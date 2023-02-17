Chord Gitar One Drop - Bob Marley & The Wailers: They Made The World So Hard

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu One Drop yang dinyanyikan oleh Bob Marley bersama grup band-nya, The Wailers.



Lagu One Drop dirilis pada tahun 1979 yang termuat dalam album Survival.

One Drop - Bob Marley & The Wailers

[Chorus]

G Em

Feel it in the one drop

C D

And we'll still find time to rap

G Em

We're making the one stop

C D

The generation gap

G Em

So feel this drum beat

C D

As it beats within

G Em

Playing a rhythm

C D

resisting against the system

G Em C

Ooh-we I know Jah'd never let us down

C D

Pull your rights from wrong

G Em C

I know Jah'd never let us down

D

Oh no! oh no! oh no!

[Verse]

G Em

They made the world so hard

C D

Everyday the people are dying

G Em C D

From hunger and starvation, lamentation

G Em

But read it in Revelation

C D

You'll find your redemption

G Em

And then you give us the teaching of His Majesty

C D

For we no want no devil philosophy

[Chorus]

G Em

Feel it on the one drop

C D

And we still find time to rap

G Em

We're making the one stop

C D

And we fill in the gap

G Em

So feel this drum beat

C D G Em

As it beats within, playing a rhythm

C D

Fighting against ism and skism

