Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Numb Little Bug - Em Beihold: If You Feel the Same as Me

Lirik Lagu Numb Little Bug - Em Beihold: And I Just Wanna See, If You Feel the Same as Me

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Numb Little Bug yang dipopulerkan oleh Em Beihold berikut ini.

Lagu Numb Little Bug dirilis oleh Em Beihold pada 2022 kemarin.

Wanita kelahiran 21 Januari 1999 ini merupakan penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Amerika Serikat (AS).

Lirik Lagu Numb Little Bug - Em Beihold:

I don't feel a single thing

Have the pills done too much?

Haven't caught up with my friends in weeks

And now we're outta touch

I've been drivin' in LA

And the world, it feels too big

Like a floating ball that's bound to break

Snap my psyche like a twig

And I just wanna see

If you feel the same as me

Do you ever get a little bit tired of life?

Like you're not really happy but you don't wanna die

Like you're hangin' by a thread but you gotta survive

'Cause you gotta survive

Like your body's in the room but you're not really there

Like you have empathy inside but you don't really care

Like you're fresh outta love but it's been in the air

Am I past repair?

A little bit tired of trying to care when I don't

A little bit tired of quick repairs to cope

A little bit tired of sinkin', there's water in my boat

I'm barely breathin', tryna stay afloat

So I got these quick repairs to cope

Guess I'm just broken and broke

The prescription's on its way

With a name I can't pronounce

And the dose I gotta take

Boy, I wish that I could count

'Cause I just wanna see

If this could make me happy

Do you ever get a little bit tired of life?

Like you're not really happy but you don't wanna die

Like you're hangin' by a thread but you gotta survive

'Cause you gotta survive

Like your body's in the room but you're not really there

Like you have empathy inside but you don't really care

Like you're fresh out of love but it's been in the air

Am I past repair?

A little bit tired of trying to care when I don't

A little bit tired of quick repairs to cope

A little bit tired of sinkin', there's water in my boat

I'm barely breathin', tryna stay afloat

So I got these quick repairs to cope

Do you ever get a little bit tired of life?

Like you're not really happy but you don't wanna die

Like a numb little bug that's gotta survive

That's gotta survive

Terjemahan Lagu