10 Lagu Coldplay yang Populer di Spotify: Something Just Like This, Fix You hingga Sparks

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah 10 daftar lagu Coldplay yang populer di Spotify, lengkap dengan liriknya.

Coldplay dikabarkan akan menggelar konser di Jakarta pada 15 November 2023.

Kabar terkait Coldplay konser di Jakarta tersebut muncul dari unggahan cerita akun Instagram @jkt.spot pada Rabu (3/5/2023).

Terlepas dari rumor tersebut, pada Mei 2023 ini Coldplay tengah menggelar World Tour bertajuk 'Coldplay Music of the Sphere' di United Kingdom, Eropa.

Sebagai informasi, Coldplay merupakan grup band asal Inggris yang beranggotakan Jonny Buckland, Chris Martin, Guy Berryman and Will Champion.

Grup band Coldplay telah memulai kariernya sejak 1998.

Selama berkarier hingga kini, Coldplay telah merilis sejumlah karya lagu.

Berikut 10 lagu Coldplay yang populer di platform musik Spotify:

10 Lagu Coldplay yang Populer di Spotify

1. Something Just Like This (2,1 Miliar)

Lirik:

I’ve been reading books of old

The legends and the myths

Achilles and his gold

Hercules and his gifts

Spider-Man’s control

And Batman with his fists

And clearly I don’t see myself upon that list

But she said where d’you wanna go?

How much you wanna risk?

I’m not looking for somebody

With some superhuman gifts

Some superhero, some fairytale bliss

Just something I can turn to, somebody I can kiss

I want something just like this

Do do do do do do do

Do do do do do do do

Do do do do do do

Oh I want something just like this

Do do do do do do

Do do do do do do do

Do do do do do do

Oh I want something just like this

Oh I want something just like this

I’ve been reading books of old

The legends and the myths

The testaments they told

The moon and its eclipse

Superman unrolls

A suit before he lifts

But I’m not the kind of person that it fits