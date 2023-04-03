Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Peaches - Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar: There's Nothing Like Your Touch
Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu dan terjemahan Peaches yang dipopulerkan oleh Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu Peaches yang dinyanyikan oleh Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar & Giveon ini telah dirilis pada 19 Maret 2021.
Lagu ini juga masuk ke dalam album terbaru Justin Bieber yang bertajuk sama yakni Peaches.
Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Peaches - Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar & Giveon:
I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh yeah, shit)
I get my weed from California (That's that shit)
I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Bad ass bitch)
I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)
And I say, oh (Oh)
The way I breathe you in (In)
It's the texture of your skin
I want to wrap my arms around you, babe, and never let you go
And I say, oh
There's nothing like your touch
It's the way you lift me up
Yeah, and I'll be right here with you till the end
You ain't sure yetI got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh yeah, shit)
I get my weed from California (That's that shit)
I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Bad ass bitch)
I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)
But I'm for ya
All I can want
All I can wish for
Nights alone that we miss more
And days we save as souvenirs
There's no time I wanna make more time
And give you my whole life
I left my girl, I'm in my Yorker
Hate to leave, her call it torture
Remember when I couldn't hold her
Left her baggage for a mover
I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh yeah, shit)
I get my weed from California (That's that shit)
I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Bad ass bitch)
I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)
I get the feeling so I'm sure
Hand in my hand because I'm yours, I can't
I can't pretend, I can't ignore you're right for me
Don't think you want to know just where I've been, no
Don't be distracted
The one I need is right in my arms
Your kisses taste the sweetest with mine
And I'll be right here with ya till the end of time
I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh yeah, shit)
I get my weed from California (That's that shit)
I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Bad ass bitch)
I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)
I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh yeah, shit)
I get my weed from California (That's that shit)
I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Bad ass bitch)
I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)
I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh yeah, shit)
I get my weed from California (That's that shit)
I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Bad ass bitch)
I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)
I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh yeah, shit)
I get my weed from California (That's that shit)
I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Bad ass bitch)
I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)
Terjemahan Indonesia
