Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Memories - Conan Gray: I Wish That You Would Stay In My Memories
Lagu Memories telah dirilis Conan Gray pada 15 April 2022 di kanal YouTube-nya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Memories - Conan Gray:
[Intro]
One, two
[Verse 1]
G
It's been a couple months
Bm Em
That's just about enough time
D C G
For me to stop cryin' when I look at all the pictures
Am D
Now I kinda smile, I haven't felt that in a while
G
It's late, I hear the door
Bm Em
Bell ringin' and it's pourin'
D C G
I open up that door, see your brown eyes at the entrance
You just wanna talk and
Am D
I can't turn away a wet dog
[Pre-Chorus]
G Bm Em
But please don't ruin this for me
D C G
Please don't make it harder than it already is
Am7 D
I'm trying to get over this
[Chorus]
G D
I wish that you would stay in my memories
Em D
But you show up today just to ruin things
C Em
I wanna put you in the past 'cause I'm traumatized
Am7 D
But you're not lettin' me do that 'cause tonight
G D
You're all drunk in my kitchen curled in the fetal position
Em D
Too busy playin' the victim to be listenin' to me
C Em
When I say "I wish that you would stay in my memories"
Am7 D
In my memories, stay in my memories
[Verse 2]
G Bm Em
Now I can't say "Goodbye" if you stay here the whole night
D C
You see it's hard to find an end to somethin' that you keep beginning
G
Over and over again
Am D
I promise that the ending always stays the same
G Bm Em D
So there's no good reason to make believin' that we could ever exist again
C
I can't be your friend, can't be your lover
G Am
Can't be the reason we hold back each other from falling in love
D
With somebody other than me
[Chorus]
G D
I wish that you would stay in my memories
Em D
But you show up today just to ruin things
C Em
I wanna put you in the past 'cause I'm traumatized
Am7 D
But you're not lettin' me do that 'cause tonight
G D
You're all drunk in my kitchen curled in the fetal position
Em D
Too busy playin' the victim to be listenin' to me
C Em
When I say "I wish that you would stay in my memories"
Am7 D
In my memories, stay in my memories
[Bridge]
C Cm
Since you came
G B
I guess I'll let you stay
C Cm
For as long as it takes
G D/F#
To grab your books and your coat
Em D
And that one good cologne
B7 C
That you bought when we were fighting
G D/F# Em D
'Cause it's still on my clothes, everything that I own
B7 C
And it makes me feel like dying
B C
I was barely just surviving
[Chorus]
G D
I wish that you would stay in my memories
Em D
But you show up today just to ruin things
C Em
I wanna put you in the past 'cause I'm traumatized
Am7 D
But you're not lettin' me do that 'cause tonight
G D
You're all drunk in my kitchen curled in the fetal position
Em D
Too busy playin' the victim to be listenin' to me
C Em
When I say "I wish that you would stay in my memories"
Am7 D
In my memories, stay in my memories
Musik Video:
