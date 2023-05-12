Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Yellow - Coldplay: And It Was All Yellow

Simak inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Yellow yang dipopulerkan oleh Coldplay: And it was all yellow.

Penulis: Lanny Latifah
Editor: Salma Fenty
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Yellow - Coldplay: And It Was All Yellow
Coldplay
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Yellow yang dipopulerkan oleh Coldplay: And it was all yellow. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Yellow yang dipopulerkan oleh Coldplay.

Yellow dirilis pada tahun 2000 sebagai single kedua untuk album debut Coldplay.

Lagu ini termasuk dalam album Coldplay yang bertajuk Parachutes (2000).

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Yellow - Coldplay:

Intro: C G F C

[Verse 1]
C
Look at the stars
                                         G
Look how they shine for you
                                       F
And everything you do
F
Yeah, they were all yellow
C
I came along
                              G
I wrote a song for you
                                           F
And all the things you do
F
And it was called yellow
C                               G
So then I took my turn
                                                   F
Oh what a thing to have done
F
And it was all yellow

[Chorus]
F              Am                       G
Your skin, oh yeah your skin and bones
F            Am                     G
Turn into something beautiful
F              Am                      G
You know, you know I love you so

You know I love you so

Interlude 1: C G F C

[Verse 2]
C
I swam across
                                       G
I jumped across for you
                                    F
Oh, what a thing to do
F
'Cause you were all yellow
C
I drew a line
                                G
I drew a line for you
                                     F
Oh, what a thing to do
F
And it was all yellow

[Chorus]
F                Am                      G
Your skin, oh yeah your skin and bones
F               Am                  G
Turn into something beautiful
F              Am                G
You know, for you I'd bleed myself dry

For you I'd bleed my self dry

Interlude 2: C G F C

[Bridge]
      C
It's true
                                            G
Look how they shine for you
                                            F
Look how they shine for you
                                           C
Look how they shine for
                                           G
Look how they shine for you
                                            F
Look how they shine for you
F
Look how they shine

[Outro]
C
Look at the stars
                                             Gm
Look how they shine for you
                                                 F
And all the things that you do

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Fix You - Coldplay: Tears Stream Down Your Face

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Coldplay - Adventure Of A Lifetime, Beserta Liriknya

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Viva La Vida - Coldplay: I Hear Jerusalem Bells are Ringing

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Lirik Lagu
Coldplay
Yellow - Coldplay
BERITA TERKAIT
ilustrasi-bermain-gitar.jpg

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Ditinggal Lagi - Adista: Kau Pergi Tinggalkan Aku

1 hari lalu

cuplikan-video-musik-bahasa-cinta.jpg

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bahasa Cinta - Novia Bachmid: karena Kau Lah Ku Lihat Dunia Lagi

