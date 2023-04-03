Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Peaches - Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar: There's Nothing Like Your Touch

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu Peaches yang dinyanyikan oleh Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar & Giveon ini telah dirilis pada 19 Maret 2021.

Lagu ini juga masuk ke dalam album terbaru Justin Bieber yang bertajuk sama yakni Peaches.

Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Peaches - Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar & Giveon:

I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh yeah, shit)

I get my weed from California (That's that shit)

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Bad ass bitch)

I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)

And I say, oh (Oh)

The way I breathe you in (In)

It's the texture of your skin

I want to wrap my arms around you, babe, and never let you go

And I say, oh

There's nothing like your touch

It's the way you lift me up

Yeah, and I'll be right here with you till the end

You ain't sure yetI got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh yeah, shit)

I get my weed from California (That's that shit)

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Bad ass bitch)

I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)

But I'm for ya

All I can want

All I can wish for

Nights alone that we miss more

And days we save as souvenirs

There's no time I wanna make more time

And give you my whole life

I left my girl, I'm in my Yorker

Hate to leave, her call it torture

Remember when I couldn't hold her

Left her baggage for a mover

I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh yeah, shit)

I get my weed from California (That's that shit)

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Bad ass bitch)

I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)

I get the feeling so I'm sure

Hand in my hand because I'm yours, I can't

I can't pretend, I can't ignore you're right for me

Don't think you want to know just where I've been, no

Don't be distracted

The one I need is right in my arms

Your kisses taste the sweetest with mine

And I'll be right here with ya till the end of time

I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh yeah, shit)

I get my weed from California (That's that shit)

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Bad ass bitch)

I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)

I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh yeah, shit)

I get my weed from California (That's that shit)

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Bad ass bitch)

I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)

I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh yeah, shit)

I get my weed from California (That's that shit)

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Bad ass bitch)

I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)

I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh yeah, shit)

I get my weed from California (That's that shit)

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Bad ass bitch)

I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)

Terjemahan Indonesia