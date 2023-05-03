10 Lagu Coldplay yang Populer di Spotify: Something Just Like This, Fix You hingga Sparks

Berikut 10 lagu Coldplay yang populer di Spotify. Ada Something Just Like This, Fix You hingga Sparks. Dilengkapi dengan lirik lagunya.

Coldplay, grup band asal Inggris - 10 lagu Coldplay paling populer di Spotify. Mulai dari Something Just Like This, Fix You hingga Sparks. Dilengkapi dengan lirik lagunya. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah 10 daftar lagu Coldplay yang populer di Spotify, lengkap dengan liriknya.

Coldplay dikabarkan akan menggelar konser di Jakarta pada 15 November 2023.

Kabar terkait Coldplay konser di Jakarta tersebut muncul dari unggahan cerita akun Instagram @jkt.spot pada Rabu (3/5/2023).

Terlepas dari rumor tersebut, pada Mei 2023 ini Coldplay tengah menggelar World Tour bertajuk 'Coldplay Music of the Sphere' di United Kingdom, Eropa.

Sebagai informasi, Coldplay merupakan grup band asal Inggris yang beranggotakan Jonny Buckland, Chris Martin, Guy Berryman and Will Champion.

Grup band Coldplay telah memulai kariernya sejak 1998.

Selama berkarier hingga kini, Coldplay telah merilis sejumlah karya lagu.

Berikut 10 lagu Coldplay yang populer di platform musik Spotify:

10 Lagu Coldplay yang Populer di Spotify

1. Something Just Like This (2,1 Miliar)

Lirik:

I’ve been reading books of old
The legends and the myths
Achilles and his gold
Hercules and his gifts
Spider-Man’s control
And Batman with his fists
And clearly I don’t see myself upon that list

But she said where d’you wanna go?
How much you wanna risk?
I’m not looking for somebody
With some superhuman gifts
Some superhero, some fairytale bliss
Just something I can turn to, somebody I can kiss
I want something just like this
Do do do do do do do
Do do do do do do do
Do do do do do do
Oh I want something just like this
Do do do do do do
Do do do do do do do
Do do do do do do
Oh I want something just like this
Oh I want something just like this

I’ve been reading books of old
The legends and the myths
The testaments they told
The moon and its eclipse
Superman unrolls
A suit before he lifts
But I’m not the kind of person that it fits

