Chord Gitar One Drop - Bob Marley & The Wailers: They Made The World So Hard

Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu One Drop yang dinyanyikan oleh Bob Marley dan The Wailers. Kunci dimainkan dari G.

Editor: Salma Fenty
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu One Drop yang dinyanyikan oleh Bob Marley dan The Wailers. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu One Drop yang dinyanyikan oleh Bob Marley bersama grup band-nya, The Wailers.

Lagu One Drop dirilis pada tahun 1979 yang termuat dalam album Survival.

One Drop - Bob Marley & The Wailers

[Chorus]
                            G      Em
Feel it in the one drop
C                                          D
And we'll still find time to rap
                                    G    Em
We're making the one stop
C                        D
The generation gap
                               G Em
So feel this drum beat
C                    D
As it beats within
                      G Em
Playing a rhythm
C                                     D
resisting against the system
              G          Em                      C
Ooh-we I know Jah'd never let us down
C                                  D
Pull your rights from wrong
G           Em                      C
I know Jah'd never let us down
D
Oh no! oh no! oh no!

[Verse]

G                                        Em
They made the world so hard
C                                      D
Everyday the people are dying
G                             Em       C           D
From hunger and starvation, lamentation
G                       Em
But read it in Revelation
C                                  D
You'll find your redemption
G                                                                      Em
And then you give us the teaching of His Majesty
            C                                    D
For we no want no devil philosophy

[Chorus]
                             G        Em
Feel it on the one drop
C                                     D
And we still find time to rap
                                    G     Em
We're making the one stop
C                          D
And we fill in the gap
                             G    Em
So feel this drum beat
C                  D           G                    Em
As it beats within, playing a rhythm
C                                       D
Fighting against ism and skism

