Chord Gitar Only When I Sleep - The Corrs: But It's Only When I Sleep, I See You In My Dreams
Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Only When I Sleep yang dipopulerkan oleh The Corrs. Lengkap dengan video klipnya.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Only When I Sleep yang dipopulerkan oleh The Corrs.
Lagu Only When I Sleep dirilis pada tahun 1997, silam.
Lagu ini termuat dalam album kedua The Corrs yang bertajuk Talk on Corners.
Only When I Sleep - The Corrs
[Verse 1]
Bm A E
You're only just a dreamboat
Bm
Sailing in my head
A E
You swim my secret ocean
Bm
Of coral blue and red
A E
Your smell is incense burning
G
Your touch is silken yet
D
It reaches through my skin
G
Moving from within
F#
And clutches at my breast
[Chorus]
Bm
But it's only when I sleep
D
I see you in my dreams
E
Got me spinning round and round
Em A
Turning upside down
Bm
But I only hear you breathe
D
Somewhere in my sleep
E
Got me spinning round and round
Em A
Turning upside down
Bm
But it's only when I sleep
[Verse 2]
A E
And when I wake from slumber
Bm
Your shadow's disappeared
A E
Your breath is just a sea mist
Bm
Surrounding my body
A E
I'm working through the daytime
G
But when it's time to rest
D
I'm lying in my bed
G
Listening to my breath
F#
Falling from the edge
[Chorus]
Bm
But it's only when I sleep
D
I see you in my dreams
E
Got me spinning round and round
Em A
Turning upside down
Bm
But I only hear you breathe
D
Somewhere in my sleep
E
Got me spinning round and round
Em A
Turning upside down
Bm
But it's only when I sleep
D
Yeah Yeah Yeah
G
Yeah Yeah Yeah
F#
Yeah Yeah Yeah
Bm
But it's only when I sleep
[Solo]
Bm, D, E, Em, A
Bm, D, E, Em, A, Bm
D
It's reaching through my skin
G
Moving from within
F#
And clutches at my breast...
[Chorus]
Bm
But it's only when I sleep
D
I see you in my dreams
E
Got me spinning round and round
Em A
Turning upside down
Bm
But I only hear you breathe
D
Somewhere in my sleep
E
Got me spinning round and round
Em A
Turning upside down
Bm
But it's only when I sleep
