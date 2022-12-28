Lirik Lagu Devil Inside Me - KSHMR dan Kaaze yang Viral di TikTok

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Berikut Lirik Lagu Devil Inside Me yang dinyanyikan KSHMR dan Kaaze yang Viral di TikTok.

Lagu Devil Inside Me dirilis pada tahun 2019.

Lagu Devil Inside Me memiliki durasi 3 menit 20 detik.

Lagu Devil Inside Me memiliki genre dansa atau elektronik.

Simak lirik lagu Lagu Devil Inside Me dalam artikel berikut:

You got me losing all my innocence

With every look

My heart so vacant

Oh, Holy Ghost

Oh, baby you

Bring out the devil inside me

And when you sing your lucid lullaby

You take me straight to lover's paradise

When you get close

Oh, baby you

Bring out the devil inside me

Bring out the devil inside me

Devil inside me

Devil inside me

Losing myself

In all the things you do

Visions that we could rule the world

The valleys to the mountaintops, oh

Heaven or hell

It's all the same to you

But promise me this will never die

Holding on for life

You got me losing all my innocence

With every look

My heart so vacant

Oh, Holy Ghost

Oh, baby you

Bring out the devil inside me

And when you sing your lucid lullaby

You take me straight to lover's paradise

When you get close

Oh, baby you

Bring out the devil inside me

The devil inside me

The devil inside me

The devil inside me

Devil inside me

Devil inside me

(Tribunnews.com)