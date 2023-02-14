Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Only When I Sleep - The Corrs: But It's Only When I Sleep, I See You In My Dreams

Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Only When I Sleep yang dipopulerkan oleh The Corrs. Lengkap dengan video klipnya.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Only When I Sleep yang dipopulerkan oleh The Corrs.

Lagu Only When I Sleep dirilis pada tahun 1997, silam.

Lagu ini termuat dalam album kedua The Corrs yang bertajuk Talk on Corners.

Only When I Sleep - The Corrs

[Verse 1]
Bm      A               E
You're only just a dreamboat
                    Bm
Sailing in my head
       A                       E
You swim my secret ocean
                            Bm
Of coral blue and red
        A                       E
Your smell is incense burning
                               G
Your touch is silken yet
                                   D
It reaches through my skin
                          G
Moving from within
                              F#
And clutches at my breast

[Chorus]
                              Bm
But it's only when I sleep
                        D
I see you in my dreams
                           E
Got me spinning round and round
             Em       A
Turning upside down
                              Bm
But I only hear you breathe
                            D
Somewhere in my sleep
                          E
Got me spinning round and round
             Em       A
Turning upside down
                             Bm
But it's only when I sleep

[Verse 2]
                  A                E
And when I wake from slumber
                                   Bm
Your shadow's disappeared
        A                      E
Your breath is just a sea mist
                         Bm
Surrounding my body
      A                              E
I'm working through the daytime
                                 G
But when it's time to rest
                       D
I'm lying in my bed
                        G
Listening to my breath
                        F#
Falling from the edge

[Chorus]
                              Bm
But it's only when I sleep
                        D
I see you in my dreams
                           E
Got me spinning round and round
             Em       A
Turning upside down
                              Bm
But I only hear you breathe
                            D
Somewhere in my sleep
                           E
Got me spinning round and round
             Em       A
Turning upside down
                              Bm
But it's only when I sleep

                 D
Yeah Yeah Yeah
                G
Yeah Yeah Yeah
                F#
Yeah Yeah Yeah
                              Bm
But it's only when I sleep

[Solo]
Bm, D, E, Em, A
Bm, D, E, Em, A, Bm

                                      D
It's reaching through my skin
                          G
Moving from within
                              F#
And clutches at my breast...

[Chorus]
                              Bm
But it's only when I sleep
                        D
I see you in my dreams
                           E
Got me spinning round and round
             Em       A
Turning upside down
                              Bm
But I only hear you breathe
                            D
Somewhere in my sleep
                           E
Got me spinning round and round
             Em       A
Turning upside down
                              Bm
But it's only when I sleep

