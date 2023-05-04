Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Wish You The Best - Lewis Capaldi: I Wanna Say I Miss The Green In Your Eyes
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Wish You The Best dari Lewis Capaldi.
Penulis:
Nurkhasanah
Editor:
Nanda Lusiana Saputri
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Wish You The Best dalam artikel ini.
Wish You The Best merupakan lagu dari Lewis Capaldi.
Video musik Wish You The Best dirilis pada 14 April 2023 di kanal YouTube Lewis Capaldi.
Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Wish You The Best - Lewis Capaldi: I Wanna Say, I Wish That You Never Left
Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu How Im Feeling Now - Lewis Capaldi: That Seems to Leave Me So Unsatisfied
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Wish You The Best - Lewis Capaldi:
Intro: C
C
I miss knowing what you're thinking
G
And hearing how your day has been
Am G
Do you think you could tell me
F
Everything darling?
-G C
But leave out every part about him
C
Right now you're probably by the ocean
G
While I'm still out here in the rain
Am G
With every day that passes
F
By since we've spoken
-G Am
It's like Glasgow seems further from L.A
G F
Maybe it's supposed to be this way
Reff:
C
But oh my love
I wanna say I miss the green
G
In your eyes
And when I said we could be friends
Am
Guess I lied
G
I wanna say
F
I wish that you never left
Oh, but instead,
-G C
I only wish you the best
C
I wanna say without you
G
Everything's wrong
And you were everything
Am
I need all along
G
I wanna say
F
I wish that you never left
Fm
Oh but instead
(C)
I only wish you the best
C
Well I can't help but notice
G
You seem happier than ever now
Am G
And I guess that I should tell you that
F
I'm sorry
-G Am
It seems I was the problem somehow
G F
Maybe I only brought you down
Reff:
C
But, oh my love
I wanna say, I miss the green
G
In your eyes
And when I said we could be friends
Am
Guess I lied
G
I wanna say
F
I wish that you never left
Oh, but instead,
-G C
I only wish you the best
C
I wanna say without you
G
Everything's wrong
And you were everything
Am
I need all along
G
I wanna say
F
I wish that you never left
Fm
Oh but instead
(C)
I only wish you the best
C G
But oh my love oooh oh
Am G F
Oh my love oooh oh oh
C
Wish I could say it's something
G
I really mean
But I want you happy
Am
Whether or not it's with me
G F
I wanna say I wish that you never left
Reff:
Oh but instead
C
I only wish you the best
I wanna say without you
G
Everything's wrong
And you were everything
E/G# Am
I need all along
G
I wanna say
F
I wish that you never left
Fm
Oh but instead
C
I only wish you the best
(Tribunnews.com)