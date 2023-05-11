Daftar Lagu Coldplay yang Populer: Something Just Like This, Fix You, Yellow hingga Paradise

Coldplay akan menggelar konser di Jakarta pada 15 November 2023, berikut 10 lagu Coldplay paling populer.

Penulis: Lanny Latifah
zoom-inlihat foto Daftar Lagu Coldplay yang Populer: Something Just Like This, Fix You, Yellow hingga Paradise
Instagram.com/coldplay
Coldplay akan menggelar konser di Stadion Gelora Bung Karno (GBK), Jakarta pada 15 November 2023. Inilah beberapa lagu Coldplay yang populer, lengkap dengan liriknya. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak inilah beberapa lagu Coldplay yang populer, lengkap dengan liriknya.

Diketahui, Coldplay akan menggelar konser di Stadion Gelora Bung Karno (GBK), Jakarta pada 15 November 2023.

Konser tersebut merupakan tur Asia dan Australia yang bertajuk 'Music of the Spheres'.

Harga tiket resmi konser Coldplay di Jakarta 2023 juga telah dirilis Promotor PK Entertainment dan Third Eye Management melalui akun Instagram @temgmt pada Kamis (11/5/2023).

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Viva La Vida - Coldplay: I Hear Jerusalem Bells are Ringing

Sebagai informasi, Coldplay merupakan grup band asal Inggris yang beranggotakan empat personel yakni Chris Martin sebagai vokalis, Jonny Buckland sebagai gitaris, Guy Berryman sebagai basis, dan Will Champion sebagai drummer.

Sepanjang kariernya, Coldplay telah banyak merilis sejumlah lagu-lagu populer sebagai berikut:

10 Lagu Coldplay Paling Populer

1. Something Just Like This

Lirik:

I’ve been reading books of old
The legends and the myths
Achilles and his gold
Hercules and his gifts
Spider-Man’s control
And Batman with his fists
And clearly I don’t see myself upon that list

But she said where d’you wanna go?
How much you wanna risk?
I’m not looking for somebody
With some superhuman gifts
Some superhero, some fairytale bliss
Just something I can turn to, somebody I can kiss
I want something just like this
Do do do do do do do
Do do do do do do do
Do do do do do do
Oh I want something just like this
Do do do do do do
Do do do do do do do
Do do do do do do
Oh I want something just like this
Oh I want something just like this

I’ve been reading books of old
The legends and the myths
The testaments they told
The moon and its eclipse
Superman unrolls
A suit before he lifts
But I’m not the kind of person that it fits

She said where d’you wanna go?
How much you wanna risk?
I’m not looking for somebody
With some superhuman gifts
Some superhero, some fairytale bliss
Just something I can turn to, somebody I can miss
Oh I want something just like this
Do do do do do do
Do do do do do do do
Do do do do do do
Oh I want something just like this
Do do do do do do
Do do do do do do do
Do do do do do do
Oh I want something just like this
Oh I want something just like this

Where d’you wanna go?
How much you wanna risk?
I’m not looking for somebody
With some superhuman gifts
Some superhero, some fairytale bliss
"Just something I can turn to, somebody I can kiss

2. Yellow
Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Coldplay
Lagu Coldplay
Something Just Like This
fix you
Yellow
BERITA TERKAIT
harga-tiket-coldplay.jpg

Harga Tiket Konser Coldplay di Jakarta 15 November 2023, Kategori Termahal Dibanderol Rp11 Juta

1 jam lalu

empat-hal-yang-akan-ada-saat-konser-coldplay-music-of-the-spheres-world-tour-di-jakarta.jpg

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Viva La Vida - Coldplay: I Hear Jerusalem Bells are Ringing

