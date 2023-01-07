Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu If You Know That I'm Lonely - FUR: Don't Be Sorry

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu If You Know That I'm Lonely dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu If You Know That I'm Lonely dinyanyikan oleh FUR.

Video klip lagu tersebut telah tayang di kanal YouTube official furbabyfur pada 21 November 2017, lalu.

Kini lagu If You Know That I'm Lonely kembali viral di TikTok dengan kutipan liri: Don't be sorry, if you know that I'm lonely.

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Attention - NewJeans, Sempat Trending YouTube, Kini Viral Jadi Sound TikTok

Lirik Lagu If You Know That I'm Lonely - FUR:

Close my eyes and I feel like I’m not even

In my life and I never wanna leave as I see myself running out of time

Mistake after mistake, it’s safer if I

Distance myself if there’s a way for me to not do what I have done for so long



Don’t be sorry if you know that I’m lonely

I don’t feel like you know me well enough to understand



Mysterious ways of dealing with

A couple of down days; it’s like you’re stealing what I had for a while and using it yourself

In my mind, I see what I wanna see

And if it goes wrong, I think I’ll never be the same, but I know it’s only make believe

So don’t be sorry if you know that I’m lonely

I don’t feel like you know me well enough to understand

If you can show me that your thoughts are all holy

I’ll pretend that you know me like you always wanted to



Maybe it stays as it’s always been

Hazy and they see what we can’t see

Please let me know if you want me around

And I’ll try my hardest to be good



So don’t be sorry if you know that I’m lonely

I don’t feel like you know me well enough to understand

If you can show me that your thoughts are all holy

I’ll pretend that you know me like you always wanted to

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Medicine - New Hope Club: Said I Wasnt Good Enough

Terjemahan Lagu If You Know That I'm Lonely - FUR:

Tutup mataku dan aku merasa seperti aku tidak seimbang

Dalam hidup aku dan aku tidak pernah ingin pergi karena aku melihat diri aku kehabisan waktu