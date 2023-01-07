Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu If You Know That I'm Lonely - FUR: Don't Be Sorry
Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu berjudul If You Know That I'm Lonely dinyanyikan oleh FUR.
Penulis: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
Editor: Whiesa Daniswara
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu If You Know That I'm Lonely dalam artikel berikut ini.
Lagu If You Know That I'm Lonely dinyanyikan oleh FUR.
Video klip lagu tersebut telah tayang di kanal YouTube official furbabyfur pada 21 November 2017, lalu.
Kini lagu If You Know That I'm Lonely kembali viral di TikTok dengan kutipan liri: Don't be sorry, if you know that I'm lonely.
Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Attention - NewJeans, Sempat Trending YouTube, Kini Viral Jadi Sound TikTok
Lirik Lagu If You Know That I'm Lonely - FUR:
Close my eyes and I feel like I’m not even
In my life and I never wanna leave as I see myself running out of time
Mistake after mistake, it’s safer if I
Distance myself if there’s a way for me to not do what I have done for so long
Don’t be sorry if you know that I’m lonely
I don’t feel like you know me well enough to understand
Mysterious ways of dealing with
A couple of down days; it’s like you’re stealing what I had for a while and using it yourself
In my mind, I see what I wanna see
And if it goes wrong, I think I’ll never be the same, but I know it’s only make believe
So don’t be sorry if you know that I’m lonely
I don’t feel like you know me well enough to understand
If you can show me that your thoughts are all holy
I’ll pretend that you know me like you always wanted to
Maybe it stays as it’s always been
Hazy and they see what we can’t see
Please let me know if you want me around
And I’ll try my hardest to be good
So don’t be sorry if you know that I’m lonely
I don’t feel like you know me well enough to understand
If you can show me that your thoughts are all holy
I’ll pretend that you know me like you always wanted to
Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Medicine - New Hope Club: Said I Wasnt Good Enough
Terjemahan Lagu If You Know That I'm Lonely - FUR:
Tutup mataku dan aku merasa seperti aku tidak seimbang
Dalam hidup aku dan aku tidak pernah ingin pergi karena aku melihat diri aku kehabisan waktu