Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu Nerves - DPR IAN, Lengkap dengan Terjemahannya

Lagu Nerves telah dirilis DPR IAN pada 12 Maret 2021 di kanal YouTube Dream Perfect Regime.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu Nerves - DPR IAN, Lengkap dengan Terjemahannya
Instagram @dprian
DPR IAN - Berikut lirik lagu Nerves yang dipopulerkan oleh DPR IAN, lengkap dengan terjemahannya. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Nerves yang dipopulerkan oleh DPR IAN, lengkap dengan terjemahannya.

Lagu Nerves telah dirilis DPR IAN pada 12 Maret 2021 di kanal YouTube Dream Perfect Regime.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Nerves yang Dipopulerkan oleh DPR IAN:

Hey girl, I heard you're leaving town
Hey girl, it might not matter now
Hey girl, maybe it worked somehow
That's what I tell myself
When you lie down tonight
So many times I could've held on
I still can't believe I left you alone
It tore me down to pieces, she'll never know
How much I wished, I never let you go

Hi, how you doing?
I heard you seem to be happy now
Hi, how you doin'?
Don't worry 'bout me 'cause I'm doing fine

So you came around my house
And you left your marks with your fingertips
I'm sitting where you sat down
And now he's looking for something meaningless

I'm getting, getting a little nervous (nervous)
I'm getting, getting to the surface (surface)
I'm getting, getting a little nervous (nervous)
I'm getting, getting to the surface (surface)

Hi, how you doing?
I heard you seem to be happy now
Hi, how you doing?
Don't worry 'bout me 'cause I'm doing fine

I'm doing fine, I'm doing fine
I'm doing fine, I'm doing fine
I'm doing fine, I'm doing fine
I'm doing fine, I'm doing fine
I'm doing fine, girl, I'm doing fine
I'm doing fine, I swear it's not a lie
I'm doing fine, girl, I'm doing fine
I'm doing fine, I swear it's not a lie

I'm getting, getting a little nervous (nervous)
I'm getting, getting to the surface (surface)
I'm getting, getting a little nervous (nervous)
I'm getting, getting to the surface (surface)

He's getting a little nervous
She's getting to the surface
You got a little nervous of running back to you
When you weren't there
And I'm sorry
I was hurting too much to know
That you were standing right there
And I'm sorry
I will sing this song to you
To tell you I really cared
And I'm sorry
When I left you all alone, girl, I know that wasn't fair
'Cause I loved you
He loved you, loved you

Terjemahan Lagu Nerves yang Dinyanyikan oleh DPR IAN:

Hai gadis, kudengar kau akan meninggalkan kota
Hei gadis, itu mungkin tidak masalah sekarang
Hei gadis, mungkin entah bagaimana itu berhasil
Itulah yang aku katakan pada diriku sendiri
Saat kamu berbaring malam ini
Berkali-kali aku bisa bertahan
Aku masih tidak percaya aku meninggalkanmu sendirian
Itu menghancurkanku berkeping-keping, dia tidak akan pernah tahu
Betapa aku berharap, aku tidak pernah membiarkanmu pergi

Hai, bagaimana kabarmu?
Kudengar kau tampak bahagia sekarang
Hai, bagaimana kabarmu?
Jangan khawatir tentang aku karena aku baik-baik saja

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Nerves
DPR IAN
Lirik Lagu
Terjemahan Lagu
Baca Juga

  • Tribun Shopping

    Review acer Aspire 3 A314-23M, Bertenaga Kencang AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Harga Rp 8 Jutaan

    Review acer Aspire 3 A314-23M, Bertenaga Kencang AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Harga Rp 8 Jutaan

