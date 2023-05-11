Daftar Lagu Coldplay yang Populer: Something Just Like This, Fix You, Yellow hingga Paradise
Coldplay akan menggelar konser di Jakarta pada 15 November 2023, berikut 10 lagu Coldplay paling populer.
Penulis:
Lanny Latifah
Editor:
Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak inilah beberapa lagu Coldplay yang populer, lengkap dengan liriknya.
Diketahui, Coldplay akan menggelar konser di Stadion Gelora Bung Karno (GBK), Jakarta pada 15 November 2023.
Konser tersebut merupakan tur Asia dan Australia yang bertajuk 'Music of the Spheres'.
Harga tiket resmi konser Coldplay di Jakarta 2023 juga telah dirilis Promotor PK Entertainment dan Third Eye Management melalui akun Instagram @temgmt pada Kamis (11/5/2023).
Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Viva La Vida - Coldplay: I Hear Jerusalem Bells are Ringing
Sebagai informasi, Coldplay merupakan grup band asal Inggris yang beranggotakan empat personel yakni Chris Martin sebagai vokalis, Jonny Buckland sebagai gitaris, Guy Berryman sebagai basis, dan Will Champion sebagai drummer.
Sepanjang kariernya, Coldplay telah banyak merilis sejumlah lagu-lagu populer sebagai berikut:
10 Lagu Coldplay Paling Populer
Lirik:
I’ve been reading books of old
The legends and the myths
Achilles and his gold
Hercules and his gifts
Spider-Man’s control
And Batman with his fists
And clearly I don’t see myself upon that list
But she said where d’you wanna go?
How much you wanna risk?
I’m not looking for somebody
With some superhuman gifts
Some superhero, some fairytale bliss
Just something I can turn to, somebody I can kiss
I want something just like this
Do do do do do do do
Do do do do do do do
Do do do do do do
Oh I want something just like this
Do do do do do do
Do do do do do do do
Do do do do do do
Oh I want something just like this
Oh I want something just like this
I’ve been reading books of old
The legends and the myths
The testaments they told
The moon and its eclipse
Superman unrolls
A suit before he lifts
But I’m not the kind of person that it fits
She said where d’you wanna go?
How much you wanna risk?
I’m not looking for somebody
With some superhuman gifts
Some superhero, some fairytale bliss
Just something I can turn to, somebody I can miss
Oh I want something just like this
Do do do do do do
Do do do do do do do
Do do do do do do
Oh I want something just like this
Do do do do do do
Do do do do do do do
Do do do do do do
Oh I want something just like this
Oh I want something just like this
Where d’you wanna go?
How much you wanna risk?
I’m not looking for somebody
With some superhuman gifts
Some superhero, some fairytale bliss
"Just something I can turn to, somebody I can kiss