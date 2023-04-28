Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu STRONGER - NCT Dream: This Is Time to Be Stronger

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik beserta terjemahan lagu STRONGER yang dipopulerkan oleh boy group Korea Selatan, NCT Dream.

Grup musik asuhan agensi SM Entertainment, NCT Dream merilis album ketiganya bertajuk We Boom pada 26 Juli2019 silam.

Lagu STRONGER merupakan single urutan ke-2 dalam album ketiga milik NCT Dream itu.

Secara lengkap lirik dan terjemahan lagu STRONGER yang dilantunkan oleh NCT Dream dapat disimak di bawah ini:

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan We Go Up - NCT Dream: Sijak Buteo Da, Yesang Bakke Nollaun Style

Lirik Lagu STRONGER - NCT Dream

[Intro]

Ayy, yeah, yeah, yeah

You know what time it is, uh

Eh, ayy, yeah, yeah

[Verse 1]

Listen eorin yang ttedeul

(No no)

Anya Every time we hungry right

(Oh man)

Ultari ollata Area

(Like bomb)

Deoneun chimmukharago hajima

Urin supsogi deo eoullyeo

Tto domang danigeman boyeo

(Make you money)

Off white jeonggeul sok tom soyeo

Wiheomhan igoseul moeomhae ssak gochyeo

[Pre-Chorus 1]

Naege gareuchideon geon

Seoni anin neoye pyeoneil ppun

Eodumi tturyeothaejyeo

Deouk seonmyeonghi nal bichun bit

[Chorus]

Nega wonhaetteon Silence

Neoye bandaero nan wechyeo

(I love it)

Nan neol geudaero bichwonael Mirrors

Nae soneuro da kkaebuswo

This is time to be stronger

Buditchilsurok deo Stronger

Neukkyeojyeo I’m stronger

Neoro inhae nan deo ganghaejyeo ga Stronger

[Post-Chorus]

Feels like it’s getting stronger stronger

[Verse 2]

Sum shwil ttaeman bulpyeonhae ikkat Paineun

Juib juib nareul deo jageukhae bwa

Spoiler trailer surprise

Storyneun imi wonderful

Uri sone kkin

Jeonbu jiul geonteullet

Miraee namneun geon uri

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu BOOM - NCT Dream, Lengkap dengan Terjemahannya

[Pre-Chorus 2]

Nega nal jwigo heundeuldeon

Naege mukkin neoran saseureul

Ijen da kkeuneo naelge

Neoreul hyanghae danggyeojin Trigger

[Chorus]

Nega wonhaetteon Silence

Neoye bandaero nan wechyeo

(I love it)

Nan neol geudaero bichwonael Mirrors

Nae soneuro da kkaebuswo

This is time to be stronger

Buditchilsurok deo Stronger

(Feel so good)

Neukkyeojyeo I’m stronger

(We gon’ do it like)

Neoro inhae nan deo ganghaejyeo ga

[Post-Chorus]

Stronger hey stronger

Hey hey yeah stronger

(You know)