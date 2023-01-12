Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Permission - New Hope Club: They Say Dont Fall Too Hard
Berikut lirik lagu Permission yang dinyanyikan oleh New Hope Club, lagu Permission dirilis pada tahun 2020.
Penulis: Gabriella Gunatyas
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Permission yang dinyanyikan oleh New Hope Club.
Lagu Permission dirilis pada tahun 2020.
Lagu Permission memiliki durasi 3 menit 16 detik.
Lagu Permission memiliki genre musik pop.
Simak lirik lagu Permission yang dinyanyikan oleh New Hope Club dalam artikel berikut:
Sometimes we get confused
We never quite know what we want until the day we do
'Cause we don't get to choose
You can't just run away from love
When love comes chasing you
They say don't fall too hard
Or you'll just lose it all
They made these rules
They break them too
The same as us
So we don't need permission for nothing
Touch like you wanna be touched, yeah
Kiss like you wanna be kissed, yeah
Oh, we don't need permission for nothing
Drink like you wanna be drunk, yeah
Feel like you wanna feel something
Oh, so we don't need permission
Sometimes we get confused
We never quite know what we want until the day we do
'Cause we don't get to choose
You can't just run away from love
When love comes chasing you
They say don't fall too hard
Or you'll just lose it all
They made these rules
They break them too
The same as us
So we don't need permission for nothing
Touch like you wanna be touched, yeah
Kiss like you wanna be kissed, yeah
Oh, we don't need permission for nothing
Drink like you wanna be drunk, yeah
Feel like you wanna feel something
Oh, we don't need permission
To love, to love
To love, to love, to love, to love
To love, to love, to love, to love
We can stay up all night if we want to
Dance in the dark if we want to
Take off our clothes if we want to
We don't need, no-no
We can lose our minds if we want to
Turn up the noise if we want to
Wake up the neighbours, drive them crazy
So we don't need permission for nothing
Touch like you wanna be touched, yeah
Kiss like you wanna be kissed, yeah
Oh, we don't need permission for nothing
Drink like you wanna be drunk, yeah
Feel like you wanna feel something
Oh, we don't need permission (To love)
For nothing
Touch like you wanna be touched, yeah (To love)
Kiss like you wanna be kissed, yeah (To love, to love, to love, to love)
Oh, we don't need permission for nothing (To love)
Drink like you wanna be drunk, yeah (To love)
Feel like you wanna feel something
(To love, to love, to love, to love)
Oh (To love, to love, to love, to love)
To love, to love, to love
We don't need permission to love
(Tribunnews.com)