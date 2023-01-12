Lirik Lagu Permission - New Hope Club: They Say Dont Fall Too Hard

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Permission yang dinyanyikan oleh New Hope Club.

Lagu Permission dirilis pada tahun 2020.

Lagu Permission memiliki durasi 3 menit 16 detik.

Lagu Permission memiliki genre musik pop.

Simak lirik lagu Permission yang dinyanyikan oleh New Hope Club dalam artikel berikut:

Sometimes we get confused

We never quite know what we want until the day we do

'Cause we don't get to choose

You can't just run away from love

When love comes chasing you

They say don't fall too hard

Or you'll just lose it all

They made these rules

They break them too

The same as us

So we don't need permission for nothing

Touch like you wanna be touched, yeah

Kiss like you wanna be kissed, yeah

Oh, we don't need permission for nothing

Drink like you wanna be drunk, yeah

Feel like you wanna feel something

Oh, so we don't need permission

Sometimes we get confused

We never quite know what we want until the day we do

'Cause we don't get to choose

You can't just run away from love

When love comes chasing you

They say don't fall too hard

Or you'll just lose it all

They made these rules

They break them too

The same as us

So we don't need permission for nothing

Touch like you wanna be touched, yeah

Kiss like you wanna be kissed, yeah

Oh, we don't need permission for nothing

Drink like you wanna be drunk, yeah

Feel like you wanna feel something

Oh, we don't need permission

To love, to love

To love, to love, to love, to love

To love, to love, to love, to love

We can stay up all night if we want to

Dance in the dark if we want to

Take off our clothes if we want to

We don't need, no-no

We can lose our minds if we want to

Turn up the noise if we want to

Wake up the neighbours, drive them crazy

So we don't need permission for nothing

Touch like you wanna be touched, yeah

Kiss like you wanna be kissed, yeah

Oh, we don't need permission for nothing

Drink like you wanna be drunk, yeah

Feel like you wanna feel something

Oh, we don't need permission (To love)

For nothing

Touch like you wanna be touched, yeah (To love)

Kiss like you wanna be kissed, yeah (To love, to love, to love, to love)

Oh, we don't need permission for nothing (To love)

Drink like you wanna be drunk, yeah (To love)

Feel like you wanna feel something

(To love, to love, to love, to love)

Oh (To love, to love, to love, to love)

To love, to love, to love

We don't need permission to love