4 jam lalu

  • Review Saramonic BlinkMe 2.4GHz Wireless Smart Microphone Touchscreen, Sentuhan Masa Depan Audio
    Aksesoris Laptop
    Review Saramonic BlinkMe 2.4GHz Wireless Smart Microphone Touchscreen, Sentuhan Masa Depan Audio
    Review EROC Hand Mixer Electric Wireless, Mixer Tanpa Kabel dengan 3 Pengaturan Kecepatan
    Alat Elektronik
    Review EROC Hand Mixer Electric Wireless, Mixer Tanpa Kabel dengan 3 Pengaturan Kecepatan
    7 Tips Perawatan Rambut Berhijab, Keramas Rutin jadi yang Paling Utama
    Tips Haircare
    7 Tips Perawatan Rambut Berhijab, Keramas Rutin jadi yang Paling Utama
    5 Hal yang Harus Dilakukan jika Handphone Kemasukan Air, Jangan Panik Dulu
    Tips Handphone
    5 Hal yang Harus Dilakukan jika Handphone Kemasukan Air, Jangan Panik Dulu
    5 Rekomendasi Headphone Bluetooth Mulai Rp 300 Ribuan, Anti Ribet Tinggal Sambungkan
    Aksesoris Laptop
    5 Rekomendasi Headphone Bluetooth Mulai Rp 300 Ribuan, Anti Ribet Tinggal Sambungkan
    5 Rekomendasi HP SAMSUNG di Bawah Rp 4 Jutaan, Spek Mumpuni untuk Harian hingga Gaming
    Produk Handphone
    5 Rekomendasi HP SAMSUNG di Bawah Rp 4 Jutaan, Spek Mumpuni untuk Harian hingga Gaming
    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Sewa Tempat Tidur Medis Standar Manual Dan Elektrik Sidoarjo
    Sewa Tempat Tidur Medis Standar Manual Dan Elektrik Sidoarjo
    Rp700.000
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    Rumah siap huni di area Sulfat
    Rumah siap huni di area Sulfat
    Rp1,1 Milyar
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    D Rumah LT. 72 m² di Villa Nusa Indah Bojongkulur
    D Rumah LT. 72 m² di Villa Nusa Indah Bojongkulur
    Rp260.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    jasa Babysister dan Art
    jasa Babysister dan Art
    Rp2.500.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Dikontrakkan Menyewakan DiSewa Untuk Gudang Pergudangan Warehouse TB Simatupang Cilandak
    Dikontrakkan Menyewakan DiSewa Untuk Gudang Pergudangan Warehouse TB Simatupang Cilandak
    Rp185.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Telp 0819.101010.97, Sewa Tempat Tidur Pasien Standar Manual Dan Elektrik Sidoarjo
    Telp 0819.101010.97, Sewa Tempat Tidur Pasien Standar Manual Dan Elektrik Sidoarjo
    Rp700.000
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    Sewa Bed Pasien Standar Manual Dan Elektrik Sidoarjo
    Sewa Bed Pasien Standar Manual Dan Elektrik Sidoarjo
    Rp700.000
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    Sewa Tempat Tidur Orang Sakit Standar Manual Dan Elektrik Sidoarjo
    Sewa Tempat Tidur Orang Sakit Standar Manual Dan Elektrik Sidoarjo
    Rp700.000
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    Sewa Bed Orang Sakit Standar Manual Dan Elektrik Mojokerto
    Sewa Bed Orang Sakit Standar Manual Dan Elektrik Mojokerto
    Rp700.000
    Jawa Timur, Mojokerto Kota
    Dikontrakkan Menyewakan DiSewa Untuk Perkantoran Kantor Office TB Simatupang
    Dikontrakkan Menyewakan DiSewa Untuk Perkantoran Kantor Office TB Simatupang
    Rp185.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Sewa Kios Kawasan Komersial Cilandak
    Sewa Kios Kawasan Komersial Cilandak
    Rp350.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    LARIS!!0856-4010-4434 WA, Produsen Gerobak Angkringan di Batu Malang
    LARIS!!0856-4010-4434 WA, Produsen Gerobak Angkringan di Batu Malang
    Rp2.500.000
    Jawa Timur, Batu
    CETAK KALENDER MEJA 2024 MURAH SURABAYA 081282008045 DI SIDOARJO
    CETAK KALENDER MEJA 2024 MURAH SURABAYA 081282008045 DI SIDOARJO
    Rp24.000
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    Toko Setrika Boiler Laundry Surabaya | 085607925337
    Toko Setrika Boiler Laundry Surabaya | 085607925337
    Rp5.400.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Volkswagen
    Volkswagen
    Rp450.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Utara
    Hotel (185 Kamar) di Kota Surabaya Dekat Pelabuhan Tanjung Perak, JMP Jembatan Merah Plaza
    Hotel (185 Kamar) di Kota Surabaya Dekat Pelabuhan Tanjung Perak, JMP Jembatan Merah Plaza
    Rp120 Milyar
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Tanah 2 hektar Setu Bekasi
    Tanah 2 hektar Setu Bekasi
    Rp1.600.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi
    WA 0821-3119-2227, Playgroup Anak 2 Tahun Di Kota Malang
    WA 0821-3119-2227, Playgroup Anak 2 Tahun Di Kota Malang
    Rp1.500.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    HP Apple iPhone 12 Promax Bekas 256GB Fullset Mulus Nominus All Provider - Jakarta Barat
    HP Apple iPhone 12 Promax Bekas 256GB Fullset Mulus Nominus All Provider - Jakarta Barat
    Rp11.500.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Sewa Ranjang Pasien Standar Manual Dan Elektrik Mojokerto
    Sewa Ranjang Pasien Standar Manual Dan Elektrik Mojokerto
    Rp700.000
    Jawa Timur, Mojokerto Kota
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan