Chord Gitar Only When I Sleep - The Corrs: But It's Only When I Sleep, I See You In My Dreams

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Only When I Sleep yang dipopulerkan oleh The Corrs.

Lagu Only When I Sleep dirilis pada tahun 1997, silam.

Lagu ini termuat dalam album kedua The Corrs yang bertajuk Talk on Corners.

Only When I Sleep - The Corrs

[Verse 1]

Bm A E

You're only just a dreamboat

Bm

Sailing in my head

A E

You swim my secret ocean

Bm

Of coral blue and red

A E

Your smell is incense burning

G

Your touch is silken yet

D

It reaches through my skin

G

Moving from within

F#

And clutches at my breast

[Chorus]

Bm

But it's only when I sleep

D

I see you in my dreams

E

Got me spinning round and round

Em A

Turning upside down

Bm

But I only hear you breathe

D

Somewhere in my sleep

E

Got me spinning round and round

Em A

Turning upside down

Bm

But it's only when I sleep

[Verse 2]

A E

And when I wake from slumber

Bm

Your shadow's disappeared

A E

Your breath is just a sea mist

Bm

Surrounding my body

A E

I'm working through the daytime

G

But when it's time to rest

D

I'm lying in my bed

G

Listening to my breath

F#

Falling from the edge

[Chorus]

Bm

But it's only when I sleep

D

I see you in my dreams

E

Got me spinning round and round

Em A

Turning upside down

Bm

But I only hear you breathe

D

Somewhere in my sleep

E

Got me spinning round and round

Em A

Turning upside down

Bm

But it's only when I sleep

D

Yeah Yeah Yeah

G

Yeah Yeah Yeah

F#

Yeah Yeah Yeah

Bm

But it's only when I sleep

[Solo]

Bm, D, E, Em, A

Bm, D, E, Em, A, Bm

D

It's reaching through my skin

G

Moving from within

F#

And clutches at my breast...

[Chorus]

Bm

But it's only when I sleep

D

I see you in my dreams

E

Got me spinning round and round

Em A

Turning upside down

Bm

But I only hear you breathe

D

Somewhere in my sleep

E

Got me spinning round and round

Em A

Turning upside down

Bm

But it's only when I sleep

