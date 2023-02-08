Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Wish You Were Here - Neck Deep: If a Picture is All That I Have
Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Wish You Were Here - Neck Deep. Terdapat petikan lirik "If a picture is all that I have"
Enggar Kusuma Wardani
Garudea Prabawati
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah lirik dan terjemahan lagu Wish You Were Here yang dinyanyikan oleh Neck Deep.
Grup band Pop Punk, Neck Deep, merilis lagu Wish You Were Here pada 18 Agustus 2017.
Lagu Wish You Were Here masuk ke dalam album Neck Deep bertajuk The Peace and The Panic.
Petikan lirik dalam lagu Wish You Were Here yakni "If a picture is all that I have, I can picture the times that we won't get back".
Makna lirik lagu Wish You Were Here ini dipersembahkan bagi mendiang ayahnya yang telah pergi lebih dulu.
Lirik dan Terjamahan Lagu Wish You Were Here - Neck Deep
Take it slow, tell me all, how you’ve grown
Pelan-pelan saja, ceritakan semuanya, bagaimana kau tumbuh
Just for me, could we all reminisce?
Hanya untukku, bisakah kita mengenang kembali?
Better yet, here’s a pen, make a list
Lebih baik lagi, ini sebuah pena, buatlah sebuah daftar
Fill it full with all the things I’ve missed
Isilah sampai penuh dengan semua hal yang aku lewatkan
Cause I could barely drive past the school
Karena aku hampir tidak bisa mengemudi melewati sekolah
Without stopping to think of you
Tanpa berhenti karena memikirkanmu
And how we used to act the fool
Dan bagaimana dulu kita bertindak bodoh
But worst of all I wish I’d called
Tapi yang terburuk, aku berharap dulu aku meneleponmu
