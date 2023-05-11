Daftar Lagu Coldplay yang Populer: Something Just Like This, Fix You, Yellow hingga Paradise

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak inilah beberapa lagu Coldplay yang populer, lengkap dengan liriknya.

Diketahui, Coldplay akan menggelar konser di Stadion Gelora Bung Karno (GBK), Jakarta pada 15 November 2023.

Konser tersebut merupakan tur Asia dan Australia yang bertajuk 'Music of the Spheres'.

Harga tiket resmi konser Coldplay di Jakarta 2023 juga telah dirilis Promotor PK Entertainment dan Third Eye Management melalui akun Instagram @temgmt pada Kamis (11/5/2023).

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Viva La Vida - Coldplay: I Hear Jerusalem Bells are Ringing

Sebagai informasi, Coldplay merupakan grup band asal Inggris yang beranggotakan empat personel yakni Chris Martin sebagai vokalis, Jonny Buckland sebagai gitaris, Guy Berryman sebagai basis, dan Will Champion sebagai drummer.

Sepanjang kariernya, Coldplay telah banyak merilis sejumlah lagu-lagu populer sebagai berikut:

10 Lagu Coldplay Paling Populer

1. Something Just Like This

Lirik:

I’ve been reading books of old

The legends and the myths

Achilles and his gold

Hercules and his gifts

Spider-Man’s control

And Batman with his fists

And clearly I don’t see myself upon that list

But she said where d’you wanna go?

How much you wanna risk?

I’m not looking for somebody

With some superhuman gifts

Some superhero, some fairytale bliss

Just something I can turn to, somebody I can kiss

I want something just like this

Do do do do do do do

Do do do do do do do

Do do do do do do

Oh I want something just like this

Do do do do do do

Do do do do do do do

Do do do do do do

Oh I want something just like this

Oh I want something just like this

I’ve been reading books of old

The legends and the myths

The testaments they told

The moon and its eclipse

Superman unrolls

A suit before he lifts

But I’m not the kind of person that it fits

She said where d’you wanna go?

How much you wanna risk?

I’m not looking for somebody

With some superhuman gifts

Some superhero, some fairytale bliss

Just something I can turn to, somebody I can miss

Oh I want something just like this

Do do do do do do

Do do do do do do do

Do do do do do do

Oh I want something just like this

Do do do do do do

Do do do do do do do

Do do do do do do

Oh I want something just like this

Oh I want something just like this

Where d’you wanna go?

How much you wanna risk?

I’m not looking for somebody

With some superhuman gifts

Some superhero, some fairytale bliss

"Just something I can turn to, somebody I can kiss