Lirik Lagu Devil Inside Me - KSHMR dan Kaaze yang Viral di TikTok

Berikut lirik Devil Inside Me yang dinyanyikan KSHMR dan Kaaze yang Viral di TikTok.

Lirik Lagu Devil Inside Me yang dinyanyikan KSHMR dan Kaaze kemudian Viral di TikTok. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Berikut Lirik Lagu Devil Inside Me yang dinyanyikan KSHMR dan Kaaze yang Viral di TikTok.

Lagu Devil Inside Me dirilis pada tahun 2019.

Lagu Devil Inside Me memiliki durasi 3 menit 20 detik.

Lagu Devil Inside Me memiliki genre dansa atau elektronik.

Simak lirik lagu Lagu Devil Inside Me dalam artikel berikut:

You got me losing all my innocence
With every look
My heart so vacant
Oh, Holy Ghost
Oh, baby you
Bring out the devil inside me

And when you sing your lucid lullaby
You take me straight to lover's paradise
When you get close
Oh, baby you
Bring out the devil inside me
Bring out the devil inside me

Devil inside me
Devil inside me

Losing myself
In all the things you do
Visions that we could rule the world
The valleys to the mountaintops, oh
Heaven or hell
It's all the same to you
But promise me this will never die
Holding on for life

You got me losing all my innocence
With every look
My heart so vacant
Oh, Holy Ghost
Oh, baby you
Bring out the devil inside me

And when you sing your lucid lullaby
You take me straight to lover's paradise
When you get close
Oh, baby you
Bring out the devil inside me

The devil inside me
The devil inside me
The devil inside me
Devil inside me
Devil inside me

(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
