Chord Gitar Lagu Golden Hour - Jvke: I Don't Need No Light to See You Shine

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Golden Hour yang dipopulerkan oleh Jvke.

Video musik Golden Hour telah tayang di kanal YouTube JVKE pada 12 Oktober 2022, lalu.

Hingga kini klip tersebut telah ditonton lebih dari 92 juta kali.

Lagu Golden Hour milik musisi asal Amerika Serikat itu kini kembali viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: i don't need no light to see you shine.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Golden Hour - Jvke:

[Intro]

A E F#m E

[Verse 1]

Amaj7

It was just two lovers

E/G#

Sittin' in the car, listening to Blonde, fallin' for each other

F#m

Pink and orange skies, feelin' super childish, no Donald Glover

F#m

Missed call from my mother

Emaj7

Like, "Where you at tonight?"

Emaj7

Got no alibi

[Pre-chorus]

Amaj7

I was all alone with the love of my life

G#m

She's got glitter for skin

G#m/G F#m

My radiant beam in the night

G#

I don't need no light to see you

[Chorus]

Amaj7

Shine

Amaj7 Am Emaj7

It's your golden hour (Oh, oh, oh)

Amaj7

You slow down time

Am Emaj7 E7

In your golden hour (Oh, oh, oh)

[Verse 2]

Amaj7

We were just two lovers

E/G#

Feet up on the dash, drivin' nowhere fast, burning' through the summer

F#m

Radio on blast, make the moment last, she got solar power

F#m

Minutes feel like hours

Emaj7

She knew she was the baddest

Emaj7

Can you even imagine fallin' like I did?

Amaj7

For the love of my life

G#m

She's got glow on her face

F#m

A glorious look in her eyes

Emaj7

My angel of light

[Pre-Chorus]

Amaj7

I was all alone with the love of my life

G#m

She's got glitter for skin

G#m/G F#m

My radiant beam in the night

G#

I don't need no light to see you

[Chorus]

Amaj7

Shine

Amaj7 Am Emaj7

It's your golden hour (Oh, oh, oh)

Amaj7

You slow down time

Am Emaj7 E7

In your golden hour (Oh, oh, oh)

Amaj7 Am Emaj7

Amaj7 Am Emaj7 E7

Amaj7 G#m7 G Bm Am F#7

