Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar One Drop - Bob Marley & The Wailers: They Made The World So Hard
Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu One Drop yang dinyanyikan oleh Bob Marley dan The Wailers. Kunci dimainkan dari G.
Penulis:
Yurika Nendri Novianingsih
Editor:
Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu One Drop yang dinyanyikan oleh Bob Marley bersama grup band-nya, The Wailers.
Lagu One Drop dirilis pada tahun 1979 yang termuat dalam album Survival.
One Drop - Bob Marley & The Wailers
[Chorus]
G Em
Feel it in the one drop
C D
And we'll still find time to rap
G Em
We're making the one stop
C D
The generation gap
G Em
So feel this drum beat
C D
As it beats within
G Em
Playing a rhythm
C D
resisting against the system
G Em C
Ooh-we I know Jah'd never let us down
C D
Pull your rights from wrong
G Em C
I know Jah'd never let us down
D
Oh no! oh no! oh no!
[Verse]
G Em
They made the world so hard
C D
Everyday the people are dying
G Em C D
From hunger and starvation, lamentation
G Em
But read it in Revelation
C D
You'll find your redemption
G Em
And then you give us the teaching of His Majesty
C D
For we no want no devil philosophy
[Chorus]
G Em
Feel it on the one drop
C D
And we still find time to rap
G Em
We're making the one stop
C D
And we fill in the gap
G Em
So feel this drum beat
C D G Em
As it beats within, playing a rhythm
C D
Fighting against ism and skism
(Tribunnews.com)