t stutter

Cm7

but you d-d-d-d-do it to me! Silk Sonic

[Verse]

Fm9 Gaug Cm7

Wishing on a shooting star say a prayer for me

Eb Fm9 Gaug Cm7

And hope it comes true, A woo woo woo (Ah, yeah)

Fm9 Gaug

Throw my phone out the window

Cm7

There’s no player in me

Eb Fm9 Gaug

Those days are through (Those days are over baby)

Cm9

A Woo woo woo (Wait a minute now)

[Prechorus]

Abmaj7

You put it on me like I never felt before

C7sus2

That gushy gushy good, girl I want some more

F7sus2

Sweet, sticky, thick and pretty

G7#9

You changed the game (What’d you do?)

[Chorus]

Fm9 G7b9

After last night After last night

Cm7 Eb

I think I’m in love with you (I think I’m in love with you)

Fm9 G7b9 Cm7

Woke up and I can’t get you outta my head (I’ve tried, I’ve tried. Come on!)

Fm9 G7b9 Cm7 Eb

After last night I don’t know what to do (Baby you’ve got to tell me)

N.C C9sus2

When I’m gon see you again (Ah suki suki now)

[Verse]

Fm9 Gaug Cm7 Eb

If I still had my phone I’d call every girl I know and tell them goodbye

Fm9 Gaug Cm7

Ah bye bye (uh Toodeloo)

Fm9 Gaug Cm7 Eb

Cars, clothes, diamonds and gold anything you want any place you want

Fm9 Gaug

we’ll fly

C7sus2

Fly, yeah

[Pre-chorus]

Abmaj7

You put it on me like I never felt before

C7sus2

that gushy gushy good, girl I want some more

F7sus2

Sweet, sticky, thick and pretty

G7#9

You changed the game

[Chorus]

Fm9 G7b9

After last night After last night

Cm7 Eb

I think I’m in love with you (I think I’m in love with you)

Fm9 G7b9 Cm7

Woke up and I can’t get you outta my head (I’ve tried, I’ve tried. Come on!)

Fm9 G7b9 Cm7 Eb

After last night I don’t know what to do (Baby you’ve got to tell me)

N.C C7sus2

When I’m gon see you again (Ah suki suki now)

(Sock it to me one more time, come on)

Gm9 A7b9 Dm7 F

Ah ya ya, ah ya ya, ah ya ya, ooo yeah

Gm9 A7b9 Dm7

Ah ya ya, ah ah ah (Silk Sonic sing)

Gm9 A7b9 Dm7 F

Ah ya ya, ah ya ya, ah ya ya, ooo yeah (Here I come baby.)

Gm9 A7b9 Dm7

Ah ya ya, ah ah ah (Here I go girl.)

Gm9 A7b9 Dm7 F

After last night I think I’m in love with you (I think I’m in love with you)

Gm9 A7b9 Dm7

Woke and I can’t get you outta my head (I woke up this morning and you’re running through my mind baby.)

Gm9 A7b9 Dm7

After last night I don’t know what to do (Baby, oh you got to got tell me)

Gm9 D7sus2

When I’m gon see you again Ah yeah baba

