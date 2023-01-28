Breaking News:
Tanggapan Wali Kota Blitar soal Ditangkapnya Mantan Wali Kota Blitar yang Terlibat Kasus Perampokan

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Memories - Conan Gray:  I Wish That You Would Stay In My Memories

Lagu Memories telah dirilis Conan Gray pada 15 April 2022 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Editor: Salma Fenty
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Memories - Conan Gray:  I Wish That You Would Stay In My Memories
Ladygunn
Conan Gray - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Memories - Conan Gray 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Memories yang dipopulerkan oleh Conan Gray di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Memories telah dirilis Conan Gray pada 15 April 2022 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Memories - Conan Gray:

[Intro]

One, two

[Verse 1]

     G

It's been a couple months

Bm                Em

That's just about enough time

D              C                                G

For me to stop cryin' when I look at all the pictures

                   Am                         D

Now I kinda smile, I haven't felt that in a while

     G

It's late, I hear the door

Bm                   Em

Bell ringin' and it's pourin'

D              C                                G

I open up that door, see your brown eyes at the entrance

You just wanna talk and

Am                D

I can't turn away a wet dog

[Pre-Chorus]

    G            Bm            Em

But please don't ruin this for me

D                    C                G

Please don't make it harder than it already is

    Am7            D

I'm trying to get over this

[Chorus]

G                       D

  I wish that you would stay in my memories

Em                  D

  But you show up today just to ruin things

C                      Em

I wanna put you in the past 'cause I'm traumatized

Am7                          D

But you're not lettin' me do that 'cause tonight

           G                                 D

You're all drunk in my kitchen curled in the fetal position

         Em                       D

Too busy playin' the victim to be listenin' to me

          C                       Em

When I say "I wish that you would stay in my memories"

Am7             D

In my memories, stay in my memories

[Verse 2]

    G                     Bm                   Em

Now I can't say "Goodbye" if you stay here the whole night

D                            C

You see it's hard to find an end to somethin' that you keep beginning

G

Over and over again

Am                        D

I promise that the ending always stays the same

           G                 Bm                  Em             D

So there's no good reason to make believin' that we could ever exist again

                C

I can't be your friend, can't be your lover

             G                                              Am

Can't be the reason we hold back each other from falling in love

              D

With somebody other than me

[Chorus]

G                       D

  I wish that you would stay in my memories

Em                  D

  But you show up today just to ruin things

C                      Em

I wanna put you in the past 'cause I'm traumatized

Am7                          D

But you're not lettin' me do that 'cause tonight

           G                                 D

You're all drunk in my kitchen curled in the fetal position

         Em                       D

Too busy playin' the victim to be listenin' to me

          C                       Em

When I say "I wish that you would stay in my memories"

Am7             D

In my memories, stay in my memories

[Bridge]

C          Cm

Since you came

  G                   B

I guess I'll let you stay

       C           Cm

For as long as it takes

             G               D/F#

To grab your books and your coat

          Em         D

And that one good cologne

          B7                  C

That you bought when we were fighting

             G           D/F#          Em           D

'Cause it's still on my clothes, everything that I own

        B7                 C

And it makes me feel like dying

      B               C

I was barely just surviving

[Chorus]

G                       D

  I wish that you would stay in my memories

Em                  D

  But you show up today just to ruin things

C                      Em

I wanna put you in the past 'cause I'm traumatized

Am7                          D

But you're not lettin' me do that 'cause tonight

           G                                 D

You're all drunk in my kitchen curled in the fetal position

         Em                       D

Too busy playin' the victim to be listenin' to me

          C                       Em

When I say "I wish that you would stay in my memories"

Am7             D

In my memories, stay in my memories

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Heather - Conan Gray: I Still Remember, Third of December Sweater

Musik Video:

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar
Memories
Conan Gray
Baca Juga

  • Tribun Shopping

    Hemat Pengeluaran Bulanan, Simak 5 Tips Ampuh Merawat Mouse Agar Tetap Awet

    Hemat Pengeluaran Bulanan, Simak 5 Tips Ampuh Merawat Mouse Agar Tetap Awet

    Review realme C35, Handphone dengan Desain Stylish dan Kamera 50 MP Harga Rp 2 Jutaan

    Review realme C35, Handphone dengan Desain Stylish dan Kamera 50 MP Harga Rp 2 Jutaan

    5 Rekomendasi Speaker Tambahan untuk Laptop, Hasilkan Suara Bertenaga

    5 Rekomendasi Speaker Tambahan untuk Laptop, Hasilkan Suara Bertenaga

    Manfaat Buah Mengkudu, Meskipun Tampilannya Kurang Menarik Ternyata Bisa Bikin Kamu Cantik

    Manfaat Buah Mengkudu, Meskipun Tampilannya Kurang Menarik Ternyata Bisa Bikin Kamu Cantik

