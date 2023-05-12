Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Yellow - Coldplay: And It Was All Yellow

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Yellow yang dipopulerkan oleh Coldplay.

Yellow dirilis pada tahun 2000 sebagai single kedua untuk album debut Coldplay.

Lagu ini termasuk dalam album Coldplay yang bertajuk Parachutes (2000).

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Yellow - Coldplay:

Intro: C G F C

[Verse 1]

C

Look at the stars

G

Look how they shine for you

F

And everything you do

F

Yeah, they were all yellow

C

I came along

G

I wrote a song for you

F

And all the things you do

F

And it was called yellow

C G

So then I took my turn

F

Oh what a thing to have done

F

And it was all yellow

[Chorus]

F Am G

Your skin, oh yeah your skin and bones

F Am G

Turn into something beautiful

F Am G

You know, you know I love you so

F

You know I love you so

Interlude 1: C G F C

[Verse 2]

C

I swam across

G

I jumped across for you

F

Oh, what a thing to do

F

'Cause you were all yellow

C

I drew a line

G

I drew a line for you

F

Oh, what a thing to do

F

And it was all yellow



[Chorus]

F Am G

Your skin, oh yeah your skin and bones

F Am G

Turn into something beautiful

F Am G

You know, for you I'd bleed myself dry

F

For you I'd bleed my self dry

Interlude 2: C G F C

[Bridge]

C

It's true

G

Look how they shine for you

F

Look how they shine for you

C

Look how they shine for

G

Look how they shine for you

F

Look how they shine for you

F

Look how they shine

[Outro]

C

Look at the stars

Gm

Look how they shine for you

F

And all the things that you do

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Fix You - Coldplay: Tears Stream Down Your Face

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Coldplay - Adventure Of A Lifetime, Beserta Liriknya

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Viva La Vida - Coldplay: I Hear Jerusalem Bells are Ringing

(Tribunnews.com)