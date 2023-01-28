Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Memories - Conan Gray:  I Wish That You Would Stay In My Memories

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Memories yang dipopulerkan oleh Conan Gray di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Memories telah dirilis Conan Gray pada 15 April 2022 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Memories - Conan Gray:

[Intro]

One, two

[Verse 1]

G

It's been a couple months

Bm Em

That's just about enough time

D C G

For me to stop cryin' when I look at all the pictures

Am D

Now I kinda smile, I haven't felt that in a while

G

It's late, I hear the door

Bm Em

Bell ringin' and it's pourin'

D C G

I open up that door, see your brown eyes at the entrance

You just wanna talk and

Am D

I can't turn away a wet dog

[Pre-Chorus]

G Bm Em

But please don't ruin this for me

D C G

Please don't make it harder than it already is

Am7 D

I'm trying to get over this

[Chorus]

G D

I wish that you would stay in my memories

Em D

But you show up today just to ruin things

C Em

I wanna put you in the past 'cause I'm traumatized

Am7 D

But you're not lettin' me do that 'cause tonight

G D

You're all drunk in my kitchen curled in the fetal position

Em D

Too busy playin' the victim to be listenin' to me

C Em

When I say "I wish that you would stay in my memories"

Am7 D

In my memories, stay in my memories

[Verse 2]

G Bm Em

Now I can't say "Goodbye" if you stay here the whole night

D C

You see it's hard to find an end to somethin' that you keep beginning

G

Over and over again

Am D

I promise that the ending always stays the same

G Bm Em D

So there's no good reason to make believin' that we could ever exist again

C

I can't be your friend, can't be your lover

G Am

Can't be the reason we hold back each other from falling in love

D

With somebody other than me

[Chorus]

G D

I wish that you would stay in my memories

Em D

But you show up today just to ruin things

C Em

I wanna put you in the past 'cause I'm traumatized

Am7 D

But you're not lettin' me do that 'cause tonight

G D

You're all drunk in my kitchen curled in the fetal position

Em D

Too busy playin' the victim to be listenin' to me

C Em

When I say "I wish that you would stay in my memories"

Am7 D

In my memories, stay in my memories

[Bridge]

C Cm

Since you came

G B

I guess I'll let you stay

C Cm

For as long as it takes

G D/F#

To grab your books and your coat

Em D

And that one good cologne

B7 C

That you bought when we were fighting

G D/F# Em D

'Cause it's still on my clothes, everything that I own

B7 C

And it makes me feel like dying

B C

I was barely just surviving

[Chorus]

G D

I wish that you would stay in my memories

Em D

But you show up today just to ruin things

C Em

I wanna put you in the past 'cause I'm traumatized

Am7 D

But you're not lettin' me do that 'cause tonight

G D

You're all drunk in my kitchen curled in the fetal position

Em D

Too busy playin' the victim to be listenin' to me

C Em

When I say "I wish that you would stay in my memories"

Am7 D

In my memories, stay in my memories