    5 Rekomendasi Tablet Harga Terjangkau, Cocok untuk Hiburan Maupun Produktivitas

    5 Rekomendasi Tablet Harga Terjangkau, Cocok untuk Hiburan Maupun Produktivitas

    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    rumah mewah karanganyar rumah tasikmadu karanganyar rumah karanganyar perumahan karanganyartasikmadu
    rumah mewah karanganyar rumah tasikmadu karanganyar rumah karanganyar perumahan karanganyartasikmadu
    Rp550.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Karanganyar
    Rumah Modern Minimalis 2 Lantai Berooftop di daerah Dago Bandung Harga Terjangkau Mulai dari 800 jut
    Rumah Modern Minimalis 2 Lantai Berooftop di daerah Dago Bandung Harga Terjangkau Mulai dari 800 jut
    Rp837.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Rumah Lelang Mewah Cilandak KKO Jakarta Selatan
    Rumah Lelang Mewah Cilandak KKO Jakarta Selatan
    Rp7,5 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    DIPASARKAN KAVLING+RUMAH RAMADHAN ASRI
    DIPASARKAN KAVLING+RUMAH RAMADHAN ASRI
    Rp335.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Majalengka
    Herbana Herbamojo 60 Kapsul Obat Stamina Pria Alami Herba Mojo
    Herbana Herbamojo 60 Kapsul Obat Stamina Pria Alami Herba Mojo
    Rp301.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Gaviscon Dual Action obat maag kunyah 48 tablet
    Gaviscon Dual Action obat maag kunyah 48 tablet
    Rp350.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    KAPSUL EKSTRAK IKAN GABUS KUTUK ALBUMIN ALBUPLUS OBAT HERBAL KANKER
    KAPSUL EKSTRAK IKAN GABUS KUTUK ALBUMIN ALBUPLUS OBAT HERBAL KANKER
    Rp322.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    PROMO Paket Usaha Roti Gembong White Koffie Kekinian
    PROMO Paket Usaha Roti Gembong White Koffie Kekinian
    Rp3.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Kudus
    RUMAH MURAH SECOND SIAP HUNI DI PURWOMARTANI
    RUMAH MURAH SECOND SIAP HUNI DI PURWOMARTANI
    Rp575.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Jual Cepat Kavling SHM siap Bangun di Cikeas hadap Utara
    Jual Cepat Kavling SHM siap Bangun di Cikeas hadap Utara
    Rp3.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Paket Bisnis Makanan Terlaris Secret Toast
    Paket Bisnis Makanan Terlaris Secret Toast
    Rp2.999.000
    Jawa Tengah, Kudus
    Jasa Motivasi Dan Inspirasi Terbaik
    Jasa Motivasi Dan Inspirasi Terbaik
    Rp3.500.000
    Kalimantan Tengah, Palangka Raya
    RUKO 2Lt TEPI JALAN RAYA DEKAT HOTEL SEMERU PASURUAN KOTA
    RUKO 2Lt TEPI JALAN RAYA DEKAT HOTEL SEMERU PASURUAN KOTA
    Rp3,5 Milyar
    Jawa Timur, Pasuruan Kota
    Bubuk Minuman Coklat Premium Viral
    Bubuk Minuman Coklat Premium Viral
    Rp55.000
    Jawa Tengah, Kudus
    Rumah Subsidi Murah di Dutaland Residence Sukamekar Bekasi Dekat Gerbang Tol Gabus
    Rumah Subsidi Murah di Dutaland Residence Sukamekar Bekasi Dekat Gerbang Tol Gabus
    Rp168.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi
    RUMAH TERMURAH CUMAN 200 JUTAAN DEKAT DENGAN KAMPUS MERCU BUANA DAN UMY JOGJA
    RUMAH TERMURAH CUMAN 200 JUTAAN DEKAT DENGAN KAMPUS MERCU BUANA DAN UMY JOGJA
    Rp270.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Distributor Ayam Mandy Bakar Aceh Singkil
    Distributor Ayam Mandy Bakar Aceh Singkil
    Rp40.000
    Aceh, Aceh Singkil
    Toko Elektronik Pasang Antena Tv Digital HD & Set Top Box 2023, Sunter - Jakarta Utara
    Toko Elektronik Pasang Antena Tv Digital HD & Set Top Box 2023, Sunter - Jakarta Utara
    Rp550.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Utara
    RUMAH MURAH 2 LANTAI DEKAT POLRES SLEMAN YOGYAKARTA LUAS TANAH 120 M2
    RUMAH MURAH 2 LANTAI DEKAT POLRES SLEMAN YOGYAKARTA LUAS TANAH 120 M2
    Rp745.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Rumah mewah di Malang view pegunungan harga 600 jutaan
    Rumah mewah di Malang view pegunungan harga 600 jutaan
    Rp637.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan