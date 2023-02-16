Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Numb Little Bug - Em Beihold: If You Feel the Same as Me
Simak lirik lagu Numb Little Bug yang dipopulerkan oleh Em Beihold berikut ini.
Penulis:
Andari Wulan Nugrahani
Editor:
Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Numb Little Bug yang dipopulerkan oleh Em Beihold berikut ini.
Lagu Numb Little Bug dirilis oleh Em Beihold pada 2022 kemarin.
Wanita kelahiran 21 Januari 1999 ini merupakan penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu asal Amerika Serikat (AS).
Lirik Lagu Numb Little Bug - Em Beihold:
I don't feel a single thing
Have the pills done too much?
Haven't caught up with my friends in weeks
And now we're outta touch
I've been drivin' in LA
And the world, it feels too big
Like a floating ball that's bound to break
Snap my psyche like a twig
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bumerang - Tulus: Sibuk Merakit Bumerang Tuk Menyerangmu
And I just wanna see
If you feel the same as me
Do you ever get a little bit tired of life?
Like you're not really happy but you don't wanna die
Like you're hangin' by a thread but you gotta survive
'Cause you gotta survive
Like your body's in the room but you're not really there
Like you have empathy inside but you don't really care
Like you're fresh outta love but it's been in the air
Am I past repair?
A little bit tired of trying to care when I don't
A little bit tired of quick repairs to cope
A little bit tired of sinkin', there's water in my boat
I'm barely breathin', tryna stay afloat
So I got these quick repairs to cope
Guess I'm just broken and broke
The prescription's on its way
With a name I can't pronounce
And the dose I gotta take
Boy, I wish that I could count
'Cause I just wanna see
If this could make me happy
Do you ever get a little bit tired of life?
Like you're not really happy but you don't wanna die
Like you're hangin' by a thread but you gotta survive
'Cause you gotta survive
Like your body's in the room but you're not really there
Like you have empathy inside but you don't really care
Like you're fresh out of love but it's been in the air
Am I past repair?
A little bit tired of trying to care when I don't
A little bit tired of quick repairs to cope
A little bit tired of sinkin', there's water in my boat
I'm barely breathin', tryna stay afloat
So I got these quick repairs to cope
Do you ever get a little bit tired of life?
Like you're not really happy but you don't wanna die
Like a numb little bug that's gotta survive
That's gotta survive
Terjemahan Lagu
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Yang Terlupakan - Dhyo Haw: Tak Cukup Tutur Kata Tuk Hapuskan Semua
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Cinta Sederhana - Raisa: Tak Slalu Berbunga-Bunga Namun Ku Pastikan Ada
|Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Strangers by Nature - Adele: Will I Ever Get There
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu The Power of Love - Celine Dion: Cause I'm Your Lady, and You Are My Man