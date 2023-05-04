Chord Gitar Wish You The Best - Lewis Capaldi: I Wanna Say I Miss The Green In Your Eyes

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Wish You The Best dari Lewis Capaldi.

Wish You The Best merupakan lagu dari Lewis Capaldi.

Video musik Wish You The Best dirilis pada 14 April 2023 di kanal YouTube Lewis Capaldi.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Wish You The Best - Lewis Capaldi:

Intro: C

C

I miss knowing what you're thinking

G

And hearing how your day has been

Am G

Do you think you could tell me

F

Everything darling?

-G C

But leave out every part about him

C

Right now you're probably by the ocean

G

While I'm still out here in the rain

Am G

With every day that passes

F

By since we've spoken

-G Am

It's like Glasgow seems further from L.A

G F

Maybe it's supposed to be this way

Reff:

C

But oh my love

I wanna say I miss the green

G

In your eyes

And when I said we could be friends

Am

Guess I lied

G

I wanna say

F

I wish that you never left

Oh, but instead,

-G C

I only wish you the best

C

I wanna say without you

G

Everything's wrong

And you were everything

Am

I need all along

G

I wanna say

F

I wish that you never left

Fm

Oh but instead

(C)

I only wish you the best

C

Well I can't help but notice

G

You seem happier than ever now

Am G

And I guess that I should tell you that

F

I'm sorry

-G Am

It seems I was the problem somehow

G F

Maybe I only brought you down

Reff:

C

But, oh my love

I wanna say, I miss the green

G

In your eyes

And when I said we could be friends

Am

Guess I lied

G

I wanna say

F

I wish that you never left

Oh, but instead,

-G C

I only wish you the best

C

I wanna say without you

G

Everything's wrong

And you were everything

Am

I need all along

G

I wanna say

F

I wish that you never left

Fm

Oh but instead

(C)

I only wish you the best

C G

But oh my love oooh oh



Am G F

Oh my love oooh oh oh

C

Wish I could say it's something

G

I really mean

But I want you happy

Am

Whether or not it's with me

G F

I wanna say I wish that you never left

Reff:

Oh but instead

C

I only wish you the best

I wanna say without you

G

Everything's wrong

And you were everything

E/G# Am

I need all along

G

I wanna say

F

I wish that you never left

Fm

Oh but instead

C

I only wish you the best

