Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Wish You Were Here - Neck Deep: If a Picture is All That I Have

Album The Peace and The Panic - Lirik dan terjemahan lagu Wish You Were Here - Neck Deep. Terdapat petikan lirik "If a picture is all that I have, I can picture the times that we won't get back".

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah lirik dan terjemahan lagu Wish You Were Here yang dinyanyikan oleh Neck Deep.

Grup band Pop Punk, Neck Deep, merilis lagu Wish You Were Here pada 18 Agustus 2017.

Lagu Wish You Were Here masuk ke dalam album Neck Deep bertajuk The Peace and The Panic.

Petikan lirik dalam lagu Wish You Were Here yakni "If a picture is all that I have, I can picture the times that we won't get back".

Makna lirik lagu Wish You Were Here ini dipersembahkan bagi mendiang ayahnya yang telah pergi lebih dulu.

Lirik dan Terjamahan Lagu Wish You Were Here - Neck Deep

Take it slow, tell me all, how you’ve grown

Pelan-pelan saja, ceritakan semuanya, bagaimana kau tumbuh

Just for me, could we all reminisce?

Hanya untukku, bisakah kita mengenang kembali?

Better yet, here’s a pen, make a list

Lebih baik lagi, ini sebuah pena, buatlah sebuah daftar

Fill it full with all the things I’ve missed

Isilah sampai penuh dengan semua hal yang aku lewatkan

Cause I could barely drive past the school

Karena aku hampir tidak bisa mengemudi melewati sekolah

Without stopping to think of you

Tanpa berhenti karena memikirkanmu

And how we used to act the fool

Dan bagaimana dulu kita bertindak bodoh

But worst of all I wish I’d called

Tapi yang terburuk, aku berharap dulu aku meneleponmu