Chord Gitar After Last Night - Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic: I Think I'm In Love With You

After Last Night - Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic

Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul After Last Night yang dinyanyikan oleh Bruno Mars berkolaborasi dengan Anderson .Paak dan Silk Sonic.

Editor: Salma Fenty
Berikut ini chord gitar lagu After Last Night yang dipopulerkan oleh Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, dan Silk Sonic. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul After Last Night dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu After Last Night dinyanyikan oleh Bruno Mars berkolaborasi dengan Anderson .Paak dan Silk Sonic.

After Last Night telah dirilis di kanal YouTube Bruno Mars sejak 12 November 2021.

Kini lagu tersebut viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: After last night, I think I'm in love with you.

Chord Gitar Lagu After Last Night - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

[Intro]

Fm9  Gm7  Abm7

     Mmm, damn, I don’t even know who I was last night

Db/Eb

   There’s just something about you

Fm9                         Gm7

     You just made me feel, mmm

Abm7                     G7#9

    Was it good for you?    Ooo baby 

Fm9  G7b9                                   Cm7              Eb

     Now I don’t know what you did when you did what you did

        Fm9            G7b9

But you did it girl    See normally I don’t stutter 

        Cm7

but you d-d-d-d-do it to me! Silk Sonic 

[Verse]

Fm9           Gaug                Cm7

Wishing on a shooting star say a prayer for me

            Eb    Fm9  Gaug             Cm7

And hope it comes true,       A woo woo woo (Ah, yeah)

Fm9                     Gaug

 Throw my phone out the window

           Cm7

There’s no player in me

           Eb  Fm9    Gaug

Those days are through     (Those days are over baby)

          Cm9

A Woo woo woo (Wait a minute now)

[Prechorus]

Abmaj7

 You put it on me like I never felt before

C7sus2

 That gushy gushy good, girl I want some more

F7sus2

 Sweet, sticky, thick and pretty

                G7#9

You changed the game (What’d you do?)

[Chorus]

           Fm9               G7b9

After last night  After last night

               Cm7                           Eb

I think I’m in love with you (I think I’m in love with you)

Fm9           G7b9                   Cm7

Woke up and I can’t get you outta my head (I’ve tried, I’ve tried. Come on!)

Fm9           G7b9               Cm7                    Eb

   After last night I don’t know what to do (Baby you’ve got to tell me)

N.C                  C9sus2

When I’m gon see you again (Ah suki suki now)

[Verse]

Fm9                Gaug                 Cm7                       Eb

 If I still had my phone I’d call every girl I know and tell them goodbye

   Fm9    Gaug Cm7

Ah bye bye        (uh Toodeloo)

Fm9              Gaug                 Cm7                          Eb

  Cars, clothes, diamonds and gold anything you want any place you want 

Fm9       Gaug

we’ll fly

C7sus2

Fly,    yeah

[Pre-chorus]

Abmaj7

 You put it on me like I never felt before

C7sus2

 that gushy gushy good, girl I want some more

F7sus2

 Sweet, sticky, thick and pretty

                G7#9

You changed the game

[Chorus]

           Fm9               G7b9

After last night  After last night

               Cm7                           Eb

I think I’m in love with you (I think I’m in love with you)

Fm9           G7b9                   Cm7

Woke up and I can’t get you outta my head (I’ve tried, I’ve tried. Come on!)

Fm9           G7b9               Cm7                     Eb

   After last night I don’t know what to do (Baby you’ve got to tell me)

N.C                  C7sus2

When I’m gon see you again (Ah suki suki now)

(Sock it to me one more time, come on)

Gm9        A7b9       Dm7             F

  Ah ya ya,  ah ya ya,  ah ya ya, ooo yeah

Gm9        A7b9       Dm7

  Ah ya ya,   ah ah ah  (Silk Sonic sing)

Gm9        A7b9      Dm7            F

  Ah ya ya, ah ya ya, ah ya ya, ooo yeah (Here I come baby.)

Gm9        A7b9      Dm7

  Ah ya ya, ah ah ah (Here I go girl.)

Gm9         A7b9                  Dm7          F

  After last night I think I’m in love with you  (I think I’m in love with you)

Gm9         A7b9                   Dm7

 Woke and I can’t get you outta my head (I woke up this morning and you’re running through my mind baby.)

Gm9           A7b9               Dm7

   After last night I don’t know what to do (Baby, oh you got to got tell me)

Gm9                  D7sus2

When I’m gon see you again  Ah yeah baba

