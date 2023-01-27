Lirik Lagu Nerves - DPR IAN, Lengkap dengan Terjemahannya

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Nerves yang dipopulerkan oleh DPR IAN, lengkap dengan terjemahannya.

Lagu Nerves telah dirilis DPR IAN pada 12 Maret 2021 di kanal YouTube Dream Perfect Regime.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Nerves yang Dipopulerkan oleh DPR IAN:

Hey girl, I heard you're leaving town

Hey girl, it might not matter now

Hey girl, maybe it worked somehow

That's what I tell myself

When you lie down tonight

So many times I could've held on

I still can't believe I left you alone

It tore me down to pieces, she'll never know

How much I wished, I never let you go

Hi, how you doing?

I heard you seem to be happy now

Hi, how you doin'?

Don't worry 'bout me 'cause I'm doing fine

So you came around my house

And you left your marks with your fingertips

I'm sitting where you sat down

And now he's looking for something meaningless

I'm getting, getting a little nervous (nervous)

I'm getting, getting to the surface (surface)

I'm getting, getting a little nervous (nervous)

I'm getting, getting to the surface (surface)

Hi, how you doing?

I heard you seem to be happy now

Hi, how you doing?

Don't worry 'bout me 'cause I'm doing fine

I'm doing fine, I'm doing fine

I'm doing fine, I'm doing fine

I'm doing fine, I'm doing fine

I'm doing fine, I'm doing fine

I'm doing fine, girl, I'm doing fine

I'm doing fine, I swear it's not a lie

I'm doing fine, girl, I'm doing fine

I'm doing fine, I swear it's not a lie

I'm getting, getting a little nervous (nervous)

I'm getting, getting to the surface (surface)

I'm getting, getting a little nervous (nervous)

I'm getting, getting to the surface (surface)

He's getting a little nervous

She's getting to the surface

You got a little nervous of running back to you

When you weren't there

And I'm sorry

I was hurting too much to know

That you were standing right there

And I'm sorry

I will sing this song to you

To tell you I really cared

And I'm sorry

When I left you all alone, girl, I know that wasn't fair

'Cause I loved you

He loved you, loved you

Terjemahan Lagu Nerves yang Dinyanyikan oleh DPR IAN:

Hai gadis, kudengar kau akan meninggalkan kota

Hei gadis, itu mungkin tidak masalah sekarang

Hei gadis, mungkin entah bagaimana itu berhasil

Itulah yang aku katakan pada diriku sendiri

Saat kamu berbaring malam ini

Berkali-kali aku bisa bertahan

Aku masih tidak percaya aku meninggalkanmu sendirian

Itu menghancurkanku berkeping-keping, dia tidak akan pernah tahu

Betapa aku berharap, aku tidak pernah membiarkanmu pergi

Hai, bagaimana kabarmu?

Kudengar kau tampak bahagia sekarang

Hai, bagaimana kabarmu?

Jangan khawatir tentang aku karena aku baik-baik saja