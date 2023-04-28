Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu STRONGER - NCT Dream: This Is Time to Be Stronger
Simak lirik beserta terjemahan lagu STRONGER yang dinyanyikan oleh NCT Dream. Lagu ini bagian dari album ketiga NCT Dream bertajuk We Boom.
Dian Hastuti
bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik beserta terjemahan lagu STRONGER yang dipopulerkan oleh boy group Korea Selatan, NCT Dream.
Grup musik asuhan agensi SM Entertainment, NCT Dream merilis album ketiganya bertajuk We Boom pada 26 Juli2019 silam.
Lagu STRONGER merupakan single urutan ke-2 dalam album ketiga milik NCT Dream itu.
Secara lengkap lirik dan terjemahan lagu STRONGER yang dilantunkan oleh NCT Dream dapat disimak di bawah ini:
Lirik Lagu STRONGER - NCT Dream
[Intro]
Ayy, yeah, yeah, yeah
You know what time it is, uh
Eh, ayy, yeah, yeah
[Verse 1]
Listen eorin yang ttedeul
(No no)
Anya Every time we hungry right
(Oh man)
Ultari ollata Area
(Like bomb)
Deoneun chimmukharago hajima
Urin supsogi deo eoullyeo
Tto domang danigeman boyeo
(Make you money)
Off white jeonggeul sok tom soyeo
Wiheomhan igoseul moeomhae ssak gochyeo
[Pre-Chorus 1]
Naege gareuchideon geon
Seoni anin neoye pyeoneil ppun
Eodumi tturyeothaejyeo
Deouk seonmyeonghi nal bichun bit
[Chorus]
Nega wonhaetteon Silence
Neoye bandaero nan wechyeo
(I love it)
Nan neol geudaero bichwonael Mirrors
Nae soneuro da kkaebuswo
This is time to be stronger
Buditchilsurok deo Stronger
Neukkyeojyeo I’m stronger
Neoro inhae nan deo ganghaejyeo ga Stronger
[Post-Chorus]
Feels like it’s getting stronger stronger
[Verse 2]
Sum shwil ttaeman bulpyeonhae ikkat Paineun
Juib juib nareul deo jageukhae bwa
Spoiler trailer surprise
Storyneun imi wonderful
Uri sone kkin
Jeonbu jiul geonteullet
Miraee namneun geon uri
[Pre-Chorus 2]
Nega nal jwigo heundeuldeon
Naege mukkin neoran saseureul
Ijen da kkeuneo naelge
Neoreul hyanghae danggyeojin Trigger
[Chorus]
Nega wonhaetteon Silence
Neoye bandaero nan wechyeo
(I love it)
Nan neol geudaero bichwonael Mirrors
Nae soneuro da kkaebuswo
This is time to be stronger
Buditchilsurok deo Stronger
(Feel so good)
Neukkyeojyeo I’m stronger
(We gon’ do it like)
Neoro inhae nan deo ganghaejyeo ga
[Post-Chorus]
Stronger hey stronger
Hey hey yeah stronger
(You know)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