    5 Tanda Laptop yang Terinfeksi Malware, Ancam Data-data Penting Penggunanya

    5 Tanda Laptop yang Terinfeksi Malware, Ancam Data-data Penting Penggunanya

    Dibekali dengan Sensor Andal, Simak 5 Rekomendasi Mouse Gaming Berikut

    Dibekali dengan Sensor Andal, Simak 5 Rekomendasi Mouse Gaming Berikut

    6 Tips Mencegah Sarang Laba-Laba, Bisa Gunakan Cara Sederhana dan Bahan Alami

    6 Tips Mencegah Sarang Laba-Laba, Bisa Gunakan Cara Sederhana dan Bahan Alami

    Buah Srikaya Ternyata Punya 5 Manfaat Ini untuk Kecantikan Kulitmu

    Buah Srikaya Ternyata Punya 5 Manfaat Ini untuk Kecantikan Kulitmu

    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Parfum Pria Wangi Segar Dan Lembut
    Parfum Pria Wangi Segar Dan Lembut
    Rp150.000
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    PROMO!!! CLUSTER BARU DI MAGELANG
    PROMO!!! CLUSTER BARU DI MAGELANG
    Rp428.250.000
    Jawa Tengah, Magelang
    Rumah Dengan Harga Terjangkau di Dekat InterContinental Bali Resort
    Rumah Dengan Harga Terjangkau di Dekat InterContinental Bali Resort
    Rp695.000.000
    Bali, Badung
    Serum Foundation Anti Luntur 0822-2333-0052
    Serum Foundation Anti Luntur 0822-2333-0052
    Rp148.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
    aplikasi kasir toko
    aplikasi kasir toko
    Rp1.799.000
    Riau, Pekanbaru
    Rumah Bandung Selatan murah meriah
    Rumah Bandung Selatan murah meriah
    Rp200.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Suplemen Pakan Domba Beluk Raja Sumenep
    Suplemen Pakan Domba Beluk Raja Sumenep
    Rp15.000
    Jawa Timur, Sumenep
    Souvenir Pulpen Plastik Raket Dengan Tali Custom Logo
    Souvenir Pulpen Plastik Raket Dengan Tali Custom Logo
    Rp2.700
    Banten, Tangerang
    KAVLING RELIGI SIMPEUREUM
    KAVLING RELIGI SIMPEUREUM
    Rp39.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Majalengka
    Jasa Penerjemah Bahasa Inggris Secara Resmi Dan Terpercaya Jakarta Barat | Honey Lingo
    Jasa Penerjemah Bahasa Inggris Secara Resmi Dan Terpercaya Jakarta Barat | Honey Lingo
    Rp40.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    TERPERCAYA!! 0852-5877-3400, Pelatihan Tiktok Marketing di Semarang
    TERPERCAYA!! 0852-5877-3400, Pelatihan Tiktok Marketing di Semarang
    Rp100.000
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang
    WA/TELP 0821-3296-1609, Agen Genteng Minimalis Yg Bagus Terdekat Di Ngawi
    WA/TELP 0821-3296-1609, Agen Genteng Minimalis Yg Bagus Terdekat Di Ngawi
    Rp5.800
    Jawa Timur, Ngawi
    Mobil Honda Jazz Tahun 2008 Bekas Matic Surat Lengkap Mesin Normal Siap Pakai - Nganjuk
    Mobil Honda Jazz Tahun 2008 Bekas Matic Surat Lengkap Mesin Normal Siap Pakai - Nganjuk
    Rp95.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Nganjuk
    PASANG CCTV MURAH PANTAU HP & MONITOR
    PASANG CCTV MURAH PANTAU HP & MONITOR
    Rp1.532.700
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Terima jasa pasang penangkal petir paket konvensional 2Aip lengkap + Grounding
    Terima jasa pasang penangkal petir paket konvensional 2Aip lengkap + Grounding
    Rp1.800.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
    Klinik terapi pengobatan alat vital balikpapan bpk Nurjaman
    Klinik terapi pengobatan alat vital balikpapan bpk Nurjaman
    Rp600.000
    Kalimantan Timur, Balikpapan
    Pembersih Wajah Cowok, 0822-2333-0052 (Bu Intan)
    Pembersih Wajah Cowok, 0822-2333-0052 (Bu Intan)
    Rp126.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
    Pabrik paving block grass terdekat diLowokwaru
    Pabrik paving block grass terdekat diLowokwaru
    Rp57.500
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    ahli pasang cctv kelapa gading jakarta utara
    ahli pasang cctv kelapa gading jakarta utara
    Rp4.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Utara
    Produsen Segel Meter PLN/PDAM | Segel Double Lock Berkualitas Kediri, WA : 0813-3355-9012
    Produsen Segel Meter PLN/PDAM | Segel Double Lock Berkualitas Kediri, WA : 0813-3355-9012
    Rp1.500
    Jawa Timur, Kediri
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan