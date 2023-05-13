Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Golden Hour - Jvke: I Don't Need No Light to See You Shine
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Golden Hour dari Jvke yang kini viral di TikTok.
Ayu Miftakhul
Garudea Prabawati
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Golden Hour yang dipopulerkan oleh Jvke.
Video musik Golden Hour telah tayang di kanal YouTube JVKE pada 12 Oktober 2022, lalu.
Hingga kini klip tersebut telah ditonton lebih dari 92 juta kali.
Lagu Golden Hour milik musisi asal Amerika Serikat itu kini kembali viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: i don't need no light to see you shine.
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Golden Hour - Jvke:
[Intro]
A E F#m E
[Verse 1]
Amaj7
It was just two lovers
E/G#
Sittin' in the car, listening to Blonde, fallin' for each other
F#m
Pink and orange skies, feelin' super childish, no Donald Glover
F#m
Missed call from my mother
Emaj7
Like, "Where you at tonight?"
Emaj7
Got no alibi
[Pre-chorus]
Amaj7
I was all alone with the love of my life
G#m
She's got glitter for skin
G#m/G F#m
My radiant beam in the night
G#
I don't need no light to see you
[Chorus]
Amaj7
Shine
Amaj7 Am Emaj7
It's your golden hour (Oh, oh, oh)
Amaj7
You slow down time
Am Emaj7 E7
In your golden hour (Oh, oh, oh)
[Verse 2]
Amaj7
We were just two lovers
E/G#
Feet up on the dash, drivin' nowhere fast, burning' through the summer
F#m
Radio on blast, make the moment last, she got solar power
F#m
Minutes feel like hours
Emaj7
She knew she was the baddest
Emaj7
Can you even imagine fallin' like I did?
Amaj7
For the love of my life
G#m
She's got glow on her face
F#m
A glorious look in her eyes
Emaj7
My angel of light
[Pre-Chorus]
Amaj7
I was all alone with the love of my life
G#m
She's got glitter for skin
G#m/G F#m
My radiant beam in the night
G#
I don't need no light to see you
[Chorus]
Amaj7
Shine
Amaj7 Am Emaj7
It's your golden hour (Oh, oh, oh)
Amaj7
You slow down time
Am Emaj7 E7
In your golden hour (Oh, oh, oh)
Amaj7 Am Emaj7
Amaj7 Am Emaj7 E7
Amaj7 G#m7 G Bm Am F#7
