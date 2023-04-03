Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Peaches - Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar: There's Nothing Like Your Touch

Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu dan terjemahan Peaches yang dipopulerkan oleh Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar.

Lirik lagu dan terjemahan Peaches - Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar & Giveon 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu Peaches yang dinyanyikan oleh Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar & Giveon ini telah dirilis pada 19 Maret 2021.

Lagu ini juga masuk ke dalam album terbaru Justin Bieber yang bertajuk sama yakni Peaches.

Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Peaches - Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar & Giveon: 

I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh yeah, shit)
I get my weed from California (That's that shit)
I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Bad ass bitch)
I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)

And I say, oh (Oh)
The way I breathe you in (In)
It's the texture of your skin
I want to wrap my arms around you, babe, and never let you go
And I say, oh

There's nothing like your touch
It's the way you lift me up
Yeah, and I'll be right here with you till the end

But I'm for ya
All I can want
All I can wish for
Nights alone that we miss more
And days we save as souvenirs
There's no time I wanna make more time
And give you my whole life
I left my girl, I'm in my Yorker
Hate to leave, her call it torture
Remember when I couldn't hold her
Left her baggage for a mover

I get the feeling so I'm sure
Hand in my hand because I'm yours, I can't
I can't pretend, I can't ignore you're right for me
Don't think you want to know just where I've been, no
Don't be distracted
The one I need is right in my arms
Your kisses taste the sweetest with mine
And I'll be right here with ya till the end of time

Terjemahan Indonesia