2 hari lalu

  • 5 Rekomendasi TWS Rp 200 Ribuan Terbaik, Punya Fitur ENC hingga Klaim Baterai Tahan Lama
    Aksesoris Handphone
    5 Rekomendasi TWS Rp 200 Ribuan Terbaik, Punya Fitur ENC hingga Klaim Baterai Tahan Lama
    5 Bahan Alami untuk Mengusir Hama Tanaman, Bisa Gunakan Bawang Putih
    Tips Home Care
    5 Bahan Alami untuk Mengusir Hama Tanaman, Bisa Gunakan Bawang Putih
    5 Rekomendasi HP dengan Dual Stereo Speaker, Harga Mulai Rp 3 Jutaan
    Produk Handphone
    5 Rekomendasi HP dengan Dual Stereo Speaker, Harga Mulai Rp 3 Jutaan
    Review SKINTIFIC Sunscreen Ultra Light Serum SPF 50 PA++++ Cocok untuk Kulit Berminyak dan Jerawat
    Skincare
    Review SKINTIFIC Sunscreen Ultra Light Serum SPF 50 PA++++ Cocok untuk Kulit Berminyak dan Jerawat
    5 Pilihan Game Simulator di Android, Berkendara hingga Membangun Kota
    Aplikasi Handphone
    5 Pilihan Game Simulator di Android, Berkendara hingga Membangun Kota
    5 Rekomendasi Chopper Manual, Tinggal Tarik untuk Mengolah Beragam Bahan
    Peralatan Dapur
    5 Rekomendasi Chopper Manual, Tinggal Tarik untuk Mengolah Beragam Bahan
    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Laptop Bekas Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 RAM 8GB Lengkap Nominus Harga Nego - Jakarta Timur
    Laptop Bekas Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 RAM 8GB Lengkap Nominus Harga Nego - Jakarta Timur
    Rp7.200.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    MOTOR LISTRIK NIU NQI SPORT (NEW)
    MOTOR LISTRIK NIU NQI SPORT (NEW)
    Rp30.325.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Utara
     MERCEDES BENZ G400d 2022 A/T
     MERCEDES BENZ G400d 2022 A/T
    Rp4,9 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Utara
    LEXUS LX570 SPORT FACELIFT 2019 A/T
    LEXUS LX570 SPORT FACELIFT 2019 A/T
    Rp2,8 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Utara
    Alfa Property Ruko Jalan Sadang Kota Pontianak
    Alfa Property Ruko Jalan Sadang Kota Pontianak
    Rp3,6 Milyar
    Kalimantan Barat, Pontianak
    Alfa Property Ruko A Yani Mega Mall Kota Pontianak
    Alfa Property Ruko A Yani Mega Mall Kota Pontianak
    Rp2,5 Milyar
    Kalimantan Barat, Pontianak
    Sewa Apartemen The Wave Jakarta Selatan 1BR Furnished B67B0C
    Sewa Apartemen The Wave Jakarta Selatan 1BR Furnished B67B0C
    Rp6.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Paket Wisata Bintan Kepulauan Riau
    Paket Wisata Bintan Kepulauan Riau
    Rp500.000
    Kepulauan Riau, Bintan
    Mobil Bekas Mazda CX-9 Skyactiv 2019 A/T Gress Km Low
    Mobil Bekas Mazda CX-9 Skyactiv 2019 A/T Gress Km Low
    Rp600.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Utara
    Alfa Property Ruko Jalan Purnama 1 Kota Pontianak
    Alfa Property Ruko Jalan Purnama 1 Kota Pontianak
    Rp4,3 Milyar
    Kalimantan Barat, Pontianak
    Mobil Bekas Mercedes Benz E300 AMG Line 2018 A/T Mobil Mulus
    Mobil Bekas Mercedes Benz E300 AMG Line 2018 A/T Mobil Mulus
    Rp810.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Utara
    Mobil Bekas BMW X1 sDrive LCI 2020 A/T Warna Favorit
    Mobil Bekas BMW X1 sDrive LCI 2020 A/T Warna Favorit
    Rp675.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Utara
    Motor Listrik Niu Gova03 (New)
    Motor Listrik Niu Gova03 (New)
    Rp25.815.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Utara
    Motor honda beat street tahun 2021 bekas pajak hidup surat komplik
    Motor honda beat street tahun 2021 bekas pajak hidup surat komplik
    Rp22.500.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    0896-7119-9787,Pusat Penjualan Jas Laboratorium di Surabaya
    0896-7119-9787,Pusat Penjualan Jas Laboratorium di Surabaya
    Rp75.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Motor Honda Scoopy tahun 2011 bekas surat lengkap body mulus
    Motor Honda Scoopy tahun 2011 bekas surat lengkap body mulus
    Rp8.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Alfa Property Ruko A Yani Mega Mall Kota Pontianak
    Alfa Property Ruko A Yani Mega Mall Kota Pontianak
    Rp7,9 Milyar
    Kalimantan Barat, Pontianak
    Service Ac Surabaya 24 Jam Hanya di Cv. Juna Tehnik Bersama
    Service Ac Surabaya 24 Jam Hanya di Cv. Juna Tehnik Bersama
    Rp65.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Mobil Bekas Honda Civic Euro FK2 2012 A/T Rare Car
    Mobil Bekas Honda Civic Euro FK2 2012 A/T Rare Car
    Rp315.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Utara
    Alfa Property Ruko Jalan Imam Bonjol Kota Pontianak
    Alfa Property Ruko Jalan Imam Bonjol Kota Pontianak
    Rp3,5 Milyar
    Kalimantan Barat, Pontianak
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan