Lirik Lagu Overjoyed - Stevie Wonder: Overjoyed, Over Loved, Over Me

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Overjoyed dalam artikel berikut ini.

Petikan liriknya yakni 'Overjoyed, over loved, over me'.

Lagu berjudul Overjoyed dirilis sejak 1985 dan dinyanyikan oleh Stevie Wonder.

Lirik Lagu Overjoyed - Stevie Wonder

Over time, I've building my castle of love

Just for two, though you never knew you were my reason

I've gone much too far for you now to say

That I've got to throw my castle away

Over dreams, I have picked out a perfect come true

Though you never knew it was of you I've been dreaming

The sandman has come from too far away

For you to say come back some other day

And though you don't believe that they do

They do come true

For did my dreams

Come true when I looked at you

And maybe too, if you would believe

You too might be

Overjoyed, over loved, over me

Over hearts, I have painfully turned every stone

Just to find, I had found what I've searched to discover

I've come much too far for me now to find

The love that I've sought can never be mine

And though you don't believe that they do

They do come true

For did my dreams

Come true when I looked at you

And maybe too, if you would believe

You too might be

Overjoyed, over loved, over me

And though the odds say improbable

What do they know

For in romance

All true love needs is a chance

And maybe with a chance you will find

You too like I

Overjoyed, over loved, over you, over you

(Tribunnews.com)