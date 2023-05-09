10 Lagu Sum 41 yang Populer di Spotify, Band Asal Kanada yang Umumkan akan Bubar di 2023

Simak 10 lagu Sum 41 terpopuler di Spotify. Band Sum 41 umumkan akan bubar tahun ini setelah rilis album terakhir.

zoom-inlihat foto 10 Lagu Sum 41 yang Populer di Spotify, Band Asal Kanada yang Umumkan akan Bubar di 2023
Sum41.com
Sum 41 saat di Boston, Massachusetts pada Oktober 2016 - 10 lagu Sum 41 paling populer di Spotify. Band Sum 41 mengumumkan akan bubar pada 2023. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah 10 lagu Sum 41 yang populer di Spotify dilengkapi dengan liriknya.

Band Pop Punk asal Kanada, Sum 41, mengumumkan akan bubar pada 2023 ini.

Kabar mengejutkan tersebut diumumkan oleh Sum 41 melalui akun Instagram resminya @sum41 pada Senin (8/9/2023).

"Sum 41 akan dibubarkan. Kami masih akan menyelesaikan semua jadwal tur kami tahun ini dan kami menantikan untuk merilis album terakhir kami Heaven :x: Hell bersama dengan tur dunia terakhir untuk merayakannya," tulis akun @sum41 pada caption.

Diketahui band Sum 41 telah memulai karier sejak 1996.

Selama perjalanan kariernya, Sum 41 telah melahirkan sejumlah karya lagu.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Walking Disaster - SUM 41, dari Kunci C: And Now Ive Been Gone for So Long

Berikut, 10 lagu Sum 41 yang populer di platform musik Spotify:

10 Lagu Sum 41 yang Populer di Spotify

1. In Too Deep (400 Juta)

Lirik:

The faster we’re falling,
We’re stopping and stalling.
We’re running in circles again
Just as things we’re looking up
You said it wasn’t good enough.
But still we’re trying one more time.

Maybe we’re just trying to hard.
When really it’s closer than it is too far

Cause I’m in too deep, and I’m trying to keep,
Up above in my head, instead of going under.
Cause I’m in too deep, and I’m trying to keep,
Up above in my head, instead of going under.
Instead of going under.

Seems like each time
I’m with you I loose my mind,
Because I’m bending over backwards to relate.
It’s one thing to complain
But when you’re driving me insane
Well then I think it’s time that we took a break.

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
