Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu Permission - New Hope Club: They Say Dont Fall Too Hard

Berikut lirik lagu Permission yang dinyanyikan oleh New Hope Club, lagu Permission dirilis pada tahun 2020.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu Permission - New Hope Club: They Say Dont Fall Too Hard
Tangkapan layar YouTube New Hope Club
Lirik lagu Permission yang dinyanyikan oleh New Hope Club, lagu Permission dirilis pada tahun 2020. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Permission yang dinyanyikan oleh New Hope Club.

Lagu Permission dirilis pada tahun 2020.

Lagu Permission memiliki durasi 3 menit 16 detik.

Lagu Permission memiliki genre musik pop.

Simak lirik lagu Permission yang dinyanyikan oleh New Hope Club dalam artikel berikut:

Sometimes we get confused
We never quite know what we want until the day we do
'Cause we don't get to choose
You can't just run away from love
When love comes chasing you

They say don't fall too hard
Or you'll just lose it all
They made these rules
They break them too
The same as us

So we don't need permission for nothing
Touch like you wanna be touched, yeah
Kiss like you wanna be kissed, yeah
Oh, we don't need permission for nothing
Drink like you wanna be drunk, yeah
Feel like you wanna feel something

Oh, so we don't need permission
Sometimes we get confused
We never quite know what we want until the day we do
'Cause we don't get to choose

You can't just run away from love
When love comes chasing you
They say don't fall too hard
Or you'll just lose it all
They made these rules

They break them too
The same as us
So we don't need permission for nothing
Touch like you wanna be touched, yeah
Kiss like you wanna be kissed, yeah

Oh, we don't need permission for nothing
Drink like you wanna be drunk, yeah
Feel like you wanna feel something
Oh, we don't need permission

To love, to love
To love, to love, to love, to love
To love, to love, to love, to love
We can stay up all night if we want to

Dance in the dark if we want to
Take off our clothes if we want to
We don't need, no-no
We can lose our minds if we want to
Turn up the noise if we want to

Wake up the neighbours, drive them crazy
So we don't need permission for nothing
Touch like you wanna be touched, yeah
Kiss like you wanna be kissed, yeah
Oh, we don't need permission for nothing

Drink like you wanna be drunk, yeah
Feel like you wanna feel something
Oh, we don't need permission (To love)
For nothing

Touch like you wanna be touched, yeah (To love)
Kiss like you wanna be kissed, yeah (To love, to love, to love, to love)
Oh, we don't need permission for nothing (To love)
Drink like you wanna be drunk, yeah (To love)

Feel like you wanna feel something
(To love, to love, to love, to love)
Oh (To love, to love, to love, to love)
To love, to love, to love
We don't need permission to love

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Permission
Lirik Lagu
New Hope Club
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

Jasa Penerjemah Bahasa Inggris Duri Selatan
Jasa Penerjemah Bahasa Inggris Duri Selatan
Rp40.000
DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
Jasa Penerjemah Bahasa Inggris Angke
Jasa Penerjemah Bahasa Inggris Angke
Rp40.000
DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
0857 3259 0133, Jasa Gapura Bata Ekspose Kepulauan Seribu
0857 3259 0133, Jasa Gapura Bata Ekspose Kepulauan Seribu
Rp300.000
DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
Jasa Pasang Baru Antena Tv HD & Parabola Digital, Parung Panjang
Jasa Pasang Baru Antena Tv HD & Parabola Digital, Parung Panjang
Rp500.000
Jawa Barat, Bogor
Jasa Penerjemah Bahasa Inggris Pinangsia
Jasa Penerjemah Bahasa Inggris Pinangsia
Rp40.000
DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
Dijual Rumah Legalitas Lengkap Siap Pakai - Bandung
Dijual Rumah Legalitas Lengkap Siap Pakai - Bandung
Rp881.000.000
Jawa Barat, Subang
Dijual Tanah Murah ex Kandang Ayam di Setu Cisaat, Cibening - Bekasi
Dijual Tanah Murah ex Kandang Ayam di Setu Cisaat, Cibening - Bekasi
Rp600.000
Jawa Barat, Aceh Barat
Pulpen Promosi Banner Custom Termurah
Pulpen Promosi Banner Custom Termurah
Rp6.000
Banten, Tangerang
Ori Radius Instalasi Jasa Pasang Penangkal Petir Bintaro 1-9 Genta Ahli Pasang Grounding Arde
Ori Radius Instalasi Jasa Pasang Penangkal Petir Bintaro 1-9 Genta Ahli Pasang Grounding Arde
Rp1.900.000
Banten, Tangerang Selatan
Internasional Freight Door To Door-Borongan Dari Eropa
Internasional Freight Door To Door-Borongan Dari Eropa
Rp40.000
DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
tanah murah pontianak bisa cassh tempo 15 bulan
tanah murah pontianak bisa cassh tempo 15 bulan
Rp19.900.000
Kalimantan Barat, Pontianak
Produksi Souvenir Topi Gunung Rimba Hat Bucket Custom Murah
Produksi Souvenir Topi Gunung Rimba Hat Bucket Custom Murah
Rp20.000
Banten, Tangerang
Internasional Freight Import Door To Door Express Dari Eropa
Internasional Freight Import Door To Door Express Dari Eropa
Rp40.000
DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
Pasang Antena TV Murah Antena Digital Set Top Box T2 Matrix - Jakarta Barat
Pasang Antena TV Murah Antena Digital Set Top Box T2 Matrix - Jakarta Barat
Rp450.000
DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
Black Garlic/Bawang Hitam Tunggal 500 gr/Obat Hipertensi/Bawang Lanang
Black Garlic/Bawang Hitam Tunggal 500 gr/Obat Hipertensi/Bawang Lanang
Rp147.000
DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
Gentavisualmandiri Ahli Dibidang Jasa Pasang Penangkal Petir Pamulang Tangerang selatan
Gentavisualmandiri Ahli Dibidang Jasa Pasang Penangkal Petir Pamulang Tangerang selatan
Rp1.900.000
Banten, Tangerang Selatan
Internasional Freight Import Door To Door Express Dari Hongkong
Internasional Freight Import Door To Door Express Dari Hongkong
Rp40.000
DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
Internasional Freight Import Door To Door Express
Internasional Freight Import Door To Door Express
Rp40.000
DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
Eunatural / Eu Natural Stone Breaker Obat Batu Ginjal / Empedu / Kemih - StoneBreaker
Eunatural / Eu Natural Stone Breaker Obat Batu Ginjal / Empedu / Kemih - StoneBreaker
Rp657.000
DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
Perumahan Ciledug Nataneila House 2
Perumahan Ciledug Nataneila House 2
Rp1,2 Milyar
Banten, Tangerang Kota
© 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan