10 Lagu Sum 41 yang Populer di Spotify, Band Asal Kanada yang Umumkan akan Bubar di 2023

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah 10 lagu Sum 41 yang populer di Spotify dilengkapi dengan liriknya.

Band Pop Punk asal Kanada, Sum 41, mengumumkan akan bubar pada 2023 ini.

Kabar mengejutkan tersebut diumumkan oleh Sum 41 melalui akun Instagram resminya @sum41 pada Senin (8/9/2023).

"Sum 41 akan dibubarkan. Kami masih akan menyelesaikan semua jadwal tur kami tahun ini dan kami menantikan untuk merilis album terakhir kami Heaven :x: Hell bersama dengan tur dunia terakhir untuk merayakannya," tulis akun @sum41 pada caption.

Diketahui band Sum 41 telah memulai karier sejak 1996.

Selama perjalanan kariernya, Sum 41 telah melahirkan sejumlah karya lagu.

Berikut, 10 lagu Sum 41 yang populer di platform musik Spotify:

1. In Too Deep (400 Juta)

Lirik:

The faster we’re falling,

We’re stopping and stalling.

We’re running in circles again

Just as things we’re looking up

You said it wasn’t good enough.

But still we’re trying one more time.

Maybe we’re just trying to hard.

When really it’s closer than it is too far

Cause I’m in too deep, and I’m trying to keep,

Up above in my head, instead of going under.

Cause I’m in too deep, and I’m trying to keep,

Up above in my head, instead of going under.

Instead of going under.

Seems like each time

I’m with you I loose my mind,

Because I’m bending over backwards to relate.

It’s one thing to complain

But when you’re driving me insane

Well then I think it’s time that we took a break.