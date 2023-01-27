Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Nerves - DPR IAN, Lengkap dengan Terjemahannya
Lagu Nerves telah dirilis DPR IAN pada 12 Maret 2021 di kanal YouTube Dream Perfect Regime.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu Nerves yang dipopulerkan oleh DPR IAN, lengkap dengan terjemahannya.
Berikut Lirik Lagu Nerves yang Dipopulerkan oleh DPR IAN:
Hey girl, I heard you're leaving town
Hey girl, it might not matter now
Hey girl, maybe it worked somehow
That's what I tell myself
When you lie down tonight
So many times I could've held on
I still can't believe I left you alone
It tore me down to pieces, she'll never know
How much I wished, I never let you go
Hi, how you doing?
I heard you seem to be happy now
Hi, how you doin'?
Don't worry 'bout me 'cause I'm doing fine
So you came around my house
And you left your marks with your fingertips
I'm sitting where you sat down
And now he's looking for something meaningless
I'm getting, getting a little nervous (nervous)
I'm getting, getting to the surface (surface)
I'm getting, getting a little nervous (nervous)
I'm getting, getting to the surface (surface)
Hi, how you doing?
I heard you seem to be happy now
Hi, how you doing?
Don't worry 'bout me 'cause I'm doing fine
I'm doing fine, I'm doing fine
I'm doing fine, I'm doing fine
I'm doing fine, I'm doing fine
I'm doing fine, I'm doing fine
I'm doing fine, girl, I'm doing fine
I'm doing fine, I swear it's not a lie
I'm doing fine, girl, I'm doing fine
I'm doing fine, I swear it's not a lie
I'm getting, getting a little nervous (nervous)
I'm getting, getting to the surface (surface)
I'm getting, getting a little nervous (nervous)
I'm getting, getting to the surface (surface)
He's getting a little nervous
She's getting to the surface
You got a little nervous of running back to you
When you weren't there
And I'm sorry
I was hurting too much to know
That you were standing right there
And I'm sorry
I will sing this song to you
To tell you I really cared
And I'm sorry
When I left you all alone, girl, I know that wasn't fair
'Cause I loved you
He loved you, loved you
Terjemahan Lagu Nerves yang Dinyanyikan oleh DPR IAN:
Hai gadis, kudengar kau akan meninggalkan kota
Hei gadis, itu mungkin tidak masalah sekarang
Hei gadis, mungkin entah bagaimana itu berhasil
Itulah yang aku katakan pada diriku sendiri
Saat kamu berbaring malam ini
Berkali-kali aku bisa bertahan
Aku masih tidak percaya aku meninggalkanmu sendirian
Itu menghancurkanku berkeping-keping, dia tidak akan pernah tahu
Betapa aku berharap, aku tidak pernah membiarkanmu pergi
Hai, bagaimana kabarmu?
Kudengar kau tampak bahagia sekarang
Hai, bagaimana kabarmu?
Jangan khawatir tentang aku karena aku baik-baik saja
